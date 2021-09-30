Software Engineer Maxi Contieri on writing about “boring” fundamentals

\\\nThis story is a part of Hacker Noon's [Meet the Writer series of interviews](https://Hackernoon.com/tagged/meet-the-writer). The series is intended for tech professionals contributing the most insightful Hacker Noon stories to share more about their writing habits, ideas, and professional background (and maybe a hobby or two). If you too would like to start contributing to Hacker Noon, [you can do so here](https://app.hackernoon.com/new). \n\n\\\n## So let’s start! Tell us a bit about yourself. For example, name, profession, and personal interests.\n\nMy name is Maxi, I am a software engineer and teacher from Argentina.\n\nI am a family man. I like sports, and I am obsessed with Fermi’s Paradox.\n\n## Interesting! What was your latest Hackernoon Top story about?\n\nMy latest Top Story was about [GitHub Copilot](https://hackernoon.com/no-github-copilot-will-not-steal-your-job-q83d35au).\n\nThere’s a lot of fuss about bad programming habits, and Copilot is amplifying them (like every other AI with the wrong dataset).\n\n## Do you usually write on similar topics? If not, what do you usually write about?\n\nI have written a lot about clean code, [refactorings](https://hackernoon.com/we-should-get-rid-of-hello-world-forever-lbw32ok), programming languages, [TDD](https://hackernoon.com/how-to-squeeze-test-driven-development-on-legacy-systems-rh113wcs), [productivity](https://hackernoon.com/jomo-will-increase-your-productivity-by-x97-un1q37vc) and [code smells](https://hackernoon.com/how-to-find-the-stinky-parts-of-your-code-part-xi-sit35t1).\n\n## Great! What is your usual writing routine like (if you have one?)\n\nI write very short articles almost daily. From the eureka moment in the shower to publication, I spend about 3 or 4 hours.\n\n## Being a writer in tech can be a challenge. It’s not often our main role, but an addition to another one. What is the biggest challenge you have when it comes to writing?\n\nI write about boring things like programming. I cannot compete against fancy tutorials on trendy new rubbish frameworks.\n\n\\\nMany people want to learn about the latest technology and not about software fundamentals.\n\n## What is the next thing you hope to achieve in your career?\n\nI want to write a compilation or book.\n\n## Wow, that’s admirable. Now, something more casual: What is your guilty pleasure of choice?\n\nI like smelling gas oil. Everybody does, but I am honest and willing to confess it.\n\n## Do you have a non-tech-related hobby? If yes, what is it?\n\nCycling and playing soccer.\n\n## What can the Hacker Noon community expect to read from you next?\n\nMore [clean code fundamentals](https://hackernoon.com/null-the-billion-dollar-mistake-8t5z32d6) and software design tips.\n\n## Thanks for taking time to join our “Meet the writer” series. It was a pleasure. Do you have any closing words?\n\nCarpe Diem.\n\nWe are all going to die sooner or later.