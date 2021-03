Sadia Mehmood

Identity theft has always been an issue and more so amid global pandemic. Number of scams have risen during COVID. Criminals can go above and beyond in their tactics to commit crimes, therefore ID theft is considered one of the real world problems and I think blockchain can provide solutions to remediate this issue. Due to its decentralized nature, no one can mess around with your information. Additionally, public and private keys make things easier too. I think Blockchain should come up with more identity management solutions to address ID theft concerns.