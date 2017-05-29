Speed up Swift compile time

Site Color
Senior iOS Developer
Swift has become one of the greatest modern programming languages, but as everything else, it has its own issues. When working on large-scale projects, you can notice an issue where Swift compile time is growing. And it's a real frustration and waste of time. I have witnessed compile times up to 5–6 mins, but there are examples that show it can grow a lot more than that. In those moments, Xcode reminds me of Android Studio in the earlier days. 🐢🐢🐢🐢
Wasting an hour or two daily in Swift compile time is a lot of unproductive time. That's why we must optimize Xcode and the way we code. I will show some of the things that decreased the Swift compile time dramatically, so you can try it out and tell me if they have helped you.
Let's start by installing this awesome open source tool, called Build Time Analyzer for Xcode. Install this tool by following the instructions provided on the GitHub link, and then run your project. It will analyze your code, and tell you which parts of your code take the most time to compile. It will be much easier to optimize the code with this tool, so don't skip this step.
Before going to the code, let's check some optimization tips that we can try on the IDE.
SWIFT_WHOLE_MODULE_OPTIMIZATION = YES. From my experience, this flag always tackles a big part of the compiling time.
These are the Xcode improvements that give best results in decreasing the Swift compile time. Now, let's see some coding practices that you need to avoid/improve in order to get a better compile time.
This:
let array: [String] = ["a", "b", "c", "d", "e", "f", "g"]
Instead of:
let array = ["a", "b", "c", "d", "e", "f", "g"]
if let name = string{
/* string has value */
}else{
/* string is nil*/
}
Instead of:
let name = string ?? ""
var letter = ""
if isFirst{
letter = "a"
}else{
letter = "b"
}
Instead of:
let letter = isFirst ? "a" : "b"
This:
let url = "https://google.com/\("path")/\("anotherpath")"
Instead of:
let url = "https://google.com/" + "path/" + "anotherpath"
let number: Double = 60 * 60
if number == 3600{
}
Instead of:
if number == 60 * 60 {}
The Swift improvements might look to you as minor improvements, and you might not be sure that it can help for decreasing your compile time. But, if you can count a number of variables you declare without a type annotation or overusing of ternary/nil-coalescing operators you will get to a big number of variables and each carrying a different amount of delay. When you sum all the delays you will understand that your compile time is in xx minutes.
I hope that these improvements will bring you a low Swift compile time and that you will focus more of your time on productive tasks.