Smartlands Launches Fundraising Campaign on Seedrs

Without any further ado we can say that this is the defining moment in the history of the Smartlands + Smartee ecosystem. And now it gives us great pleasure to announce that Smartlands + Smartee has now launched a private stage of the fundraising round on Seedrs - a leading equity crowdfunding platform for investing in startups and later-stage businesses throughout Europe. The private stage will go on for 5-7 days, you are welcome to participate, and as an early backer you will receive an Exclusive Golden Smartee Co-Owner Payment Card. In the case shares remain available post-private sale, the campaign will open to the general public so if early-stage investing is not for you we hope to see you later anyway!

Just to recap, in just under three years, Smartlands has managed to create a proprietary technology and a viable mechanism for issuing digital shares in multiple asset classes. We also launched Smartee - a Smartlands-powered full-featured digital banking-like product designed for investors/asset managers on Smartlands as well as crypto enthusiasts in need of a free current account for EUR and GBP, a wallet for the most popular digital currencies, reliable exchanges, fast cross-border transfers, contactless payment cards, p2p lending options, instant credit lines for customers and many other great possibilities.

Today, Smartlands + Smartee ecosystem has a 16K-strong community with over 10K wallets. Smartlands lists over 30 investment projects in the pipeline and plans on continuing to be involved in the most lucrative asset classes.

The reason we chose to list our fundraising round on Seedrs - a highly advanced crowdfunding platform - should be fairly self-explanatory, though, in case you’re still wondering, we put together a nifty little guide to the latest successes on Seedrs; the bullet points that distinguish Seedrs from its competitors are high visibility, user-friendly interface, quality offerings, and comprehensive support from the Platform.

One of the unique benefits of fundraising with Seedrs is its Secondary Marketplace, which attributes almost unlimited liquidity to shares listed on www.seedrs.com/secondary-market

We will continue to be involved in the most lucrative asset classes, develop our own secondary market and strive to deliver only the best level of service to our customers. We will continue growing Smartee and gradually roll out more and more exciting features. We are almost there and ready to make the final push to the top.

Participating in our equity round on Seedrs is a unique chance to welcome your friends, family, partners, and associates to the network of Smartlands stakeholders alongside yourself and the growing network of angels, VCs and institutions on Seedrs. Get inspired! Whatever you bring to the table - a like, a share, or a good word or a desire to claim a stake in Smartlands + Smartee - you’re investing in yourself and your future, and we would absolutely love it if your path to success as an investor and our path towards a global digital banking ecosystem would become one.

Investing involves risks, including loss of capital, illiquidity, lack of dividends and dilution, and should be done only as part of a diversified portfolio. Please read the Risk Warnings before investing. This email has been approved as a financial promotion by Seedrs Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (No. 550317).

Not all shares will be eligible for the Secondary Market and, even if they are, the ability to buy and sell shares will depend on demand. It can be difficult to find a buyer or seller, and investors should not assume that an early exit will be available just because a secondary market exists.

