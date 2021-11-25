Slogging Insights: A Discussion About the Best Productivity Tools

The best productivity tools that make your life easier are; Asana, Notion, Google Suite, Grammarly, Canva, Obsidian, Todoist, Slack and Microsoft Office 365. According to Favour Amadi, good music can boost productivity in unimaginable ways too.

We've all been there: with lots of things to do and the feeling that 24 hours a day is too little a time to finish our tasks. What hack? Productivity.

Productivity simply means efficiently getting work done. If you're like me, a sucker for getting things done, almost crossing things off your to-do list, or seeing a long satisfying list of check-marks? You'll enjoy this.

I got other productive people to let me in on their best produtivity tools/stack.

Mine are; Asana, Notion, Google Spreadsheet, Grammarly and my handwritten list on a sheet of paper that I get the pleasure of tearing up each night, lol 😂

Gideon Onyewuenyi

Slack, Microsoft Office 365, Grammarly.

Those are perfect productivity tools for me

I don't know what I'd have done without Grammarly if I'm being honest. Slack is a great tool also.

At HackerNoon we use: Notion, Google Suite, Grammarly!! We used to also use Trello but we've moved most boards to Notion

I think the world is gradually waking up to the machine that is notion and Google suite/workspace. And I see my OG Grammarly here also. 👍

my main tools are a pen, paper and a big wooden desk. Trying to keep everything else online and easy to navigate and share. The easiest way to illustrate it; 'can I go to my friend house and be able to access everything from his laptop?' if yes, then it's good.



I love Notion, but I'm going back to roots with GitHub and Asana at the same time. Grammarly is always enabled. Canva for creative stuff like slides. I decided against notion, perhaps because of an advantage GitHub and Asana have over it. My point is simple; any tool is a great tool if you use it properly. Usually, our work is a teamwork. and the easiest way is to store as much information and make it open and easy to share with anyone. For me, github can be used for a lot of tasks, that is focused on collaboration. And it's free - anything can happen in life - you might not be able to pay - but your work will be available.

Canva is unmatched when it comes to creativity.

Hi Favour Amadi, mines are Grammarly, Word (MS Office in general but word helps me focus when writing), Canva, a notebook and colourful pen and Spotify (got have music 😂). Oh and Google, an all-time bestie

Colourful pens do add a lil something even if it's the beauty of watching it move against your hands or just sitting pretty in a pen holder, lol.

Music, Yes!!! I don't know how I forgot about that. Good music can boost productivity in unimaginable ways. Thanks Mónica Freitas

Abeer

Hey Favour Amadi. My stack is Notion, Obsidian, Todoist, Fantastical, and my Field Notes notebook. I also use almost all the mainline Google services (Docs, Spreadsheets, Slides, etc).

Thanks for sharing Abeer, I'm off to go check out Obsidian and Todoist. Google Workspace tools are undefeated.

I hope you've found new and better ways to stay productive.

