Snackable Business Model Breakdowns - Maven.com by@sindamnataraj

Snackable Business Model Breakdowns - Maven.com

Maven is a platform that enables instructors to launch and run their cohort based classes successfully. Cohort Based Courses are 4-8 Weeks courses where instructors teach to a live set of students virtually. Maven earns revenue by charging a percentage from the income a course generates. The platform could evolve to something like a Shopify subscription where the initial basic version of platform tools are priced at a monthly subscription cost with more richer features at a premium offering. It also proved the thesis that there are subjects in 2021 that people want to learn but have no good ways.
image
Nataraj Hacker Noon profile picture

@sindamnataraj
Nataraj

Product & Engineering @Microsoft Azure | On Deck Fellow | Partner at planbcapital.co

Tags

#business#business-strategy#business-models#shopify#education#online-education#startups#startup#web-monetization
