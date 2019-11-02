7 Software Development Trends 2020 Revealed

15,628 reads

@ theneil248 Tiara Brown Neil Hi, Folks! I'm a tech professional who loves to research & write about the latest tech trends.

Do you know more than half of the IT projects fail ? It’s not much shocking for many of us who are aware of the complexities and dynamic nature of the software development industry.

In order to survive in this unpredictable industry of constant innovations and advancements, it is mandatory to match its pace. A smart business person not only avails the services of software development but also weighs every technology’s pros and cons.

will reach US dollars of 4,018 billion by 2021. Below is a graph that represents the findings of Statista from the year 2005 to 2021. It is estimated that global IT spending . Below is a graph that represents the findings of Statista from the year 2005 to 2021.

The huge investment burdens entrepreneurs with expectations. Every investor aims at achieving a great return on investments (RoI). The software industry has a lot to offer, all you need to learn is how to reap its benefits.

Staying up-to-date in fashion is our daily need. Similarly, we need to accept that our business organizations also need to grow according to the latest trends. There is no other way to survive in the cutthroat competition of the IT industry.

2019 has been a year about all the trending technologies like virtual reality, augmented reality, artificial intelligence, machine learning, blockchain, and many others. 2020 will bring to us some new technologies.

These technologies have been introduced to satisfy the demands of customers by proficient software developers . Are you excited to use the trending technologies in your software development project?

Let’s read about the software development trends for 2020. They need your focus and consideration to gain the maximum output in the future. Let’s explore these trends in detail:

Software trend #1 More dependence on AI technology

It’s been a long time since the onset of Artificial technology in software development services. But the ways of its adoption are revolving and enhancing every year drastically. Most businesses are adopting this technology in their software to offer a little extra to their customers.

84% of respondents said that they think the implementation of AI can provide them with a . This technology along with its related technologies like machine learning and deep learning has numerous applications in every industry. In a recent survey, competitive edge over competitors . This technology along with its related technologies like machine learning and deep learning has numerous applications in every industry.

Custom software developers are not leaving any stone unturned to introduce new ways of AI adoption in business. It is expected that 2020 will witness some amazing ways of AI implementation in web app development.

Chatbots have become a new trend included in every app or website. Chatbots, AI technology has replaced human customer service executives. In fact, AI is all about reducing human involvement and more dependence on machines.

2020 will be a year of more chatbots, accurate customer behavior analysis, and less human resource appointments. AI is making every task automatic with maximum accuracy, reliability, and speed.

Software trend #2 5G network

Soon a hundred times faster network than 4G will hit the ground to amaze us! It is the 5G network that is expected to enter the market by the end of the year 2020. Speculated to provide a wider range of connectivity, 5G is alluring a lot of software development companies.

It has been presumed that 5G will provide better data security. Moreover, the virtual reality app development like 3D gaming will also improve along with augmented reality enabled apps. Not only business persons but laypersons are also eagerly waiting for this network.

Software trend #3 Edge computing

is predicted to rise by approximately 28 times between 2018 to 2025. It is expected that the market of edge computing is not going to increase by two-three or four folds! In fact, edge computing global market

Do you have any idea behind this trend? What makes researchers believe that edge computing is going to show such drastic growth? This is because it is being used to upgrade cloud computing which is itself a growing and embraced technology.

How is edge computing better than cloud computing? Edge computing has an advantage for remote areas where connectivity to a centralized location is poor. Moreover, it can be used to process data that is time-sensitive whereas cloud computing cannot be used for this purpose.

Software trend #4 Instant Apps

It was in 2016 when introduced instant apps to the software development world. These apps have features of an app but run like a website. You do not have to download them, which means there is no need to provide them memory from your device.

smaller in size than usual apps and offer a better user experience. Instant apps can also be used for testing purposes. Mobile app developers launch these apps to test their mobile apps prior to their launch. They arethan usual apps and offer a

Another advantage of these apps can provide is better conversion rates. Hence looking at its strategic importance, it is expected that there will be a rise in the number of instant apps in 2020 and beyond.

Software trend #5 Programming trends

Just like software development trends, its programming tools’ trends are also of great value. A number of new programming languages or frameworks are launched and some get disappear almost every year.

Along with dynamic software technologies, their development tools are also unsteady in their market presence. Although in every other survey Javascript and PHP are the most used programming languages for front-end and back-end programming languages. There are many other tools that are gaining constant popularity.

One such language is python which is most used for AI and ML development. It showcases a steady growth among other major programming languages. Here is a Stack Overflow graph that depicts the same in detail.

Software trend #6 Mixed Reality

It isn’t new! But the constant improvement in the virtual reality and augmented reality is creating new wonders every year. Hence. It is speculated that VR and AR are going to rock with their amazing abilities next year.

Companies are investing in their own apps based on virtual reality development services. This is because startups and small-scale enterprises are following the giants like Walmart and the US army.

From training army to 3D gaming, mixed technology finds applications in every niche of contemporary times. Education apps based on AR are a new trend that is taking tech in education services to a new level.

Today, AR apps bring stories to reality for better understanding and learning for children. The global market size for mixed reality is expected to grow tremendously in the future years. In fact, it is estimated to reach US $ 180 billion by 2023.



There is a lot to explore in this technology which can improve the lifestyle as well as the business processes amazingly. Being a smart entrepreneur you must include AR/VR in your software to reap the benefits of this technology in the future.

Software trend #7 Outsourcing software development

Remote staffing in the software industry has become quite popular in recent years. It is estimated that during the time period of 2019-2023, the IT outsourcing market will flourish at a CAGR of 4.42%.

2020 will be a year to welcome more IT outsourcing projects. Businesses are constantly looking for ways to find the most economical way of including all the latest tech trends in their products.

key factor behind raising the needs of IT outsourcing has been the increasing need for optimization of business processes. IT outsourcing companies are hired with a trust to provide exceptional software development services to companies. Technavio in its research found out that the. IT outsourcing companies are hired with a trust to provide exceptional software development services to companies.

Conclusion: Software Development Trends 2020

The software development industry is expected to get revolutionized with these trending technologies in the upcoming year. The constant advancements in technologies like AI and AR/VR are the major reason behind the dynamic nature of this industry.

If you are keen to win this race then It is essential for every business to include these flourishing technologies to evolve their business. That’s the only way of surviving in this competitive world.then hire software developers who can pave a custom way for you.

For any queries or suggestions, you can contact me by leaving a comment on this blog. Let’s increase our knowledge of software development by sharing and appreciating each other. Happy reading!





Tags