Solid Geometry: Thinking In 3D

@ Revlang Revlang I am the Revlang. Resistance is futile. Your crypto-cherry will be popped!

What if we could program in 3D, find a way to give values to small building blocks in a cube and string them together?

Envisage a cube of 9 by 9 by 9 and I do not use zero for this thought exercise. We end up with row one which has 1 till 9, row two which has 11 till 19, until row nine which has 81 till 89.

The side of the cube facing us is side A. Flip the cube clockwise and we get sides B, C and D. Top side is side E and bottom side is side F. This is a matrix however, which has little cubes inside the larger cube.

We can now start from any field on any of the six sides of the cube and work our way inside, where we can go straight, up, down, left and right. and in reverse, or even in a diagonal manner.

Why limit ourselves to one cube? We could have a 9x9x9 cube for every facet of interaction. Let us take color, for instance. The A-side could be red and the opposite side-C cold be green. Side-B blue and side-D orange, which leaves us with the top side-E yellow and bottom side-F purple.

We can have gradations of red from one till nine, mixed with gradations of its opposite green from one till nine. Or we could go side ways and have mixes of red with blue, etcetera. The possibilities are not endless but are astronomically high.

Alternatively, for a different aspect of interaction, we could start on field A35, go inwards and any one of the smaller cubes inside could have one of its 6 sides turned on or off. We can give a value to each face and design a language that uses these.

Thoughts anyone?

