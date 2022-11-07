Search icon
    Staking NFTs – A Beating Heart Among Stillness or Clinically Dead?

    Staking NFTs – A Beating Heart Among Stillness or Clinically Dead?

    NFT staking refers to an NFT owner locking up their digital asset for a certain amount of time to earn passive income in the form of cryptocurrencies. The most basic manner to earn interest in crypto was to stake coins for a predetermined lock-up period in time. The genuine features of NFTs make them an ideal option for wait-and-HODL strategies even though it may take some time before such long-term investments come to their expected fruition. Such staking opens many possibilities for collectors to monetize their collections. The NFT craze carried most people away with headlines about sellers who earned insane amounts of money for a piece of digital art.

    gaming#blockchain-game#nft-game#staking
