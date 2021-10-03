Stablecoins: An Introduction

Stablecoins are stable cryptocurrencies, meaning the market price of a stable coin is pegged to another stable asset like the US dollar. It also can be pegged to gold, digital assets, real estate, etc. There are three types of stable coins: Fiat-collateralized coins, Crypto-Collateralized stable coins, and Non-Stable coins. Stable coins can be liquidated quickly and cheaply into the underlying collateral with a simple transaction system for the entire system. The next series of articles on stable coins will be what are stable coins and how stable coins work.