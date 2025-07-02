Slaying The Bitcoin Vampire





The Meeting Point

She arrived at the meeting point. Scared but still trying to keep her wits with her.

She looked around, it was a rusty old factory with a yard and many deserted buildings. Perfect place to take her out. But she knew he didn't want that.

“I told you to bring no body guards”.

She grimaced. Shit. How would she get any protection now?

He activated bomb 1 and took out a city block. 1000 miles from her.

Sonofabitch has taken out a city block. Do what he wants.

She had to comply.

She removed the coms, as he wanted.

Removed the cams, pdas, guns, sats.

He could tell she was wearing it all. Like some sort of gadgetry-smelling dog.

She stepped through the creeky old gate.









***

The Vampire Octopus

She kind of knew where he would be.

Despite the complex labyrinth that was the factory.

She also knew he had placed GPS maskers on the property, so satellites wouldn't see shit.

No drones were allowed. Big or very small.

No one else.

Nothing.

She knew she had to talk right. Or she wouldn't leave here alive.

She turned a corner.

There he was.

Tall, cyborg, monster.

"Alice", he said in a weirdly pleasant male voice.

"Welcome".

He walked towards her. Time slowed down.

"You're such a beauty Alice. How did you get the brains?"

"And you're such an ugly thing".

"Yes.

I am half machine, half monster.

Beauty and the Beast, we are.

So poetic.

Also, you're not just any Beauty.

You're Alice!"

He came really close and her heart started beating wildly, wildly , ...

4 Tentacles emerged from nowhere and he grasped her four limbs with them.

Grasped her tightly.

"You see, Bitcoin has infected my mind.

Now I love it more than anything.

The more Bitcoin I acquire, the smarter I become.

The more robust.

The more powerful.

Bitcoin is the perfect way to sync 20 billion humans to work together even more focussedly.

Doesn't even matter anymore where an evil person puts it : gambling, weapons, humans soon sync towards a more enlightened path and emerge stronger.

The fruits of their moral labours go up.

And I will be there to pluck them.

You can't imagine the level of technology locked off to those with enough Bitcoin these days...".

"Please shut up..." she pleaded.

He was crushing her limbs with each resistance she put up.

He came closer.

Zero distance.

And bit her neck!!

She blacked out peacefully.





Blood Currency and Blood Feuds





She regained consciousness in a hospital.

He had raped her!

Black Adam level anger that could blow up that hospital welled inside her.

She was a Black Widow and she had been beaten.

He hadn't negotiated. The bastard.

He had lulled her mind into softness with his damned sweet voice.

She started crying. She had never felt so weak in her life.

She would nuke him. She would nuke the bastard.

A nurse came immediately. Having registered that she was awake.

"Ms. Alice".

"Get out" she said menacingly.

"He didn't rape you. He only bit you".

She turned. Fire in her eyes. Then she cooled down.

"Really.

Explain".

"He left a tape" the nurse said. Playing it.

...

With your blood, I will be able to infiltrate all your contacts hence bitcoin assets…

"Shit".

"Are your really Satoshi?"

"If I was that would make me 200 years old", Alice said. Getting up.

She started stretching.

Collecting her wits from wherever she had hidden them.

"How long was I out? Where am I? Who else knows?"

"You were out 48 hours".

So he sedated me so he could have time to worm his way into my world.

Not bad.

"And my second question?"

"You're in India, Ma'am"

The CIA must be on its way.

Alice punched through a wall. 48 hours!

The nurse got scared.

Good.

She was a monster too. A good one.

Then she remembered something…

If he was to go all the way, he would have to leave a trace of his own blood and his DNA along her trail. Because that trail was filled with all sorts of gadgets he hated.

Gadgets more complex than he was, that wouldn't let a bug through that wasn't really her.

Right to the last prize.

She realized she'd gotten something after all.

Him!

"Time to see if you can really handle trading in blood feuds".

Her blood was unique.

Her legacy was weaved through centuries of familial skill.

She would've loved to see his ugly face as his dumb circuits figured that out.





Helicopter ride home

48 hours later. While in her helicopter ride.

"We caught him".

She smiled.

"You're not going to believe what this guy can do with a computer in his hands".

"He is a real life coding god. He is actually able to surf AI and improve it in real time".

They were going to level up.

A mammoth meal had been served.

"He is a vampire octopus, I am a spider", she told him.

"Spiderman beat Doc Oc, remember?"

She turned to look at the trees. They were flying over the Congo. A peaceful part of the earth generating enough clean electricity to make the children there have genuine smiles.

"The www is my home, bitch", she mouthed. Then she went back to sleep.



