Standardization of Performance Monitoring, Logging, & Exception Handling via a .NET Runtime Wrapper

/*
* Written by Lee McGraw (in my personal free time), Enterprise Architect/Developer US DoD
* Feel free to modify this code to suit your own needs.
* An article accompanies this code, titled "Standardization of Performance Monitoring, Logging, and Exception Handling via a .NET Runtime Wrapper"
* Google it if you are interested.
*/
using System;
using System.Collections.Generic;
using System.Diagnostics;
using System.IO;
using System.Runtime.CompilerServices;
using System.Runtime.ExceptionServices;
using System.Runtime.Serialization.Json;
using System.Text;
using static System.Console;
using static System.String;
namespace CoreConsoleAppLee
{
public class MyReferenceClass
{
public string Name { get; set; }
}
class Program
{
public string InstanceMethod(int num)
{
return "Inside of Instance Method. " + num.ToString();
}
public static string StaticMethod(int num)
{
return "Inside of Static Method. " + num.ToString();
}
static void Main(string[] args)
{
var myProgram = new Program();
var uow = new UnitOfWork<int, string>(r =>
{
return "Inside of Statement Lambda. " + r.ToString();
})
{
UnitOfWorkName = "Demostration of Unit of Work usage."
};
uow.AddFunction(r => "Inside of Expression Lambda." + r.ToString());
uow.AddFunction(r => StaticMethod(r));
uow.AddFunction(r => myProgram.InstanceMethod(r));
var input = 10;
uow.Execute(input);
Console.WriteLine("\nInputs to calls...");
uow.Inputs.ForEach(r =>
{
Console.WriteLine(r.ToString());
});
Console.WriteLine("\nOutputs to calls...");
uow.Outputs.ForEach(r =>
{
Console.WriteLine(r.ToString());
});
var uow2 = new UnitOfWork<MyReferenceClass, MyReferenceClass>(r =>
{
r.Name = r.Name.ToUpper();
return r;
});
uow2.AddFunction(f =>
{
f.Name = f.Name.ToLower();
return f;
});
var res = uow2.Execute(new MyReferenceClass { Name = "Daffy Duck" });
Console.WriteLine("\nInputs to calls...");
uow2.Inputs.ForEach(r =>
{
Console.WriteLine(r.Name.ToString());
});
Console.WriteLine("\nOutputs to calls...");
uow2.Outputs.ForEach(r =>
{
Console.WriteLine(r.Name.ToString());
});
var i = 0;
}
}
/// <summary>
/// This class encapsulates the performance timing, exception handling, and logging of a method and/or a group of methods.
/// Do NOT be confused by the name of the class. It is NOT a database UnitOfWork, although that support could easily be added.
/// The purpose of this class is to handle a measurable unit of work, as well as a logical endpoint for exception handling.
/// </summary>
/// <typeparam name="IN">Type being passed as input the method; this is not necessarily a single object, because it could be a collection.</typeparam>
/// <typeparam name="OUT">Type being returned by the method; this is not necessarily a single object, because it could be a collection or a tuple of many types.</typeparam>
public class UnitOfWork<IN, OUT>
{
private const string defaultUnitOfWorkName = "UnitOfWork";
#region Members
protected Dictionary<UnitType, Stopwatch> stopWatch { get; set; }
protected Exception exception { get; set; }
protected List<ILogger> Loggers { get; set; } = new List<ILogger>();
#endregion Members
#region Properties
private string CallerMethodName { get; set; }
private int CallerLineNumber { get; set; }
private string CallerFilePath { get; set; }
public string UnitOfWorkName { get; set; } = defaultUnitOfWorkName;
private string MethodName { get; set; }
public bool UseStopwatch { get; set; } = true;
public bool UseTryCatch { get; set; } = true;
public bool RethrowExceptions { get; set; } = true;
//private get below to prevent the developer using this to bypass the operational logic of the execute method, thereby negating the intension of this completely.
public List<Func<IN, OUT>> Functions { private get; set; } = new List<Func<IN, OUT>>();
public Func<IN, OUT> Function { private get; set; }
public List<IN> Inputs { get; private set; }
public List<OUT> Outputs { get; private set; }
#endregion Properties
#region Constructors
public UnitOfWork(
Func<IN, OUT> function,
string unitOfWorkName = defaultUnitOfWorkName,
bool useStopwatch = true,
bool useTryCatch = true,
bool rethrowExceptions = true,
ILogger logger = null)
: this(new Func<IN, OUT>[] { function }, unitOfWorkName, useStopwatch, useTryCatch, rethrowExceptions, logger, true) { }
public UnitOfWork(
Func<IN, OUT>[] functions,
string unitOfWorkName = defaultUnitOfWorkName,
bool useStopwatch = true,
bool useTryCatch = true,
bool rethrowExceptions = true,
ILogger logger = null,
bool uniqueSignaturePurposesOnly = true)
{
//the uniqueSignaturePurposesOnly parameter is only there to make this constructor have a unique signature, and can be ignored as it is not used.
if (functions == null || functions.Length == 0)
{
throw new ArgumentException("The value of functions can not be null or empty!");
}
InitParameters();
InitStopwatch();
InitLoggers();
void InitParameters()
{
Function = functions[0];
AddFunction(functions);
UnitOfWorkName = unitOfWorkName ?? defaultUnitOfWorkName;
//if the parameter was null, then perhaps it was set in the constructor already, else use the Method name
MethodName = Function.Method.Name;
UseStopwatch = useStopwatch;
UseTryCatch = useTryCatch;
RethrowExceptions = rethrowExceptions;
}
void InitLoggers()
{
#if DEBUG
Loggers = new List<ILogger>();
Loggers.Add(logger ?? new ConsoleLogger());
#endif
if (logger != null)
{
Loggers = Loggers ?? new List<ILogger>();
Loggers.Add(logger);
}
}
void InitStopwatch()
{
if (useStopwatch)
{
stopWatch = new Dictionary<UnitType, Stopwatch>();
stopWatch.Add(UnitType.UnitOfWork, new Stopwatch());
stopWatch.Add(UnitType.Method, new Stopwatch());
}
}
}
#endregion Constructor
#region Methods
public void AddFunction(params Func<IN, OUT>[] functions) => Functions.AddRange(functions);
public void AddLogger(params ILogger[] loggers) => Loggers.AddRange(loggers);
public OUT Execute(
IN input,
[CallerMemberName] string callerMethodName = "",
[CallerLineNumber] int callerLineNumber = 0,
[CallerFilePath] string callerFilePath = ""
)
{
OUT result = default(OUT);
CallerMethodName = callerMethodName;
CallerLineNumber = callerLineNumber;
CallerFilePath = callerFilePath;
if (Functions.Count > 1)
{
Inputs = Inputs ?? new List<IN>();
Outputs = Outputs ?? new List<OUT>();
}
if (UseTryCatch)
{
try
{
Run();
}
catch (Exception e)
{
ExceptionDispatchInfo.Capture(e);
exception = e;
Loggers.ForEach(log =>
log.WriteError($@"
An ERROR has occurred!
{UnitOfWorkName}-{MethodName}",
Concat($@"
Caller Info:
Method={CallerMethodName}
Line={CallerLineNumber}
Path={CallerFilePath}
", ((ExceptionManager)exception).ToString())
)
);
if (RethrowExceptions) ExceptionDispatchInfo.Throw(e);
}
finally
{
End(UnitType.UnitOfWork);
}
}
else
{
Run();
}
return result;
void Run()
{
Start(UnitType.UnitOfWork);
Functions?.ForEach(f =>
{
Function = f;
MethodName = f.Method.Name;
Start();
Inputs?.Add(Clone(input));
result = (f != null ? f.Invoke(input) : result);
Outputs?.Add(Clone(result));
End();
});
End(UnitType.UnitOfWork);
}
}
protected virtual void Start(UnitType unitType = UnitType.Method)
{
if (!UseStopwatch) return;
Loggers.ForEach(log =>
log.WriteInfo(
generateSource(unitType),
generateMessage(unitType, $"Starting at {System.DateTime.Now.ToString()}!")
)
);
if (stopWatch[unitType].IsRunning) stopWatch[unitType].Reset();
stopWatch[unitType].Start();
}
protected virtual void End(UnitType unitType = UnitType.Method)
{
if (!UseStopwatch) return;
stopWatch[unitType].Stop();
Loggers.ForEach(log =>
log.WriteInfo(
generateSource(unitType),
generateMessage(unitType, Concat("Ran in ", stopWatch[unitType].ElapsedMilliseconds.ToString(), $"ms. Ending at {System.DateTime.Now.ToString()}!"))
)
);
}
private string generateSource(UnitType unitType)
{
return Concat(unitType.ToString(), "|", unitType == UnitType.UnitOfWork ? UnitOfWorkName : MethodName);
}
private string generateMessage(UnitType unitType, string postFix = "")
{
return Concat("(", unitType == UnitType.UnitOfWork ? UnitOfWorkName : MethodName, ")", postFix);
}
/// <summary>
/// Perform a deep Copy of the object, using Json as a serialization method.
/// NOTE: Private members are not cloned using this method.
/// Serializable attribute is not required, but if it's an object, the class needs a parameterless constructor.
/// </summary>
/// <typeparam name="T">The type of object being copied.</typeparam>
/// <param name="source">The object instance to copy.</param>
/// <returns>The copied object.</returns>
private T Clone<T>(T source)
{
var result = default(T);
var jsonString = "";
using (var stream = new MemoryStream())
{
var serializer = new DataContractJsonSerializer(typeof(T));
serializer.WriteObject(stream, source);
byte[] json = stream.ToArray();
jsonString = Encoding.UTF8.GetString(json, 0, json.Length);
}
using (var stream = new MemoryStream(Encoding.UTF8.GetBytes(jsonString)))
{
var serializer = new DataContractJsonSerializer(typeof(T));
result = (T)serializer.ReadObject(stream);
}
return result;
}
#endregion Methods
#region Cast Operators
public static explicit operator Func<IN, OUT>(UnitOfWork<IN, OUT> unitOfWork)
=> unitOfWork.Function;
public static explicit operator List<Func<IN, OUT>>(UnitOfWork<IN, OUT> unitOfWork)
=> unitOfWork.Functions;
public static explicit operator UnitOfWork<IN, OUT>(List<Func<IN, OUT>> functions)
=> new UnitOfWork<IN, OUT>(functions.ToArray());
public static explicit operator UnitOfWork<IN, OUT>(Func<IN, OUT> function)
=> new UnitOfWork<IN, OUT>(function);
#endregion Cast Operators
}
public enum UnitType
{
Method,
UnitOfWork
}
public static class Extender
{
public static void ExecuteTransaction(this System.Data.IDbConnection connection, params System.Data.IDbCommand[] commands)
{
using (connection)
{
if (connection.State != System.Data.ConnectionState.Open) connection.Open();
using (var transaction = connection.BeginTransaction())
{
try
{
foreach (var command in commands)
{
command.ExecuteNonQuery();
}
transaction.Commit();
}
catch
{
transaction.Rollback();
}
}
}
}
public static OUT Execute<IN, OUT>(this IN toThat,
bool useTryCatch = true,
params Func<IN, OUT>[] doThis)
{
var result = default(OUT);
if (toThat == null && doThis == null) return result;
if (useTryCatch)
{
try
{
foreach (var function in doThis)
{
result = function(toThat);
}
}
catch
{
throw;
}
}
else
{
foreach (var function in doThis)
{
result = function(toThat);
}
}
return result;
}
public static void With<T>(this T toThat, Action<T> doThis) where T : class
=> doThis?.Invoke(toThat);
public static OUT With<IN, OUT>(this IN toThat, Func<IN, OUT> doThis)
=> doThis.Invoke(toThat);
}
#region EventViewerLogger
/// <summary>
/// You need the .NET Core compatibility nuget package, if you use this in .NET Core, to write to the EventViewer.
/// Search NuGet for package named Microsoft.Windows.Compatibility.
/// This could have been accomplished via a delegate too, but that would add overhead,
/// and if this used enterprise wide, that's the LAST thing we want.
/// </summary>
public class EventViewerLogger : ILogger
{
public EventViewerLogger() { }
public virtual void WriteInfo(string source, string message)
{
EventLog.WriteEntry(source, message);
}
public virtual void WriteError(string source, string message)
{
EventLog.WriteEntry(source, message);
}
}
#endregion EventViewerLogger
#region ConsoleLogger
public class ConsoleLogger : ILogger
{
public ConsoleLogger() { }
public virtual void WriteInfo(string source, string message)
{
WriteLine(source + "-" + message);
}
public virtual void WriteError(string source, string message)
{
WriteLine(source + "-" + message);
}
}
#endregion ConsoleLogger
#region ILogger
/// <summary>
/// To implement your own logger, implement this interface.
/// </summary>
public interface ILogger
{
void WriteInfo(string source, string message);
void WriteError(string source, string message);
}
#endregion ILogger
public struct ExceptionManager
{
private Exception exception;
private ExceptionManager(Exception exception)
{
this.exception = exception;
}
public override string ToString()
{
var sb = new StringBuilder();
sb.Append("**********\n");
do
{
sb.Append($"Message:{exception.Message}");
sb.Append($"\nSource:{exception.Source}");
sb.Append($"\nTargetSite:{exception.TargetSite}");
sb.Append($"\nStackTrace:{exception.StackTrace}");
sb.Append($"\nHelpLink:{exception.HelpLink}");
exception = exception.InnerException;
if (exception != null) sb.Append("\n----------");
} while (exception != null);
sb.Append("\n**********\n");
return sb.ToString();
}
public static explicit operator Exception(ExceptionManager exceptionManager)
{
return exceptionManager.exception;
}
public static explicit operator ExceptionManager(Exception exception)
{
return new ExceptionManager(exception);
}
public static explicit operator string(ExceptionManager exceptionManager)
{
return exceptionManager.ToString();
}
}
}