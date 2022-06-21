Something About The Six Core Technologies In The Metaverse

When it comes to the Metaverse, we have to mention 6 core technologies that power it.

To understand these better, let’s try to learn and remember a new word, “BIGANT”.

You can also remember it by dividing it into two words like "Big Ant".

So, what is actually “BIGANT”?

Consisted of 6 English letters, “BIGANT” is the abbreviation of 6 core technology in the Metaverse.

The first letter “B” represents “Blockchain”.

Blockchain is the basic tool for mapping between physical world individuals and virtual world individuals, and it builds connections for each other. Supposed that you own a doppelganger in the virtual world, and this doppelganger creates value in the form of data. Locating through blockchain technology, these data can be judged to be yours rather than someone else's, so an orderly market can be formed gradually.

The second letter “I” represents “Interactive Technology”.

Interaction technology is often applied to AR, VR, holographic images, brain-computer interconnection, etc. For example, if you wear VR glasses to enter the Metaverse through computer interconnection technology, you will find that everything you felt in the Metaverse can be transmitted to the real world through 3D printer holograms. Through the application of interactive technology, the distance between the virtual world and the physical world seems to be not that far apart.

The third letter “G” represents “Video Game Related Technology”.

The game is widely considered to be the initial entrance to the Metaverse. Based on video game-related technology, players can own a virtual identity in the Metaverse, and they can rely on that identity to socialize in-game.

The fourth letter “A” represents “Artificial Intelligence”.

Highly automated AI features with incredible data processing speed and capability, and this makes it one of the promising development technologies for the future in the Metaverse. Relied on AI's incredible data processing speed and capability, AI can help in achieving realistic behavior from NPCs in response to the actions of the players, and help in designing more dynamic and realistic digital avatars based on 2D images or 3D scans of real users.

The fifth letter “N” represents “Network and Computing Technology”.

There are certain demands for network and computing technology in the Metaverse. The network featured with high synchronization and low delay can help users get a real-time, smooth, and perfect experience in the Metaverse. According to the data tests at this stage, 5G Network Delay can be controlled within 10ms, and 6G Network Delay is expected to be reduced to 1/10 of 5G's, so 5G Network and 6G Network are possible to meet the demand of network in the Metaverse. In addition, the Metaverse requires users to log in with any device and immerse in it anytime, anywhere. It also requires real-time monitoring of data and a large number of calculations. Thus, it is difficult for a single server or a few servers to support the huge amount of computation in the Metaverse. As a kind of distributed computing, Cloud Computing is expected to support a large number of users to be online at the same time in the Metaverse.

The sixth letter “T” represents “Internet of Things (IoT)”.

IoT meets the demand to access the Metaverse in various ways anytime and anywhere, and it also provides support for the Metaverse to get external information sources. One of the requirements of the Metaverse is convenient access, so the way people interact with the Internet will not be limited to cell phones and computers, other items will also be connected to the network like wearable devices, cars, etc. In addition, IoT sensors can ensure that the Metaverse gets more information from the physical world.

These are the brief descriptions of 6 core technologies that power the Metaverse.

Image quoted from https://www.howtogeek.com/781537/how-the-metaverse-will-make-money-using-your-face/

