Software is eating the world

Artificial intelligence is all around us, from self-driving cars and drones to virtual assistants and software that translates or invests. In some supermarkets there are no cashiers, there are only machines that are doing the job a lot better than any human. The time is coming, maybe it will take a few years but it will come, workers will lose their jobs. A new industrial revolution is much bigger than the last one, this time, it will change almost every industry. You can't fight the change, but you could be aware and prepare yourself for the time that is coming.

I was walking around the supermarket, passing by all the shelf stackers and cashiers who will be replaced by machines in just a couple of years…

I was walking around the supermarket, passing by all the shelf stackers and cashiers who will be replaced by machines in just a couple of years…

AI is all around us

Already, artificial intelligence is all around us, from self-driving cars and drones to virtual assistants and software that translates or invests. In some supermarkets there are no cashiers, there are only machines. Machines that are doing the job a lot better than any human. The time is coming, maybe it will take a few years but it will come, workers will lose their jobs.

The Fourth Industrial Revolution is coming

A new industrial revolution is much bigger than the last one, this time, it will change almost every industry. It will shake all industries, in an environment where technology will not take over jobs it will drastically change the way the work is done. Prepare, be ready for the change. The world is changing and you should be aware that third industrial revolution was nothing in comparison with this one.

Your phone is stronger than Apollo rocket

In your pocket you have a mobile phone that has power bigger than Apollo rocket that took the man to the moon. Just to make it clear, the Apollo computer in 1969 could process 41.6 instructions per second. An Iphone 6 processes about 3.36 billion instructions per second. Could you just imagine, a small machine in your pocket has the computing power to guide 120 million Apollo rockets from 1969 to the moon at the same time.

You can feel the change

I will point out only a few things that were unrealistic a decade ago but now it’s part of our daily life.

If you have to go somewhere, call an Uber

If you are hungry, order the food online

If you want to message someone, use WhatsApp or Facebook

If you want to see someone, call him on Skype

If you want to listen to music, turn on Youtube

If you want to watch a movie, turn on Netflix

If you want to rent a room, use Airbnb

Just think a bit about this, you can do whatever you want immediately, from your phone! That was very unrealistic just a decade ago, but now it’s accepted by our society.

Software is everything and everywhere

The software is eating the world, software is taking our jobs, human workers became unusable in many industries, software is better. It’s a software, everything is a software, you can’t refuse, you don’t have a choice than to accept it. You can’t fight the change, but you could be aware and prepare yourself for the time that is coming.

It’s better to be prepared since if you won’t be, there’s a big possibility that you will lose your income because of small machine.

One last thing…

