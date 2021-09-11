Snackable Business Model Breakdowns - Maven.com

Maven is a platform that enables instructors to launch and run their cohort based classes successfully. Cohort Based Courses are 4-8 Weeks courses where instructors teach to a live set of students virtually. Maven earns revenue by charging a percentage from the income a course generates. The platform could evolve to something like a Shopify subscription where the initial basic version of platform tools are priced at a monthly subscription cost with more richer features at a premium offering. It also proved the thesis that there are subjects in 2021 that people want to learn but have no good ways.