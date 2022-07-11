Sleep, Learning and Memory

Working for over 30 years in tech, especially Electronics, Telecom, Computer Programming and Data Networks.
The scene is very common: a sleepless night, whether due to studying, working or even insomnia – no matter the reason – is followed by a miserably tiring day. You go to school, or you go to work, trying to focus on the work that needs to be done, but the lack of sleep just won't allow it.
And this ends up happening over and over again. What is the long-term impact of lack of sleep for students and workers? We will discuss this topic in this article, focusing on what happens to our ability to study, learn and retain information in memory because of sleep deprivation.
Numerous studies suggest that sleep plays a very important role in memory formation. There is general agreement that a good night's sleep is necessary for the consolidation of learning and memory.
Lack of adequate sleep negatively affects mood, motivation, judgment, and even our perception of events taking place around us.
Both sleep and learning and memory are processes that we still don't fully understand. Still, several studies suggest that the duration and quality of sleep have a very big impact on the process of learning and memory.
How does this occur? According to research, getting enough sleep helps with memory consolidation in two main ways:
Learning and memory are generally described as three functions:
The processes of acquisition and recall only occur while we are awake, but research suggests that the consolidation process occurs during sleep, consisting of the strengthening of neuronal connections that form our memories.
When we don't get enough sleep, our focus, attention and vigilance are widely scattered, which clearly makes it difficult for us to assimilate new information.
Without adequate sleep and rest, our neurons are overloaded and can no longer coordinate information in a satisfactory way, and so we end up losing the ability to access information that was previously learned. Our mood is affected, which also has negative consequences for learning.
The problem can become even more serious if lack of sleep leads to chronic fatigue and tiredness, as we lose the ability to make conscious decisions, and lapses in focus and attention can even lead to accidents, often with harmful consequences.
Some basic tips:
