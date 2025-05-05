Spotlighting Tech's Rising Star: Dealita, Winner of Startups of The Year 2024 in Riga, Latvia

Dealita manages investment deals

The Latvian startup Dealita.ai uses artificial intelligence to automate one of the most time-consuming stages of the investment process – data collection and processing. This AI solution automates the handling of incoming deals, performs initial filtering and evaluation based on specific criteria, and thereby helps better manage deal flow.





In light of increasing market pressure and the need for faster, more accurate decisions, Dealita.ai offers a technology that allows investors and entrepreneurs to focus on real problems and their solutions, rather than spending time on manual and repetitive tasks.



Often, investors have a very manual deal management approach; they often don’t have a structured deal flow, and sometimes, the decisions are far from data-driven, inclusive, or transparent. That’s why Dealita was built.





Dealita is a market intelligence system designed to manage deals and enable data-driven investment decisions. They help investors and decision-makers identify high-quality investment opportunities, automate tedious tasks, and focus more on high-value operations. That kind of approach doesn't just benefit investors. It strengthens entire startup ecosystems by promoting more transparent feedback, consistent communication, and stronger relationships between investors and founders.









Dealita.ai co-founder Inta Buša explains that the investment industry is currently transforming. On average, investors analyze over 1,000 startups each year, but fewer than 1% receive funding, according to Harvard Business Review. This not only highlights the high level of competition but also the need for structured and efficient information filtering. Meanwhile, data from CB Insights shows that 35% of startups fail because they don’t solve real market problems.



“Information overload leads to cognitive fatigue for investors – it slows down analysis, reduces decision quality, and ultimately results in missed investment opportunities,” emphasizes I. Buša.

Introducing a Solution the Industry Needs

When Buša was a CEO at her previous job and had to evaluate investment deals, she was surprised there wasn’t a tool to help her do it efficiently and automatically.



“Personally, productivity is a crucial topic for me, so when we received many signals from investors about the need for such a tool, we worked diligently to provide them with an effective solution.Dealita assesses and compares whether a startup matches the investor's defined criteria, gathers all deals in one place, and collects deals through automated forms,” says I. Buša.





The startup is currently in its early development stage but has already received international recognition: in early 2025, as part of the Aurora Tech Awards, Dealita was recognized as one of the 30 most valuable female-led IT startups in the world. In 2024, Raiffeisen Landesbank named it one of the six most valuable startups in Europe. The company has received several awards and nominations and is actively preparing for rapid product and feature development.

Young and ambitious team

The Dealita team is made up of young, ambitious professionals who bring complementary strengths essential for building and scaling a successful startup. CTO Vasiliy Kaminskiy has deep technical expertise, with a strong background in system architecture, backend development, and solving complex technical challenges. He has previously led the creation of multiple technical projects. CEO Inta Buša brings a wealth of business experience, having worked on marketing and strategy projects for leading international brands like Coca-Cola, Samsung, Panasonic, and Barbie. She oversees Dealita’s go-to-market strategy, fundraising, and operations.





Together, they combine technical and business excellence, grounded in mutual respect, clear communication, and a results-driven mindset. Additionally, the team brings strong industry experience: Inta has spent four years validating investment deals for a company board, and PhD Evalds Urtans, an expert in AI technology with over 15 years of experience, strengthens Dealita’s technological edge. This combination of drive, expertise, and industry insight allows Dealita to move quickly, make thoughtful decisions, and execute effectively.

Recently launched a new product version

Recently Dealita launched a new product version on Product Hunt

“It’s essential to adopt an inclusive approach to decision-making. The investment market is currently under pressure: manual processes, information overload, and high competition hinder effective decisions. This kind of approach helps not only reduce ‘collective illusions’ and the risk of groupthink but also fosters creativity and innovation, which are necessary for making higher-quality and more thoughtful investment decisions,” I. Buša stresses.

As a result, biases are reduced in the long term, and fairer, more equal opportunities are ensured for everyone. This builds trust, a sense of belonging, and encourages long-term collaboration, which she believes are crucial for competitiveness and sustainability.



“This is achieved with the help of artificial intelligence. It’s clear that AI is becoming an integral part of everyday processes for knowledge workers who want to work smarter, not harder,” CTO Vasiliy highlights.

A Message from startup founders

CEO Inta shares: “In 2024, our journey at Dealita was all about building strong foundations and moving fast. We successfully developed and refined our core product, validated market demand, and built a resilient, highly motivated team. We navigated challenges with agility, turning every obstacle into an opportunity to learn and grow.

Looking ahead to 2025, we’re excited to accelerate our growth, expand our market presence, and continue innovating. We're focused on strategic partnerships, onboarding key early customers, and securing the funding. The momentum we built in 2024 has set the stage for an even bigger, bolder year ahead.”

Navigating the Future of Investing

As AI continues to transform every corner of the world, the investment landscape is evolving dramatically for both investors and founders. Speed, scale, and precision are being redefined by ML and LLMs, automation, and real-time data analysis. Investors are now leveraging AI for portfolio optimization, risk assessment, and decision-making, while traditional strategies are being reshaped by technology. At the same time, human oversight is becoming even more critical - understanding when to trust AI and when to intervene will be key to responsible investing.





Ethical challenges like bias, transparency, and accountability are at the forefront. Looking ahead, both investors and founders will need new skills to thrive, from interpreting AI-driven insights to navigating fundraising processes increasingly influenced by algorithms. Dealita is committed to staying ahead by blending cutting-edge AI capabilities with human expertise, ensuring we remain agile, responsible, and visionary in this next era of investing.



