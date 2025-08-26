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So You Want to Work in Crypto? Where to Find Jobs and Who’s Getting Paid the Most

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byMichael Jerlis@MichaelJerlis

CEO @ EMCD

August 26th, 2025
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Michael Jerlis@MichaelJerlis

CEO @ EMCD

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web3#blockchain-jobs#cryptocurrency-top-story#cryptocurrency-job-market#crypto-salaries#web3-job-boards#why-i-work-in-crypto#web3-developers#top-web3-job-boards

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