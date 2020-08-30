Smart Contract Testing on OpenZeppelin CLI - An RSK Workshop

Prior to commencing this tutorial, please ensure that you have installed the following RSK workshop pre-requisites on your system:

Project setup

Use git to make a copy of this repo, and use npm to install dependencies.

git clone git@github.com:bguiz/workshop-rsk-smart-contract-testing-ozcli.git cd workshop-rsk-smart-contract-testing-ozcli npm install

Then open up this directory in your code editor.

Explore the files

If you happen to have tree installed, you can use that to view the directory structure using the following command.

$ tree -aI 'node_modules|*.md|package*.json|.git*' . ├── contracts │ └── Cars.sol ├── networks.js ├── .openzeppelin │ └── project.json ├── scripts │ ├── clean.sh │ └── setup.sh └── test └── Cars.spec.js 4 directories, 6 files

(Otherwise use your choice of GUI to explore this folder.)

Observe that we have the following files:

.openzeppelin/project.json : OZ CLI has already been pre-configured to work with the structure for this project.

: OZ CLI has already been pre-configured to work with the structure for this project. networks.js : OZ CLI has already been pre-configured to connect to your choice of

RSK Regtest, RSK Testnet, or RSK Mainnet.

: OZ CLI has already been pre-configured to connect to your choice of RSK Regtest, RSK Testnet, or RSK Mainnet. scripts/clean.sh and scripts/setup.sh : These are custom scripts which generate keys and configuration that will be used by OZ CLI when connecting to RSK networks.

and : These are custom scripts which generate keys and configuration that will be used by OZ CLI when connecting to RSK networks. contracts/Cars.sol : This is the smart contract. The solidity file is the implementation, and has been completed for you.

: This is the smart contract. The solidity file is the implementation, and has been completed for you. If you are familiar will Truffle, you may notice that there is no corresponding deployment script (also known as migration contract) OZ ClI takes a different approach, instead persisting migration status within JSON files within the .openzeppelin directory.

directory. test/Cars.spec.js : This is the specification, and is only partially complete. This workshop is focused on completing the specification.

Ensure that you have a copy of RSKj running in Regtest locally, and then run the set up script:

bash ./scripts/ setup .sh

This will set up the RSK specific files for this project which are specific to you at this time. Observe the output in your terminal for more details.

Implementation

Look at contracts/Cars.sol.

We have a smart contract implementation that involves manipulating several car objects.

pragma solidity ^ 0.5 .0 ; contract Cars { enum CarStatus { driving, parked } event CarHonk (uint256 indexed fromCar, uint256 indexed atCar); struct Car { bytes3 colour; uint8 doors; uint256 distance; uint16 lat; uint16 lon; CarStatus status; address owner; } uint256 public numCars = 0 ; mapping( uint256 => Car) public cars; constructor () public {} function addCar ( bytes3 colour, uint8 doors, uint256 distance, uint16 lat, uint16 lon ) public payable returns ( uint256 carId ) { require (msg.value > 0.1 ether, "You need at least 0.1 ETH to get a car" ); carId = ++numCars; Car memory newCar = Car( colour, doors, distance, lat, lon, CarStatus.parked, msg.sender ); cars[carId] = newCar; } modifier onlyCarOwner(uint256 carId) { require (cars[carId].owner == msg.sender, "you need to own this car" ); _; } modifier onlyCarStatus(uint256 carId, CarStatus expectedStatus) { require (cars[carId].status == expectedStatus, "car is not in the required status" ); _; } function driveCar ( uint256 carId ) public onlyCarOwner ( carId ) onlyCarStatus ( carId, CarStatus.parked ) { cars[carId].status = CarStatus.driving; } function parkCar ( uint256 carId, uint16 lat, uint16 lon ) public onlyCarOwner ( carId ) onlyCarStatus ( carId, CarStatus.driving ) { cars[carId].status = CarStatus.parked; cars[carId].lat = lat; cars[carId].lon = lon; } function honkCar ( uint256 carId, uint256 otherCarId ) public onlyCarOwner ( carId ) { require (cars[otherCarId].owner != address( 0x00 ), "other car must exist" ); uint256 timeOfDay = (getTime() % 86400 ); require (timeOfDay >= 21600 , "cannot honk between midnight and 6am" ); emit CarHonk(carId, otherCarId); } function getTime ( ) internal view returns ( uint256 ) { // current block timestamp as seconds since unix epoch // ref: https://solidity.readthedocs.io/en/v0.5.7/units-and-global-variables.html#block-and-transaction-properties return block.timestamp; } }

We are not really concerned about how to write this implementation for this workshop, but we do need to know what the implementation does in order to be able to write tests for it.

Specification, incomplete

Look at

test/Cars.spec.js

Here, we have an incomplete specification. We obtain the Cars smart contract defined in our implementation earlier, using

contract.fromArtifact()

require()

artifacts.require()

. This is OZ CLI's analogue of using NodeJsto obtain the implementation when testing Javascript using Mocha. Those of you familiar with Truffle might recognise this as being the equivalent of

Unlike Truffle, where we make use of

contract

describe

environment

@openzeppelin/test-environment

accounts

describe

const { accounts, contract } = require ( '@openzeppelin/test-environment' ); const assert = require ( 'assert' ); const web3 = require ( 'web3' ); const BN = web3.utils.BN; const Cars = contract.fromArtifact( 'Cars' ); describe( 'Cars - initial state' , () => { const [owner] = accounts; let instance; before( async () => { instance = await Cars.new({ from : owner }); }); it( 'Initialised with zero cars' , async () => { const initialNumCars = await instance.numCars.call(); // TODO perform assertions }); }); describe( 'Cars - state transitions' , () => { const [owner] = accounts; let instance; before( async () => { instance = await Cars.new({ from : owner }); }); it( 'Adds a new car' , async () => { // preview the return value without modifying the state // ... (redacted for brevity) ... // TODO perform the assertions }); }); describe( 'Cars - events' , () => { const [owner] = accounts; let instance; before( async () => { instance = await Cars.new({ from : owner }); // set up contract with relevant initial state // ... (redacted for brevity) ... // just a sanity check, we do not really need to do assertions // within the set up, as this should be for "known working state" // only // ... (redacted for brevity) ... }); it( 'Honks a car at another car' , async () => { // perform the state transition // ... (redacted for brevity) ... // TODO perform assertions }); it( 'Honking a car that you do not own is not allowed' , async () => { // perform the state transition // ... (redacted for brevity) ... // TODO perform assertions }); });

blocks to group tests,in OZ CLI tests, we useblocks to group our tests; exactly as how we would do so when using Mocha. We can do this because OZ CLI's test- enables us to access the list of accounts up-front. Thus there is no need to obtain thevia theblock's callback function.

Note that we have several instances of

// ... (redacted for brevity) ...

as comments. In these cases, there is test code set upand already available in the demo repo, but it has been omitted here to keep this document short. The intent here is to show the overall structure.These parts indicate code that performs the steps within the test specifications. When writing specifications for your smart contracts,you will need to do this from scratch, but for the sake of demonstration it is already there in full.

Note that we have four occurrences of

// TODO perform assertions

in the test code, and in this workshop we will be writing those assertions.

Also, note that within the

contract

'Cars - events'

Initial test run

block for, we have a before block. This is used to set up the state of the contract by adding a couple of car objects, because these particular tests only make sense if there already are car objects stored within the smart contract.This has already been done for you, so that you may focus on writing the tests.

At this point, we are all set to let Mocha, our test runner, do its thing, which will execute out specification, which in turn will execute our implementation.

npm run test

You should see output similar to the following:

$ npm run test > workshop-rsk-smart-contract-testing-ozcli@0.0.0 test /home/bguiz/code/rsk/workshop-rsk-smart-contract-testing-ozcli > oz compile && mocha -- exit --recursive ./ test /**/*.spec.js ✓ Compiled contracts with solc 0.5.17 (commit.d19bba13) Cars - initial state ✓ Initialised with zero cars Cars - state transitions ✓ Adds a new car (124ms) Cars - events ✓ Honks a car at another car ✓ Honking a car that you do not own is not allowed (44ms) 4 passing (608ms)

Great! Our test runner (Mocha) has run successfully! 🎉 🎉 🎉

Our test runner has done the above, listening for which tests have passed or failed, and if there were any errors thrown.

However, note that since we have four tests in our specification, and they are indeed interacting with the smart contract (implementation), but none of them are performing any assertions. Thus, at this point, we don't know whether the implementation is correct or not.

That means that it is time to write our first assertions!

Writing a test for initial state

Edit

test/Cars.spec.js

Replace the line that says

// TODO perform assertions

it( 'Initialised with zero cars' , async () => { const initialNumCars = await instance.numCars.call(); assert.equal(initialNumCars.toString(), '0' ); });

with an assertion. It should now look like this:

This test is grouped within a

contract

contract

describe

describe

block. When there are multiple tests within the sameblock, the state of the smart contractis not reset between one test and the next. However, when there are multiple tests in differentblocks, the state of the smart contractis indeed reset between oneblock and the next, as we are doing this explicitly by setting up a new instance variable in each one.

For those accustomed to working with Truffle, this is analogous to doing

const instance = await Cars.deployed();

it

withinblock.In OZ CLI, instead of doing this, we use the method described above.This might take a bit of getting used to, but is indeed exactly how one would do this in "regular" Javascript testing with Mocha.

In this case, this is the first (and only)

it

describe

block within thisblock, so it is perfect for testing the initial state of the smart contract.

The line

const initialNumCars = await instance.numCars.call();

numCars

retrieves the value of thevariable in the smart contract.

The line

assert.equal(initialNumCars.toString(), '0');

Test run for initial state

passes the test if this value, and fails the test if this value

Now we are going to let Mocha, our test runner, do its thing again.

This time we have a test defined in our specification, so when mocha executes our specification, it will indeed execute out implementation in turn.

Run Mocha.

npm run test

You should see some output similar to the following:

$ npm run test > workshop-rsk-smart-contract-testing-ozcli@0.0.0 test /home/bguiz/code/rsk/workshop-rsk-smart-contract-testing-ozcli > oz compile && mocha -- exit --recursive ./ test /**/*.spec.js Nothing to compile, all contracts are up to date. Cars - initial state ✓ Initialised with zero cars (59ms) Cars - state transitions ✓ Adds a new car (122ms) Cars - events ✓ Honks a car at another car ✓ Honking a car that you do not own is not allowed (45ms) 4 passing (693ms)

Great! 🎉 🎉 🎉

Mocha, our test runner has worked as promised, listening for which tests have passed or failed, and if there were any errors thrown. This time we have verification not only that our implementation has been executed,

but also that it is correct, at least according to how we have written our tests.

The output is almost identical to the output before, except that it takes a (marginally) longer time to execute. The main thing that we need to look out for here is whether we have gone from having 4 tests passing to less than 4 tests passing. This would indicate that there is either a problem with our specification (a false negative), or a problem with our implementation (a true negative).

Testing the initial state of a smart contract is the simplest possible type of test we can write. Now let's move on to more complex tests for state transitions and events.

Writing a test for state transition

Edit

test/Cars.spec.js

Replace the two lines that say

// TODO perform assertions

it( 'Adds a new car' , async () => { // preview the return value without modifying the state const returnValue = await instance.addCar.call( '0xff00ff' , // colour: purple new BN( 4 ), // doors: 4 new BN( 0 ), // distance: 0 new BN( 0 ), // lat: 0 new BN( 0 ), // lon: 0 { from : accounts[ 1 ], value : web3.utils.toWei( '0.11' , 'ether' ), }, ); assert.equal(returnValue.toString(), '1' ); // perform the state transition const tx = await instance.addCar( '0xff00ff' , // colour: purple new BN( 4 ), // doors: 4 new BN( 0 ), // distance: 0 new BN( 0 ), // lat: 0 new BN( 0 ), // lon: 0 { from : accounts[ 1 ], value : web3.utils.toWei( '0.11' , 'ether' ), }, ); // retrieve the updated state const numCars = await instance.numCars.call(); const car1 = await instance.cars.call( new BN( 1 )); // perform the assertions assert.equal(numCars.toString(), '1' ); assert.equal(car1.colour, '0xff00ff' ); assert.equal(car1.doors.toString(), '4' ); assert.equal(car1.distance.toString(), '0' ); assert.equal(car1.lat.toString(), '0' ); assert.equal(car1.lon.toString(), '0' ); assert.equal(car1.status.toString(), '1' ); // parked assert.equal(car1.owner, accounts[ 1 ]); });

with assertions. It should now look like this:

The line

const returnValue = await instance.addCar.call(/* ... */);

addCar

retrieves the return value of thefunction. Some participants in this workshop may have noticed something that is perhaps a little strange:

addCar

view

pure

.addCar.call()

.addCar()

is a function that causes a state transition, as itthe values stored in the smart contract. In fact it has neither thenorfunction modifiers. In our smart contract invocation, we are executingand not

Usually we use

.call()

view

pure

.call()

when invokingorfunctions, so why are we usinghere on a function which explicitly causes a state transition?

The answer to that is not exactly straightforward: We are doing so to "emulate" what the return value of this particular call to the smart contract would be, without actually creating the state transition. Think of this as "previewing" the function invocation. The reason we need to do this is because if it were a true function invocation that resulted in a state transition on the smart contract, we don't have access to the return value.

The line

assert.equal(returnValue.toString(), '1');

carId

is the first assertion, and will fail this test if the newis any value other than one.

The line

const tx = await instance.addCar(/* ... */);

addCar

addCar

is where the actual state transition occurs. This is a "true" invocation of thefunction, unlike the previous "preview" invocation of thefunction.When this line has been executed, a transaction has been added to a block,and that block to the blockchain. This test, and any other test that involves a smart contract state transition, will be significantlythan tests that do not, such as the one that we wrote earlier for the initial state.

The lines

const numCars = await instance.numCars.call();

const car1 = await instance.cars.call(new BN(1));

andretrieve the new/ updated state from the smart contract.

The remaining lines are many

assert.equal()

Test run for state transition

statements. These will fail this test if the new/ updated state does not match the expected values.

Now we are going to run our tests again.

This time we have two tests.

Run Mocha.

npm run test

You should see output similar to the following

$ npm run test > workshop-rsk-smart-contract-testing-ozcli@0.0.0 test /home/bguiz/code/rsk/workshop-rsk-smart-contract-testing-ozcli > oz compile && mocha -- exit --recursive ./ test /**/*.spec.js Nothing to compile, all contracts are up to date. Cars - initial state ✓ Initialised with zero cars Cars - state transitions ✓ Adds a new car (176ms) Cars - events ✓ Honks a car at another car ✓ Honking a car that you do not own is not allowed (45ms) 4 passing (654ms)

All four tests continue passing. Great! 🎉 🎉 🎉

Again, the main thing that we are looking out for here is that all of the tests continue passing. If one of the tests began to fail, we know that there is either a problem with the implementation (a true negative), or a problem with our specification (a false negative).

Test run with false negative for state transition

If you are feeling in an exploratory mood, you can try the following out:

Replace

assert.equal(car1.colour, '0xff00ff');

assert.equal(car1.colour, '0xff00aa');

- one of the assertions in this test - with

Run the tests again, using

npm run test

This time, observe that the output indicates an assertion error:

$ npm run test > workshop-rsk-smart-contract-testing-ozcli@0.0.0 test /home/bguiz/code/rsk/workshop-rsk-smart-contract-testing-ozcli > oz compile && mocha -- exit --recursive ./ test /**/*.spec.js Nothing to compile, all contracts are up to date. Cars - initial state ✓ Initialised with zero cars Cars - state transitions 1) Adds a new car Cars - events ✓ Honks a car at another car (42ms) ✓ Honking a car that you do not own is not allowed (46ms) 3 passing (740ms) 1 failing 1) Cars - state transitions Adds a new car: AssertionError [ERR_ASSERTION]: '0xff00ff' == '0xff00aa' + expected - actual -0xff00ff +0xff00aa at Context.<anonymous> ( test /Cars.spec.js:74:12) at processTicksAndRejections (internal/process/task_queues.js:97:5) npm ERR! code ELIFECYCLE npm ERR! errno 1 npm ERR! workshop-rsk-smart-contract-testing-ozcli@0.0.0 test : `oz compile && mocha -- exit --recursive ./ test /**/*.spec.js` npm ERR! Exit status 1 npm ERR! npm ERR! Failed at the workshop-rsk-smart-contract-testing-ozcli@0.0.0 test script. npm ERR! This is probably not a problem with npm. There is likely additional logging output above.

Of course in this case, we were expecting it, and already know that the problem lies in the specification; in particular, an incorrect assertion.

However, in a real (non-demo) scenario, when we encounter this, we would only know that we have encountered a test failure. We would then require an investigation to determine whether this was due to a problem in the implementation, causing a true negative; or conversely whether there was a problem with the specification, causing a false negative.

If you have chosen to do this additional step, do remember to revert the change before continuing with the rest of this workshop.

Writing a test for events

Edit

test/Cars.spec.js

As mentioned previously, this

contract

before

block contains ablock which sets up the smart contract instance to contain two cars prior to running any tests. This has been done for you, so you may skim over it,and get right to writing some tests.

Replace the first line that says

// TODO perform assertions

it( 'Honks a car at another car' , async () => { // perform the state transition const tx = await instance.honkCar( 2 , 1 , { // account #2 owns car #2 from : accounts[ 2 ], }, ); // inspect the transaction & perform assertions on the logs const { logs } = tx; assert.ok( Array .isArray(logs)); assert.equal(logs.length, 1 ); const log = logs[ 0 ]; assert.equal(log.event, 'CarHonk' ); assert.equal(log.args.fromCar.toString(), '2' ); assert.equal(log.args.atCar.toString(), '1' ); });

with assertions. The it block should now look like this:

In our previous test, where we invoked

addCar

tx

, we did not use the return value () in the remainder of the test. In this test, we will.

The line

const tx = await instance.honkCar(/* ... */);

honkCar

tx

invokes thefunction, and saves the transaction in

The next three lines, beginning with

const { logs } = tx;

tx.logs

tx.logs

Note that in RSK, transaction logs are generated when an event is emitted within that transaction. This is equivalent to the behaviour of transaction logs in Ethereum.

, extract. The assert statements will fail this test if there is noarray, or if it has a number of logs that is anything other than one.

The next four lines, beginning with

const log = logs[0];

, extract the first and only event from this transaction. The assertion statements will fail this test if the event is not of the expected type, or contains unexpected parameters.

So far, in each

describe

describe

block we have had only one test, but this time we'll be doing something different, with two tests sharing the sameblock.

Replace the second line that says

// TODO perform assertions

it( 'Honking a car that you do not own is not allowed' , async () => { // perform the state transition let tx; let err; try { tx = await instance.honkCar( 2 , 1 , { // account #3 does not own any cars, only account #1 and #2 do from : accounts[ 3 ], }, ); } catch (ex) { err = ex; } // should not get a result, but an error should have been thrown assert.ok(err); assert.ok(!tx); });

with assertions.

The line

const tx = await instance.honkCar(/* ... */);

honkCar

is similar to theinvocation from before. However, if you take a look at the parameters, you will notice that we attempt to operate a car using an account that

Also, unlike the invocation in the previous test, this statement has been surrounded by a

try ... catch

Note that in the implementation, contracts/Cars.sol, the honkCar(carId,otherCarId) function has a function modifier for onlyCarOwner(carId) , which contains this statement: require(cars[carId].owner == msg.sender, "you need to own this car"); . The purpose of this is that only a car's owner is allowed to honk it.

block, because we are expecting this invocation to throw an error.

Thus far, all of our tests have been "happy path" cases, where the smart contract functions are always called in the expected way. These tests ensure that the smart contract behaves as it is supposed to, when those interacting with it do the "right thing".

However, external behaviour is something that is not within the locus of our control, and therefore by definition we need to ensure that our smart contract is able to handle these "failure path" cases too. In this case our implementation appears to have handled it, and we are writing a test within the specification to verify said handling.

The final two lines,

assert.ok(err); and assert.ok(!tx);

honkCar

, will fail this test if theinvocation succeeded, when it was not supposed to.

Remember: We are not testing the "happy path" here. Instead we are testing the "failure path".

Test run for events

Now we are going to run our tests again.

This time we have four tests.

Run Mocha.

npm run test

You should see output similar to the following

$ npm run test > workshop-rsk-smart-contract-testing-ozcli@0.0.0 test /home/bguiz/code/rsk/workshop-rsk-smart-contract-testing-ozcli > oz compile && mocha -- exit --recursive ./ test /**/*.spec.js Nothing to compile, all contracts are up to date. Cars - initial state ✓ Initialised with zero cars Cars - state transitions ✓ Adds a new car (124ms) Cars - events ✓ Honks a car at another car ✓ Honking a car that you do not own is not allowed (87ms) 4 passing (718ms)

All four are still passing. Great! 🎉 🎉 🎉

Conclusion

We have now created specifications for testing initial state, state transitions, and events in a smart contract written in Solidity.

We have also configured the OpenZeppelin CLI to connect to RSK networks, and used Mocha as a test runner to execute our specifications via the OpenZepplin test environment.

Going further

We have now completed this workshop. Congratulations on making it to the end!

There is a lot more to explore with regards to Smart contract testing.

For example, you may have noticed that in the implementation for

honkCar()

require()

getTime()

, we have commented out astatement that verifies the value of. Writing a robust specification for this implementation is seemingly not possible, as it behaves differently depending on the time of day it is run. Mocking is a testing technique that will enable us to replace one (or sometimes more) functions within a smart contract in order to be able to test it in particular ways, and will help in this case.

Check out DApps Dev Club's Mocking Solidity for Tests if you would like to try out smart contract mocking as a continuation of this tutorial. (This workshop is a modified and shortened version from that original.)

Previously published at https://github.com/bguiz/workshop-rsk-smart-contract-testing-ozcli/blob/master/walkthru.md

