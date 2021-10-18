Search icon
Snackable Business Model Breakdowns: Clubhouse

Snackable Business Model Breakdowns: Clubhouse

Clubhouse is a social-audio app that enables users to create and join real-time live conversations. Any user with a data connection from anywhere in the world can use the clubhouse app on their android or IOS app to create a new live room or join an existing live room. The early clubhouse really shined in terms of creating the Serendipity effect. You join a room of 6-10 people, 30mins later you leave the room meeting 6 new people who would otherwise not be able to talk, listen or connect with in real life. Clubhouse pioneered social live audio in a way it has not been done before.
