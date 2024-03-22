SOLID Principles In Java: A Beginner's Guide

SOLID design principles are the most important design principles you need to know to write clean code. Having a solid command over SOLID principles is an indispensable skill for any programmer. They are the foundation on which other design patterns are developed.
In this article, we will tackle the SOLID design principles using some real-life examples and understand their importance.
Together with Polymorphism, Abstraction, and Inheritance, SOLID Principles are really important to be good at objective-oriented programming.
SOLID principles are important for multiple reasons:
Let’s now explore each of the SOLID principles in detail with real-world examples.
S in SOLID principles stands for Single Responsibility Principle. The Single Responsibility Principle states that a class should have only a single reason to change. This limits the number of places we need to make changes when incorporating additional requirements in our project.
Each class should have exactly one reason to change.
For example, let’s say we are designing a banking application in Java where we have a
SavingsAccount class that allows basic operations like debit, credit, and
sendUpdates. The
sendUpdate method takes an enum called
NotificationMedium (like Email, SMS, etc.) and sends the update with the appropriate medium. We will write the code for that as shown below.
public class SavingsAccount {
public int balance;
public String name;
public SavingsAccount(int initialBalance, String name) {
this.balance = initialBalance;
this.name = name;
System.out.println("Created a savings account with balance = " + initialBalance);
}
public void debit(int amountToDebit) {
// debit business logic
}
public void credit(int amountToCredit) {
// credit business logic
}
public void sendNotification(NotificationMedium medium) {
if (medium == NotificationMedium.SMS) {
// Send SMS here
}
else if (medium == NotificationMedium.EMAIL) {
// Send Email here
}
}
}
public enum NotificationMedium {
SMS,
EMAIL
}
Now, if you look at the
SavingsAccount class above, it can change due to multiple reasons:
If there is any change in the core logic of
SavingsAccount class (like
debit,
credit, etc.).
If the bank decides to introduce a new Notification medium (let’s say WhatsApp).
This is a violation of the Single Responsibility Principle in SOLID Principles. To fix, it we will make a separate class that sends the notification.
Let’s refactor the code above according to the SOLID Principles
public class SavingsAccount {
public int balance;
public String name;
public SavingsAccount(int initialBalance, String name) {
this.balance = initialBalance;
this.name = name;
System.out.println("Created a savings account with balance = " + initialBalance);
}
public void debit(int amountToDebit) {
// debit business logic
}
public void credit(int amountToCredit) {
// credit business logic
}
public void printBalance() {
System.out.println("Name: " + name+ " Account Balance: " + balance);
}
public void sendNotification(Medium medium) {
Sender.sendNotification(medium, this);
}
}
public enum NotificationMedium {
SMS,
EMAIL
}
public class Sender {
public static void sendNotification(NotificationMedium medium, SavingsAccount account) {
// extract account data from the account object
if (medium == NotificationMedium.SMS) {
//logic to send SMS here
}
else if (medium == NotificationMedium.EMAIL) {
// logic to send Email here
}
}
}
Now, since we have refactored the code, if there is any change in the
NotificationMedium or the format, we will change the
Sender class. However, if there is a change in the core logic of
SavingsAccount, there will be changes in the
SavingsAccount class.
This fixes the violation that we observed in the first example.
The Open Close principle states that we should design the classes in such a way so that they are open for extension (in case of adding additional features) but closed for modification. Being closed for modification helps us in two ways:
To see an example of the Open Close Principle, let’s take a look at the example of a shopping cart (such as the one implemented on e-commerce websites).
I am going to create a class called as
Cart which will contain a list of
Item(s) that you can add to it. Depending on the type of item, and the taxation on it we want to create a method that calculates the total cart value inside the
Cart class.
Classes should be open for extension and closed for modification
import java.util.ArrayList;
import java.util.List;
public class Cart {
private List<Item> items;
public Cart() {
this.items = new ArrayList<>();
}
public void addToCart(Item item) {
items.add(item);
}
public double calculateCartValue() {
double value = 0.0;
for(Item item: items) {
if (item.getItemType() == GIFT) {
// 8% tax on gift + 2% gift wrap cost
value += (item.getValue()*1.08) + item.getValue()*0.02
}
else if (item.getItemType() == ItemType.ELECTRONIC_ITEM) {
value += (item.getValue()*1.11);
}
else {
value += item.getValue()*1.10;
}
}
return value;
}
}
@Getter
@Setter
public abstract class Item {
protected double price;
private ItemType itemType;
public double getValue() {
return price;
}
}
public enum ItemType {
ELECTRONIC,
GIFT
}
In the above example,
calculateCartValue method calculates the cart value by iterating over all the items inside the cart and invoking logic based on the type of item.
Although this code looks correct, it violates the SOLID Principles.
Let’s say we need to add a new rule for a different type of item (say Grocery) while calculating cart value. In that case, we would have to modify the original class
Cart and write another
else if condition inside it which checks for items of type
Grocery.
However, with little refactoring, we can make the code adhere to the open/close principle. Let’s see how.
First, we will make the
Item class abstract and make concrete classes for different types of
Item(s) as shown below.
public abstract class Item {
protected double price;
public double getValue() {
return price;
}
}
public class ElectronicItem extends Item {
public ElectronicItem(double price) {
super.price = price;
}
@Override
public double getValue() {
return super.getValue()*1.11;
}
}
public class GiftItem extends Item {
public GiftItem(double price) {
super.price = price;
}
@Override
public double getValue() {
return super.getValue()*1.08 + super.getValue()*0.02;
}
}
public class GroceryItem extends Item {
public GroceryItem(double price) {
super.price = price;
}
@Override
public double getValue() {
return super.getValue()*1.03;
}
}
Inside each concrete Item classes like
GroceryItem ,
GiftItem, and
ElectronicItem implement the
getValue() method which contains the business logic for the taxation and value calculation.
Now, we will make the
Cart class depend on the abstract class
Item and invoke the
getValue() method for each item as shown below.
import java.util.ArrayList;
import java.util.List;
public class Cart {
private List<Item> items;
public Cart(Payment paymentOption) {
this.items = new ArrayList<>();
}
public void addToCart(Item item) {
items.add(item);
}
public double calculateCartValue() {
double value = 0.0;
for(Item item: items) {
value += item.getValue();
}
return value;
}
}
Now, in this refactored code, even if new types of
Item(s) are introduced, the
Cart class remains unchanged. Due to polymorphism, whatever is the actual type of the
Item inside the
items
ArrayList, that class’s
getValue() method would be invoked.
Liskov’s substitution principle states that in a given code, even if we replace the object of a superclass with an object of the child class, the code shouldn’t break. In other words, when a subclass inherits a superclass and overrides its methods, it should maintain consistency with the behavior of the method in the super class.
For example, if we make the following classes
Vehicle and two classes
Car and
Bicycle class. Now, let’s say we create a method called as
startEngine() within the Vehicle class, it can be overridden in
Car class, but it will be unsupported in the
Bicycle class as
Bicycle doesn’t have an engine (see code sample below)
The subclass should maintain consistency with the behavior of the superclass when overriding methods.
class Vehicle {
public void startEngine() {
// start engine of the vehicle
}
}
class Car extends Vehicle {
@Override
public void startEngine() {
// Start Engine
}
}
class Bicycle extends Vehicle {
@Override
public void startEngine(){
throw new UnsupportedOperationException("Bicycle doesn't have engine");
}
}
Now, let’s say there is some code that expects an object of type vehicle and relies on the
startEngine() method. If, while calling that piece of code instead of passing an object of type
Vehicle we pass a
Bicycle object, it would lead to issues in the code. Since the
Bicycle(s) class’s method will throw an exception when the
startEngine() method is called. This would be a violation of the SOLID Principles (Liskov’s substitution principle)
To resolve this issue, we can create two classes
MotorizedVehicle and
NonMotorizedVehicle and have
Car inherit from the
MotorizedVehicle class and have
Bicycle inherit from
NonMotorizedVehicle
class Vehicle {
}
class MotorizedVehicle extends Vehicle {
public void startEngine() {
// start engine here
}
}
class Car extends MotorizedVehicle {
@Override
public void startEngine() {
// Start Engine
}
}
class NonMotorizedVehicle extends Vehicle {
public void startRiding() {
// Start without engine
}
}
class Bicycle extends NonMotorizedVehicle {
@Override
public void startRiding(){
// Start riding without the engine.
}
}
The “I” in SOLID Principles stands for the Interface Segregation Principle.
The Interface segregation principle states that rather than having bigger interfaces that force implementing classes to implement unused methods, we should have smaller interfaces and have classes implemented. This way, classes only implement the relevant methods and remain clean.
Divide your interfaces into multiple smaller interfaces rather than one big interface.
For example, let’s look at the built-in Collections framework in Java. Among other data structures, Java also provides
LinkedList and
ArrayList data structure,
ArrayList class implements the following interface(s):
Serializable,
Cloneable,
Iterable,
Collection,
List, and
RandomAccess.
LinkedList class implements
Serializable,
Cloneable,
Iterable,
Collection,
Deque,
List, and
Queue.
That’s quite a lot of interfaces!
Rather than having so many interfaces, Java developers could have combined
Serializable,
Cloneable,
Iterable ,
Collecton,
List, and
RandomAccess into one interface, let’s say
IList interface. Now, both
ArrayList and
LinkedList classes could have implemented this new
IList interface.
However, since
LinkedList does not support random access, it could have implemented the methods in the
RandomAccess interface and could have thrown
UnsupportedOperationException when somebody tries to call it.
However, that would be a violation of the Interface Segregation principle in SOLID Principles as it would “force” the LinkedList class to implement the methods inside the
RandomAccess interface even though not required.
Therefore, it is better to split the interface based on the common behavior and let each class implement many interfaces rather than one big interface.
The Dependency Inversion Principle states that classes at the upper level shouldn’t directly depend on the classes at the lower level. This causes a tight coupling b/w the two levels.
Instead of that, lower classes should provide an interface on which the upper-level classes should depend.
Depend on interfaces rather than classes
For example, let’s continue with the
Cart example we saw above and enhance it to add some payment options. Let’s assume we have two types of payment options with us
DebitCard and
Paypal . Now, in the
Cart class, we want to add a method to
placeOrder which would calculate the cart value and initiate the payment based on the supplied payment. method.
To do this, we could have added dependency in the
Cart example above by adding the two payment options as fields inside the
Cart class. However, that would tightly couple the
Cart class with
DebitCard and
Paypal class.
Instead of that, we would create a
Payment interface and have both the
DebitCard and
Paypal classes implement the
Payment interfaces. Now, the
Cart class will depend on the
Payment interface, and not the individual payment types. This keeps the classes loosely coupled.
See the code below.
public interface Payment {
void doPayment(double amount);
}
public class PaypalPayment implements Payment {
@Override
public void doPayment(double amount) {
// logic to initiate paypal payment
}
}
public class DebitCardPayment implements Payment {
@Override
public void doPayment(double amount) {
// logic to initiate payment via debit card
}
}
import java.util.ArrayList;
import java.util.List;
public class Cart {
private List<Item> items;
private Payment paymentOption;
public Cart(Payment paymentOption) {
this.items = new ArrayList<>();
this.paymentOption = paymentOption;
}
public void addToCart(Item item) {
items.add(item);
}
public double calculateCartValue() {
double value = 0.0;
for(Item item: items) {
value += item.getValue();
}
return value;
}
public void placeOrder() {
this.paymentOption.doPayment(calculateCartValue());
}
}
