Slogging Insights: Does Technology Improve Sports?

Sloggers debate the future of technology in sports. From VAR in soccer to performance analysis and adaptative pieces of equipment for paralympic sports, technology has been inserted more and more into sports' competition. Many sports fans would like to see the area untouched, but the various developments brought by tech are undeniable. In this thread, supporters and opposition make themselves heard as we debate the future of tech in sports. The Slogging thread was posted on slogging's official #technology channel.

In this thread, supporters and opposition make themselves heard as we debate the future of technology in sports.

This Slogging thread by Mónica Freitas, Jack Boreham, Limarc Ambalina, petar.btc, Favour Amadi, Rohan Dominic, Malhar Thanki and Sara Pinto occurred in slogging's official #technology channel, and has been edited for readability.

In what ways do you see tech and sports merging in the future?

I've recently discovered that there are bots that imitate movement through body sensors or remote. Besides looking fun, it could be handy in large-scale events to facilitate viewing from afar. Here's a video of that: https://www.tiktok.com/@eu.robozao/video/7016354912917409029?lang=pt-BR&is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1

Mónica Freitas, I used to be an elite competitive swimmer. I can see sophisticated cameras replacing swimming judges and linesmen/women through tracking an athlete's movements, checking for disqualification. You won't need on-hand officials rather just high-tech cameras that can officiate.

Tons of ways!! Here is a cool article on HackerNoon about haptic shirts for sports fans to "feel" the action:



https://hackernoon.com/haptic-feedback-jerseys-are-changing-the-game-for-sports-fans-b83g37fy

Would you see yourselves buying such a jersey?

Jack Boreham, So, it was something like the VAR in football?

We already use it in simple workouts: there are tons of apps with exercise programs for every age. Gyms depend on apps a lot already: to schedule and share organized workouts, to control the number of people in the gym (which was especially important during the pandemic), to share news, etc. Besides, tech allowed online workouts and classes while we were quarantined in our houses.

Limarc Ambalina, Of course, I can imagine how it makes watching a game that more intense. It can be a huge success amongst the most passionate and avid fans.

Mónica Freitas, yeah, exactly like that. Similar to Hawkeye used in Wimbledon tennis matches.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hawk-Eye

These hawk eye technologies will only get better. Mónica Freitas, are there any tech developments you want to see in the future?

Jack Boreham, I would love to see more gadgets around performance when it comes to sports, especially competitive sports. Platforms that could help the athlete control their progress and keep motivated in individual training. I'd love to see apps with a better offer in terms of workouts and extra functionalities for people starting in fitness in the realm of apps. The ones existing are still a bit basic and could grow. Including sensors in certain sports could also decrease the number of wrong calls by referees, giving them extra information. And I think we still need to get more tech in extreme sports and water sports.

Rohan Dominic, petar.btc, What tech developments would you like to see in sports?

petar.btc

Maybe contrary to popular opinion I'd like to see less technology involvement in sports. To me, certain tech makes sports less human and more artificial.

petar.btc, Can you give us an example of what you mean?

Favour Amadi, you seem like a tech expert 😊 what do you think about this merge between tech and sports?

More Tech enthusiast than an expert, I promise you, Mónica Freitas. I think the one obvious way especially with Covid 19 coming to tell the world to slow down, is in how fans interact and experience sports events. With virtual and augmented realities, the possibilities are endless.

I'm with petar.btc on this one unless it's a few gadgets (like a progress tracker like you mentioned) or any event taking place on a large scale (like a sophisticated camera like Jack Boreham said).



I absolutely hate the idea of merging AR or similar technology with sports or any physical activity.

petar.btc

Mónica Freitas, I'm a football (as in soccer) fan. Ever since the so-called VAR was implemented during games, football matches haven't been the same. The games are constantly disrupted because of VAR. I hate it.

Favour Amadi, So something you'd do from the comfort of your house. Do you think we'll have a VR and AR in which the user can have complete control and liberty on what they see and experience within a sports event? Or would it be a common viewpoint for every user, with minimal preferences options?

Rohan Dominic, petar.btc, Don't you think that, in a way, tech like VAR has eliminated wrong calls and unfairness in matches? A safety net to prevent big games from being influenced by referee preferences or bad decisions?

Sara Pinto, Abeer, Malhar Thanki, Gideon Onyewuenyi, what do you guys think?

🤔 tech I think can bring a big change, as for sports enthusiasts out there who for some reason aren't able to play their favorite sports, like due to some disability say, tech can help them enjoy it in some or other way.

At the same time, VR, AR led future can bring me and say Messi or Ronaldo on the same ground. who wouldn't want that?

I think both. Mónica Freitas.

Sara Pinto

Mónica Freitas, I think it's imminent the merging of the two, given that our world is becoming more technological each time. I agree that the performance tracking methods could be useful to players, and how some technologies may be efficient and a good aid when it comes to qualifications in competitions, as said. But on the other hand, and purely regarding entertainment, I also have to agree with Rohan Dominic and petar.btc, I think it would take some of the fun of sports away. Even though some gadgets may eliminate the biased opinions often present in sports, I'm afraid it will take away the energetic atmosphere we enjoy by restraining it with tech. Does anyone else feel like this?

Malhar Thanki, That's a great point. Thinking about sports on competitive levels, paralympic athletes already use technology throughout their career, both “low-tech” or highly advanced. It facilitates their career. We usually forget about how without tech, we'd be annulling a lot of people's dreams and many tools and tailored pieces of equipment that mash-up tech and mechanic. You may find the article below interesting. It's about developments in tech in regards to paralympic sports: https://www.paralympic.org/feature/cutting-edge-technology-behind-para-sports

Malhar Thanki, we would all be referees. We'd be able to see a foul play right next to us and the goals. For true fans, it would be a thrill. 😂

Sara Pinto, That's a good point. Yet, it makes me think about the tech we already have and how we consume sports nowadays. For example, most of us experience sports through TV or radio. Without these, many wouldn't even be able to enjoy and have access to a big sports competition. So, do you think VR and AR would be too different of a leap?

Sara Pinto

Mónica Freitas, Yes, tech is not all bad and it really brought us many joys in that sense. But I still think it may be a big change, taking into account the example of users having control and liberty over what they experience. I believe it would mess with the sport itself, and even though the user may enjoy it, it would take the purpose of sports away.

