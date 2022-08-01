SORA Governance: The Wisdom of The Crowds.

SORA is a supranational world economic system that decentralizes the concept of a central bank and provides a better democratic method to manage day-to-day finances via blockchain technology. The model is a multi-body parliament which allocates new minted capital for productive projects, operated mainly by Citizens, together with Juries and Judges and a panel of professional experts. Everything is written down inside the Blockchain ledger, with no option to hide anything.

Let's use the wisdom of the crowds, to liberate the system.





"Democracy of the people. By the people. For the people!"

This bombastic headline will shortly discuss three real-life and blockchain governance dilemmas.

Is it possible to give power to the hands of citizens?

Is the creation of new purchasing power possible in a completely decentralized way?

How can a randomly selected governance prevent corruption and directly improve all financial sectors?





SORA Parliament model exists to answer these questions.

Shortly about SORA - (XOR token)

SORA is a supranational world economic system that decentralizes the concept of a central bank and provides a better democratic method to manage day-to-day finances via Blockchain Technology.





Part 1 - SORA Parliament: The Wisdom of the Crowds.

SORA Parliament is a multi-body parliament which allocates new minted capital for productive projects. The parliament is operated mainly by Citizens, together with Juries and Judges and a panel of professional experts.





When the SORA Parliament allocates capital, it is exercising the most powerful force in the economy: creation of new purchasing power. Everything is written down inside the Blockchain ledger, with no option to hide anything.





But can it really be operated in a fair and decentralized way?

At some point during this article we will understand that the answer is - Yes.

So how is it possible?

As mentioned at Wiki-SORA, the Parliament is built up by the following three ORIGINAL democracy methods:

Isonomia - The principle that every citizen has political equality. Isegoria - The right for all citizens to speak and contribute.



And the last deal breaker,

Sortition - Randomly selecting people (from a large pool of eligible candidates) in order to make decisions.





These methods are the real and true forms of democracy. They ensure that all beliefs and perspectives of its population are applied. They ensure a fair, well-functioning democratic system wherever implemented. People are not only given the right to vote, but also the right to speak and make decisions.





Unlike most of our current systems, where the more money you have is the more power you got, Here it's randomly chosen by a different group of people while there are also different groups of decision-makers. The parliament has a clear separation between propositioning, decision making and rulemaking. No single body or committee can both propose and decide something. There is a clear separation in order to avoid self-election.









We can take a few moments to have a look at the detailed picture below and get a vision how the SORA parliament model structure looks like:

The role of each entity is shown in more detail at Wiki-SORA.

Part 2 - What are the concerns?

As nothing is perfect in life, the main concern about sortition comes up with the following question:





How can we let important decisions be given to the hands of someone who may not be the best fit for it?





The answer is interesting and diversified in many different ways.





First of all, there should be common agendas for developing policies accepted by everyone.

Second, there should be some requirements to be an eligible citizen or decision maker.

In addition to that, there are Juries and Judges.





The whole process is supported by expert advice. It is a long process and it won't happen overnight.





But the main point for a society that implements SORA's governance, is the ability to make whatever rules it wants to make. There's no standard accepted version. Society dictates the pace and rules by a constantly self-correcting process.









There are simply two types of democracies: by election, or by sortition.

In fact, sortition democracy has been proven to be a success throughout history, for a very long time.

Then some people or entities pushed to change it.





On the other hand, "democratic" elections as we know today, started only about 200 years ago with the American and French revolutions and today spread among the world.





But do we really live in a pure democratic way?

History shows that elections do not always create democracies.

They can even bring dictators to power or create new elites.

Most of the time, politicians don't necessarily represent the views of the avarage citizen.





Part 3 - SORA's final solution

SORA's governance model, when effectively activated, can simply solve many problems shown here.









It prevents self-election and decentralizes power between all citizens.

---> It makes a good split across socio-economic backgrounds.

---> It promotes fairness and increases public trust.

---> It decreases corruption.

---> And liberates all spaces of freedom.

---> It brings the voices of society to be truly spoken and done.

---> It also has an effect of increasing political awareness and activism among the general population.

---> And the most important one, it saves billions of dollars, or XSTUSD .





After all, how much money was spent on political campaigning and unnecessary propaganda?

Uffff..

And how much money was spent for self interests or nonsense whims of powerful people?

Ahhh..









Moreover, although SORA is specialized mainly with economic issues, this model can also be implemented for any other decisions making like:

High inequality gaps at social economic sectors,

Environmental space pollution,

Human rights,

And much more..





Think about a full transparency of a central bank or even a government. Don't we desire it?

Everything is written on-chain with no option for a drunk rooster to be hidden.





Last words-

As the whole new blockchain industry has been growing rapidly, SORA gives us the opportunity to change things wisely.

After understanding the abilities of such a governance model, it's bright and clear-

SORA is much more than a crypto project. Therefore this word was not mentioned here even once.

SORA is a way to liberate the people, educate all and improve our systems.









And let's educate the people for the future they want.





We all have a common motive for Pure and Decent Life.

We just need to use the right tool to make it come true.



