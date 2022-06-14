Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Set for June Launch on Nintendo Switch

0 Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords will receive a Nintendo Switch release next month. The game will hit the Switch platform on June 8. The re-release will feature HD cinematics, textures, UI, and resolution. It's available to pre-order now at the Nintendo eShop for $14.99 and $29.99 for a bundle with the full game along with the original Star Wars. The Sith lords Restored Content DLC will be released as free DLC post-launch. The studio is also currently working on a remake of the game.

During Star Wars Celebration Week, Aspyr and Lucasfilm Games confirmed that Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords will receive a Nintendo Switch release next month. The game will hit the Switch platform on June 8.

The re-release will feature HD cinematics, textures, UI, and resolution. The standalone sequel to the original Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic was first released for the Xbox in December 2004. It was later released on Windows PC in February 2005.

The Sith Lords is set during the darkest days of the Old Republic. Players take the role of a lone Jedi forced into Exile, who is struggling to reconnect with the Force. Throughout the gameplay experience, players will be able to lead a diverse crew of allies, make difficult decisions with major consequences and ultimately choose their destiny.

STAR WARS: KNIGHTS OF THE OLD REPUBLIC II: THE SITH LORDS RECEIVES SWITCH PORT IN JUNE

A big part of The Sith Lords experience is player choice. Every decision made throughout the game will have a significant impact on the players’ stories and their squads. Players will have to decide if they want to uphold the code of the Jedi Order, or potentially lead the galaxy into ruin. The choices will not always be as clear-cut as “good or evil.”

The Sith Lords features three different Jedi classes, each of which has its unique Force abilities and ways to customize characters with unique skills.

In terms of the squad element, players will be able to command a diverse party of crewmates. Each crewmate has their strengths, weaknesses, alignments, and their unique backstories. Players’ choices will also influence the fates of their crewmates. Sometimes the crewmates might disagree with the choices the players make as well.

The Switch release is also scheduled to feature The Sith Lords Restored Content DLC. This is a bonus mission starring HK-47, a new revamped ending, and more, which will be released as free DLC post-launch. The DLC will also include new crew dialogue interactions as well.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords hits Nintendo Switch on June 8. It’s available to pre-order now at the Nintendo eShop for $14.99. Fans also have the option of pre-ordering a bundle with the full game along with the original Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic for $29.99.

Aspyr Games has many hands in the Star Wars franchise. The studio is also currently working on a remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic for PlayStation 5 and Windows PC. The upcoming remake does not yet have an official release date.

You can also check out an announcement trailer for the upcoming Nintendo Switch release for The Sith Lords below:

0