Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Stablecoins: An Introduction by@shubhamdusane

Stablecoins: An Introduction

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Stablecoins are stable cryptocurrencies, meaning the market price of a stable coin is pegged to another stable asset like the US dollar. It also can be pegged to gold, digital assets, real estate, etc. There are three types of stable coins: Fiat-collateralized coins, Crypto-Collateralized stable coins, and Non-Stable coins. Stable coins can be liquidated quickly and cheaply into the underlying collateral with a simple transaction system for the entire system. The next series of articles on stable coins will be what are stable coins and how stable coins work.
image
Shubham Dusane Hacker Noon profile picture

@shubhamdusane
Shubham Dusane

#Blockchain

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Should You Block All Monero-Related Domains? Crypto Scams Set To Rise in 2022 by @kencarnesi
#cryptocurrency
Web 3.0 For Businesses: A Beginner's Guide by @emmanuelawosika
#web3.0
Cryptocurrencies: What Even Are They? by @lucienlecarme
#cryptocurrency
Why Crypto Companies Are Eyeing an IPO—From an Ex-Goldman Sachs Investor by @primeblock
#ipo
DeFi, Mobile-first, and Biometrics will Change the Shape of Finance in 2022 by @upplabs
#defi

Tags

#stable-coin#decentralized-stablecoins#decentralized-finance#rise-of-stablecoins#stablecoins#first-step-into-stable-coin#cryptocurrency#crypto-adoption
Join Hacker Noon loading