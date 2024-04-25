Search icon
    How to Find the Stinky Parts of Your Code: 249 - Constants as Numbers
    103 reads

    How to Find the Stinky Parts of Your Code: 249 - Constants as Numbers

    by Maximiliano Contieri April 25th, 2024
    You map concepts to optimized numbers.
    You map concepts to optimized numbers

    TL;DR: Use real-world constants as constants

    Problems

    • Bijection Violation
    • Debugging
    • Premature Optimization
    • Maintainability
    • Type Safety
    • Limited Extensibility

    Solutions

    1. Use descriptive string constants
    2. Use Enums
    3. Create A Polymorphic Hierarchy

    Context

    Numeric constants representing real-world concepts lack readability and make your code harder to understand.


    It's not clear what each number represents.


    if you need to add more constants in the future or change the order, you'll have to update all occurrences of these numeric constants manually.


    New values can introduce errors and make maintenance more difficult.


    Saving attributes as integers to improve the persistence performance or space is a clear signal of Premature Optimization.

    Sample Code

    Wrong

    public const FORMAT_JPG = 1;
public const FORMAT_GIF = 2;
public const FORMAT_PNG = 3;

    Right

    public const string FORMAT_JPG = "JPG";
public const string FORMAT_GIF = "GIF";
public const string FORMAT_PNG = "PNG";

// OR

public enum ImageFormat
{
    JPG,
    GIF,
    PNG
}

    Detection

    • Semi-Automatic

    You can tell your linters to warn you about this usage, but they can show you some false positives.

    Tags

    • Readability

    Level

    • Beginner

    AI Generation

    No models create this premature optimization problem when prompted to list constants.

    AI Detection

    ChatGPT and Gemini detected this as a mistake.

    Conclusion

    After this correction, your code will be cleaner readable, and self-explanatory for debugging.


    You can read it and It's clear what each constant represents.


    If you need to add more formats or change the order, you should update the enumeration definition without affecting the rest of the code.


    IDEs with auto-completion and error checking will give you better support to work with enums.

    Relations

    Code Smell 02 - Constants and Magic Numbers

    Code Smell 110 - Switches With Defaults

    Code Smell 20 - Premature Optimization

    More Info

    How to Get Rid of Annoying IFs Forever

    Disclaimer

    Code Smells are my opinion.

    Credits

    Photo by Markus Krisetya on Unsplash

    Forget this world and all its troubles and if possible its multitudinous Charlatans - everything in short but the Enchantress of Numbers.

    Ada Lovelace

    Software Engineering Great Quotes

    This article is part of the CodeSmell Series.

    How to Find the Stinky Parts of your Code

