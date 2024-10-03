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SquareX Shows How Malicious Extensions Bypass Google’s MV3 Restrictions

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October 3rd, 2024
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cybersecurity#cybersecurity#squarex#cybernewswire#press-release#squarex-announcement#cyberthreats#cybercrime#good-company

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