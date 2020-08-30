Smart Contract Testing on OpenZeppelin CLI - An RSK Workshop

The Decentralised Applications Development Club
Prior to commencing this tutorial, please ensure that you have installed the following RSK workshop pre-requisites on your system:
Use git to make a copy of this repo, and use npm to install dependencies.
git clone git@github.com:bguiz/workshop-rsk-smart-contract-testing-ozcli.git
cd workshop-rsk-smart-contract-testing-ozcli
npm install
Then open up this directory in your code editor.
If you happen to have tree installed, you can use that to view the directory structure using the following command.
$ tree -aI 'node_modules|*.md|package*.json|.git*'
.
├── contracts
│ └── Cars.sol
├── networks.js
├── .openzeppelin
│ └── project.json
├── scripts
│ ├── clean.sh
│ └── setup.sh
└── test
└── Cars.spec.js
4 directories, 6 files
(Otherwise use your choice of GUI to explore this folder.)
Observe that we have the following files:
: OZ CLI has already been pre-configured to work with the structure for this project.
.openzeppelin/project.json
: OZ CLI has already been pre-configured to connect to your choice of
networks.js
and
scripts/clean.sh
: These are custom scripts which generate keys and configuration that will be used by OZ CLI when connecting to RSK networks.
scripts/setup.sh
: This is the smart contract. The solidity file is the implementation, and has been completed for you.
contracts/Cars.sol
directory.
.openzeppelin
: This is the specification, and is only partially complete. This workshop is focused on completing the specification.
test/Cars.spec.js
Ensure that you have a copy of RSKj running in Regtest locally, and then run the set up script:
bash ./scripts/setup.sh
This will set up the RSK specific files for this project which are specific to you at this time. Observe the output in your terminal for more details.
Look at contracts/Cars.sol.
We have a smart contract implementation that involves manipulating several car objects.
pragma solidity ^0.5.0;
contract Cars {
enum CarStatus { driving, parked }
event CarHonk (uint256 indexed fromCar, uint256 indexed atCar);
struct Car {
bytes3 colour;
uint8 doors;
uint256 distance;
uint16 lat;
uint16 lon;
CarStatus status;
address owner;
}
uint256 public numCars = 0;
mapping(uint256 => Car) public cars;
constructor() public {}
function addCar(
bytes3 colour,
uint8 doors,
uint256 distance,
uint16 lat,
uint16 lon
) public payable returns(uint256 carId) {
require(msg.value > 0.1 ether,
"You need at least 0.1 ETH to get a car");
carId = ++numCars;
Car memory newCar = Car(
colour,
doors,
distance,
lat,
lon,
CarStatus.parked,
msg.sender
);
cars[carId] = newCar;
}
modifier onlyCarOwner(uint256 carId) {
require(cars[carId].owner == msg.sender,
"you need to own this car");
_;
}
modifier onlyCarStatus(uint256 carId, CarStatus expectedStatus) {
require(cars[carId].status == expectedStatus,
"car is not in the required status");
_;
}
function driveCar(uint256 carId)
public
onlyCarOwner(carId)
onlyCarStatus(carId, CarStatus.parked)
{
cars[carId].status = CarStatus.driving;
}
function parkCar(uint256 carId, uint16 lat, uint16 lon)
public
onlyCarOwner(carId)
onlyCarStatus(carId, CarStatus.driving)
{
cars[carId].status = CarStatus.parked;
cars[carId].lat = lat;
cars[carId].lon = lon;
}
function honkCar(uint256 carId, uint256 otherCarId)
public
onlyCarOwner(carId)
{
require(cars[otherCarId].owner != address(0x00),
"other car must exist");
uint256 timeOfDay = (getTime() % 86400);
require(timeOfDay >= 21600,
"cannot honk between midnight and 6am"
);
emit CarHonk(carId, otherCarId);
}
function getTime() internal view returns (uint256) {
// current block timestamp as seconds since unix epoch
// ref: https://solidity.readthedocs.io/en/v0.5.7/units-and-global-variables.html#block-and-transaction-properties
return block.timestamp;
}
}
We are not really concerned about how to write this implementation for this workshop, but we do need to know what the implementation does in order to be able to write tests for it.
Look at
.
test/Cars.spec.js
Here, we have an incomplete specification. We obtain the Cars smart contract defined in our implementation earlier, using
. This is OZ CLI's analogue of using NodeJs
contract.fromArtifact()
to obtain the implementation when testing Javascript using Mocha. Those of you familiar with Truffle might recognise this as being the equivalent of
require()
.
artifacts.require()
Unlike Truffle, where we make use of
blocks to group tests,
contract
blocks to group our tests; exactly as how we would do so when using Mocha. We can do this because OZ CLI's test
describe
-
environment
- enables us to access the list of accounts up-front. Thus there is no need to obtain the
@openzeppelin/test-environment
via the
accounts
block's callback function.
describe
const { accounts, contract } = require('@openzeppelin/test-environment');
const assert = require('assert');
const web3 = require('web3');
const BN = web3.utils.BN;
const Cars = contract.fromArtifact('Cars');
describe('Cars - initial state', () => {
const [owner] = accounts;
let instance;
before(async () => {
instance = await Cars.new({ from: owner });
});
it('Initialised with zero cars', async () => {
const initialNumCars =
await instance.numCars.call();
// TODO perform assertions
});
});
describe('Cars - state transitions', () => {
const [owner] = accounts;
let instance;
before(async () => {
instance = await Cars.new({ from: owner });
});
it('Adds a new car', async () => {
// preview the return value without modifying the state
// ... (redacted for brevity) ...
// TODO perform the assertions
});
});
describe('Cars - events', () => {
const [owner] = accounts;
let instance;
before(async () => {
instance = await Cars.new({ from: owner });
// set up contract with relevant initial state
// ... (redacted for brevity) ...
// just a sanity check, we do not really need to do assertions
// within the set up, as this should be for "known working state"
// only
// ... (redacted for brevity) ...
});
it('Honks a car at another car', async () => {
// perform the state transition
// ... (redacted for brevity) ...
// TODO perform assertions
});
it('Honking a car that you do not own is not allowed', async () => {
// perform the state transition
// ... (redacted for brevity) ...
// TODO perform assertions
});
});
Note that we have several instances of
as comments. In these cases, there is test code set up
// ... (redacted for brevity) ...
Note that we have four occurrences of
in the test code, and in this workshop we will be writing those assertions.
// TODO perform assertions
Also, note that within the
block for
contract
, we have a before block. This is used to set up the state of the contract by adding a couple of car objects, because these particular tests only make sense if there already are car objects stored within the smart contract.
'Cars - events'
At this point, we are all set to let Mocha, our test runner, do its thing, which will execute out specification, which in turn will execute our implementation.
npm run test
You should see output similar to the following:
$ npm run test
> workshop-rsk-smart-contract-testing-ozcli@0.0.0 test /home/bguiz/code/rsk/workshop-rsk-smart-contract-testing-ozcli
> oz compile && mocha --exit --recursive ./test/**/*.spec.js
✓ Compiled contracts with solc 0.5.17 (commit.d19bba13)
Cars - initial state
✓ Initialised with zero cars
Cars - state transitions
✓ Adds a new car (124ms)
Cars - events
✓ Honks a car at another car
✓ Honking a car that you do not own is not allowed (44ms)
4 passing (608ms)
Great! Our test runner (Mocha) has run successfully! 🎉 🎉 🎉
Our test runner has done the above, listening for which tests have passed or failed, and if there were any errors thrown.
However, note that since we have four tests in our specification, and they are indeed interacting with the smart contract (implementation), but none of them are performing any assertions. Thus, at this point, we don't know whether the implementation is correct or not.
That means that it is time to write our first assertions!
Edit
.
test/Cars.spec.js
Replace the line that says
with an assertion. It should now look like this:
// TODO perform assertions
it('Initialised with zero cars', async () => {
const initialNumCars =
await instance.numCars.call();
assert.equal(initialNumCars.toString(), '0');
});
This test is grouped within a
block. When there are multiple tests within the same
contract
block, the state of the smart contract
contract
blocks, the state of the smart contract
describe
block and the next, as we are doing this explicitly by setting up a new instance variable in each one.
describe
For those accustomed to working with Truffle, this is analogous to doing
within each
const instance = await Cars.deployed();
block.
it
In this case, this is the first (and only)
block within this
it
block, so it is perfect for testing the initial state of the smart contract.
describe
The line
retrieves the value of the
const initialNumCars = await instance.numCars.call();
variable in the smart contract.
numCars
The line
assert.equal(initialNumCars.toString(), '0');
Now we are going to let Mocha, our test runner, do its thing again.
This time we have a test defined in our specification, so when mocha executes our specification, it will indeed execute out implementation in turn.
Run Mocha.
npm run test
You should see some output similar to the following:
$ npm run test
> workshop-rsk-smart-contract-testing-ozcli@0.0.0 test /home/bguiz/code/rsk/workshop-rsk-smart-contract-testing-ozcli
> oz compile && mocha --exit --recursive ./test/**/*.spec.js
Nothing to compile, all contracts are up to date.
Cars - initial state
✓ Initialised with zero cars (59ms)
Cars - state transitions
✓ Adds a new car (122ms)
Cars - events
✓ Honks a car at another car
✓ Honking a car that you do not own is not allowed (45ms)
4 passing (693ms)
Great! 🎉 🎉 🎉
Mocha, our test runner has worked as promised, listening for which tests have passed or failed, and if there were any errors thrown. This time we have verification not only that our implementation has been executed,
but also that it is correct, at least according to how we have written our tests.
The output is almost identical to the output before, except that it takes a (marginally) longer time to execute. The main thing that we need to look out for here is whether we have gone from having 4 tests passing to less than 4 tests passing. This would indicate that there is either a problem with our specification (a false negative), or a problem with our implementation (a true negative).
Testing the initial state of a smart contract is the simplest possible type of test we can write. Now let's move on to more complex tests for state transitions and events.
Edit
.
test/Cars.spec.js
Replace the two lines that say
with assertions. It should now look like this:
// TODO perform assertions
it('Adds a new car', async () => {
// preview the return value without modifying the state
const returnValue =
await instance.addCar.call(
'0xff00ff', // colour: purple
new BN(4), // doors: 4
new BN(0), // distance: 0
new BN(0), // lat: 0
new BN(0), // lon: 0
{
from: accounts[1],
value: web3.utils.toWei('0.11', 'ether'),
},
);
assert.equal(returnValue.toString(), '1');
// perform the state transition
const tx =
await instance.addCar(
'0xff00ff', // colour: purple
new BN(4), // doors: 4
new BN(0), // distance: 0
new BN(0), // lat: 0
new BN(0), // lon: 0
{
from: accounts[1],
value: web3.utils.toWei('0.11', 'ether'),
},
);
// retrieve the updated state
const numCars =
await instance.numCars.call();
const car1 =
await instance.cars.call(new BN(1));
// perform the assertions
assert.equal(numCars.toString(), '1');
assert.equal(car1.colour, '0xff00ff');
assert.equal(car1.doors.toString(), '4');
assert.equal(car1.distance.toString(), '0');
assert.equal(car1.lat.toString(), '0');
assert.equal(car1.lon.toString(), '0');
assert.equal(car1.status.toString(), '1'); // parked
assert.equal(car1.owner, accounts[1]);
});
The line
retrieves the return value of the
const returnValue = await instance.addCar.call(/* ... */);
function. Some participants in this workshop may have noticed something that is perhaps a little strange:
addCar
is a function that causes a state transition, as it updates the values stored in the smart contract. In fact it has neither the
addCar
nor
view
function modifiers. In our smart contract invocation, we are executing
pure
and not
.addCar.call()
.
.addCar()
Usually we use
when invoking
.call()
or
view
functions, so why are we using
pure
here on a function which explicitly causes a state transition?
.call()
The answer to that is not exactly straightforward: We are doing so to "emulate" what the return value of this particular call to the smart contract would be, without actually creating the state transition. Think of this as "previewing" the function invocation. The reason we need to do this is because if it were a true function invocation that resulted in a state transition on the smart contract, we don't have access to the return value.
The line
is the first assertion, and will fail this test if the new
assert.equal(returnValue.toString(), '1');
is any value other than one.
carId
The line
is where the actual state transition occurs. This is a "true" invocation of the
const tx = await instance.addCar(/* ... */);
function, unlike the previous "preview" invocation of the
addCar
function.
addCar
The lines
and
const numCars = await instance.numCars.call();
retrieve the new/ updated state from the smart contract.
const car1 = await instance.cars.call(new BN(1));
The remaining lines are many
statements. These will fail this test if the new/ updated state does not match the expected values.
assert.equal()
Now we are going to run our tests again.
This time we have two tests.
Run Mocha.
npm run test
You should see output similar to the following
$ npm run test
> workshop-rsk-smart-contract-testing-ozcli@0.0.0 test /home/bguiz/code/rsk/workshop-rsk-smart-contract-testing-ozcli
> oz compile && mocha --exit --recursive ./test/**/*.spec.js
Nothing to compile, all contracts are up to date.
Cars - initial state
✓ Initialised with zero cars
Cars - state transitions
✓ Adds a new car (176ms)
Cars - events
✓ Honks a car at another car
✓ Honking a car that you do not own is not allowed (45ms)
4 passing (654ms)
All four tests continue passing. Great! 🎉 🎉 🎉
Again, the main thing that we are looking out for here is that all of the tests continue passing. If one of the tests began to fail, we know that there is either a problem with the implementation (a true negative), or a problem with our specification (a false negative).
If you are feeling in an exploratory mood, you can try the following out:
Replace
- one of the assertions in this test - with
assert.equal(car1.colour, '0xff00ff');
.
assert.equal(car1.colour, '0xff00aa');
Run the tests again, using
.
npm run test
This time, observe that the output indicates an assertion error:
$ npm run test
> workshop-rsk-smart-contract-testing-ozcli@0.0.0 test /home/bguiz/code/rsk/workshop-rsk-smart-contract-testing-ozcli
> oz compile && mocha --exit --recursive ./test/**/*.spec.js
Nothing to compile, all contracts are up to date.
Cars - initial state
✓ Initialised with zero cars
Cars - state transitions
1) Adds a new car
Cars - events
✓ Honks a car at another car (42ms)
✓ Honking a car that you do not own is not allowed (46ms)
3 passing (740ms)
1 failing
1) Cars - state transitions
Adds a new car:
AssertionError [ERR_ASSERTION]: '0xff00ff' == '0xff00aa'
+ expected - actual
-0xff00ff
+0xff00aa
at Context.<anonymous> (test/Cars.spec.js:74:12)
at processTicksAndRejections (internal/process/task_queues.js:97:5)
npm ERR! code ELIFECYCLE
npm ERR! errno 1
npm ERR! workshop-rsk-smart-contract-testing-ozcli@0.0.0 test: `oz compile && mocha --exit --recursive ./test/**/*.spec.js`
npm ERR! Exit status 1
npm ERR!
npm ERR! Failed at the workshop-rsk-smart-contract-testing-ozcli@0.0.0 test script.
npm ERR! This is probably not a problem with npm. There is likely additional logging output above.
Of course in this case, we were expecting it, and already know that the problem lies in the specification; in particular, an incorrect assertion.
However, in a real (non-demo) scenario, when we encounter this, we would only know that we have encountered a test failure. We would then require an investigation to determine whether this was due to a problem in the implementation, causing a true negative; or conversely whether there was a problem with the specification, causing a false negative.
If you have chosen to do this additional step, do remember to revert the change before continuing with the rest of this workshop.
Edit
.
test/Cars.spec.js
As mentioned previously, this
block contains a
contract
block which sets up the smart contract instance to contain two cars prior to running any tests. This has been done for you, so you may skim over it,
before
Replace the first line that says
with assertions. The it block should now look like this:
// TODO perform assertions
it('Honks a car at another car', async () => {
// perform the state transition
const tx =
await instance.honkCar(
2,
1,
{
// account #2 owns car #2
from: accounts[2],
},
);
// inspect the transaction & perform assertions on the logs
const { logs } = tx;
assert.ok(Array.isArray(logs));
assert.equal(logs.length, 1);
const log = logs[0];
assert.equal(log.event, 'CarHonk');
assert.equal(log.args.fromCar.toString(), '2');
assert.equal(log.args.atCar.toString(), '1');
});
In our previous test, where we invoked
, we did not use the return value (
addCar
) in the remainder of the test. In this test, we will.
tx
The line
invokes the
const tx = await instance.honkCar(/* ... */);
function, and saves the transaction in
honkCar
.
tx
The next three lines, beginning with
, extract
const { logs } = tx;
. The assert statements will fail this test if there is no
tx.logs
array, or if it has a number of logs that is anything other than one.
tx.logs
Note that in RSK, transaction logs are generated when an event is emitted within that transaction. This is equivalent to the behaviour of transaction logs in Ethereum.
The next four lines, beginning with
, extract the first and only event from this transaction. The assertion statements will fail this test if the event is not of the expected type, or contains unexpected parameters.
const log = logs[0];
So far, in each
block we have had only one test, but this time we'll be doing something different, with two tests sharing the same
describe
block.
describe
Replace the second line that says
with assertions.
// TODO perform assertions
it('Honking a car that you do not own is not allowed', async () => {
// perform the state transition
let tx;
let err;
try {
tx =
await instance.honkCar(
2,
1,
{
// account #3 does not own any cars, only account #1 and #2 do
from: accounts[3],
},
);
} catch (ex) {
err = ex;
}
// should not get a result, but an error should have been thrown
assert.ok(err);
assert.ok(!tx);
});
The line
is similar to the
const tx = await instance.honkCar(/* ... */);
invocation from before. However, if you take a look at the parameters, you will notice that we attempt to operate a car using an account that does not own it.
honkCar
Also, unlike the invocation in the previous test, this statement has been surrounded by a
block, because we are expecting this invocation to throw an error.
try ... catch
Note that in the implementation, contracts/Cars.sol, thefunction has a function modifier for
honkCar(carId,otherCarId), which contains this statement:
onlyCarOwner(carId). The purpose of this is that only a car's owner is allowed to honk it.
require(cars[carId].owner == msg.sender, "you need to own this car");
Thus far, all of our tests have been "happy path" cases, where the smart contract functions are always called in the expected way. These tests ensure that the smart contract behaves as it is supposed to, when those interacting with it do the "right thing".
However, external behaviour is something that is not within the locus of our control, and therefore by definition we need to ensure that our smart contract is able to handle these "failure path" cases too. In this case our implementation appears to have handled it, and we are writing a test within the specification to verify said handling.
The final two lines,
, will fail this test if the
assert.ok(err); and assert.ok(!tx);
invocation succeeded, when it was not supposed to.
honkCar
Remember: We are not testing the "happy path" here. Instead we are testing the "failure path".
Now we are going to run our tests again.
This time we have four tests.
Run Mocha.
npm run test
You should see output similar to the following
$ npm run test
> workshop-rsk-smart-contract-testing-ozcli@0.0.0 test /home/bguiz/code/rsk/workshop-rsk-smart-contract-testing-ozcli
> oz compile && mocha --exit --recursive ./test/**/*.spec.js
Nothing to compile, all contracts are up to date.
Cars - initial state
✓ Initialised with zero cars
Cars - state transitions
✓ Adds a new car (124ms)
Cars - events
✓ Honks a car at another car
✓ Honking a car that you do not own is not allowed (87ms)
4 passing (718ms)
All four are still passing. Great! 🎉 🎉 🎉
We have now created specifications for testing initial state, state transitions, and events in a smart contract written in Solidity.
We have also configured the OpenZeppelin CLI to connect to RSK networks, and used Mocha as a test runner to execute our specifications via the OpenZepplin test environment.
We have now completed this workshop. Congratulations on making it to the end!
There is a lot more to explore with regards to Smart contract testing.
For example, you may have noticed that in the implementation for
, we have commented out a
honkCar()
statement that verifies the value of
require()
. Writing a robust specification for this implementation is seemingly not possible, as it behaves differently depending on the time of day it is run. Mocking is a testing technique that will enable us to replace one (or sometimes more) functions within a smart contract in order to be able to test it in particular ways, and will help in this case.
getTime()
Check out DApps Dev Club's Mocking Solidity for Tests if you would like to try out smart contract mocking as a continuation of this tutorial. (This workshop is a modified and shortened version from that original.)
Previously published at https://github.com/bguiz/workshop-rsk-smart-contract-testing-ozcli/blob/master/walkthru.md
