SOLID Principles: A Simple and Easy Explanation

Offshore 2.0 Bespoke Testing and Security Services
A class should have one, and only one, reason to change.
<?php
namespace Demo;
use DB;
class OrdersReport
{
public function getOrdersInfo($startDate, $endDate)
{
$orders = $this->queryDBForOrders($startDate, $endDate);
return $this->format($orders);
}
protected function queryDBForOrders($startDate, $endDate)
{ // If we would update our persistence layer in the future,
// we would have to do changes here too. <=> reason to change!
return DB::table('orders')->whereBetween('created_at', [$startDate, $endDate])->get();
}
protected function format($orders)
{ // If we changed the way we want to format the output,
// we would have to make changes here. <=> reason to change!
return '<h1>Orders: ' . $orders . '</h1>';
}
}
<?php
namespace Report;
use Report\Repositories\OrdersRepository;
class OrdersReport
{
protected $repo;
protected $formatter;
public function __construct(OrdersRepository $repo, OrdersOutPutInterface $formatter)
{
$this->repo = $repo;
$this->formatter = $formatter;
}
public function getOrdersInfo($startDate, $endDate)
{
$orders = $this->repo->getOrdersWithDate($startDate, $endDate);
return $this->formatter->output($orders);
}
}
namespace Report;
interface OrdersOutPutInterface
{
public function output($orders);
}
namespace Report;
class HtmlOutput implements OrdersOutPutInterface
{
public function output($orders)
{
return '<h1>Orders: ' . $orders . '</h1>';
}
}
namespace Report\Repositories;
use DB;
class OrdersRepository
{
public function getOrdersWithDate($startDate, $endDate)
{
return DB::table('orders')->whereBetween('created_at', [$startDate, $endDate])->get();
}
}
Entities should be open for extension, but closed for modification.
<?php
class Rectangle
{
public $width;
public $height;
public function __construct($width, $height)
{
$this->width = $width;
$this->height = $height;
}
}
class Circle
{
public $radius;
public function __construct($radius)
{
$this->radius = $radius;
}
}
class CostManager
{
public function calculate($shape)
{
$costPerUnit = 1.5;
if ($shape instanceof Rectangle) {
$area = $shape->width * $shape->height;
} else {
$area = $shape->radius * $shape->radius * pi();
}
return $costPerUnit * $area;
}
}
$circle = new Circle(5);
$rect = new Rectangle(8,5);
$obj = new CostManager();
echo $obj->calculate($circle);
<?php
interface AreaInterface
{
public function calculateArea();
}
class Rectangle implements AreaInterface
{
public $width;
public $height;
public function __construct($width, $height)
{
$this->width = $width;
$this->height = $height;
}
public function calculateArea(){
$area = $this->height * $this->width;
return $area;
}
}
class Circle implements AreaInterface
{
public $radius;
public function __construct($radius)
{
$this->radius = $radius;
}
public function calculateArea(){
$area = $this->radius * $this->radius * pi();
return $area;
}
}
class CostManager
{
public function calculate(AreaInterface $shape)
{
$costPerUnit = 1.5;
$totalCost = $costPerUnit * $shape->calculateArea();
return $totalCost;
}
}
$circle = new Circle(5);
$obj = new CostManager();
echo $obj->calculate($circle);
Let φ(x) be a property provable about objects x of type T. Then φ(y) should be true for objects y of type S where S is a subtype of T.
1. Preconditions cannot be strengthened in a subtype.
2. Postconditions cannot be weakened in a subtype.
3. Invariants of the supertype must be preserved in a subtype.
Functions that use pointers of references to base classes must be able to use objects of derived classes without knowing it.
<?php
interface LessonRepositoryInterface
{
/**
* Fetch all records.
*
* @return array
*/
public function getAll();
}
class FileLessonRepository implements LessonRepositoryInterface
{
public function getAll()
{
// return through file system
return [];
}
}
class DbLessonRepository implements LessonRepositoryInterface
{
public function getAll()
{
/*
Violates LSP because:
- the return type is different
- the consumer of this subclass and FileLessonRepository won't work identically
*/
// return Lesson::all();
// to fix this
return Lesson::all()->toArray();
}
}
A Client should not be forced to implement an interface that it doesn’t use.
<?php
interface workerInterface
{
public function work();
public function sleep();
}
class HumanWorker implements workerInterface
{
public function work()
{
var_dump('works');
}
public function sleep()
{
var_dump('sleep');
}
}
class RobotWorker implements workerInterface
{
public function work()
{
var_dump('works');
}
public function sleep()
{
// No need
}
}
<?php
interface WorkAbleInterface
{
public function work();
}
interface SleepAbleInterface
{
public function sleep();
}
class HumanWorker implements WorkAbleInterface, SleepAbleInterface
{
public function work()
{
var_dump('works');
}
public function sleep()
{
var_dump('sleep');
}
}
class RobotWorker implements WorkAbleInterface
{
public function work()
{
var_dump('works');
}
}
High-level modules should not depend on low-level modules. Both should depend on abstractions.
Abstractions should not depend on details. Details should depend on abstractions.
<?php
class MySQLConnection
{
/**
* db connection
*/
public function connect()
{
var_dump('MYSQL Connection');
}
}
class PasswordReminder
{
/**
* @var MySQLConnection
*/
private $dbConnection;
public function __construct(MySQLConnection $dbConnection)
{
$this->dbConnection = $dbConnection;
}
}
<?php
interface ConnectionInterface
{
public function connect();
}
class DbConnection implements ConnectionInterface
{
/**
* db connection
*/
public function connect()
{
var_dump('MYSQL Connection');
}
}
class PasswordReminder
{
/**
* @var MySQLConnection
*/
private $dbConnection;
public function __construct(ConnectionInterface $dbConnection)
{
$this->dbConnection = $dbConnection;
}
}