Slash Vision Labs Unveils SVL Alpha-Base: A New Gateway To Exclusive Alpha Opportunities

**TOKYO, Japan, May 8th, 2024/Chainwire/--**Slash Vision Labs is thrilled to introduce SVL Alpha-Base (’Alpha-Base’), an innovative addition to the SVL Portal tailored to offer SVL token stakers exclusive alpha opportunities from our esteemed partner projects.





Alpha-Base represents a significant leap forward in our mission to empower and engage our community. By partnering with leading projects in the crypto space, Slash Vision Labs will create exclusive alpha opportunities for SVL token stakers, offering early access to token launches and potential airdrops.





With three notable projects already onboarded and one more set to be announced in the coming days, Alpha-Base is poised to become the go-to destination for those seeking to stay ahead of the curve. Through SVL Alpha-Base, SVL token stakers will gain access to exclusive opportunities while our partner projects gain an active community already onboarded onto SVL. By bringing a vibrant and active community of SVL to their projects, our partners can benefit from increased engagement and participation in their platform and upcoming token launches.





"Our mission with SVL Alpha-Base is to provide our community with the tools and opportunities needed to thrive in the ever-evolving crypto landscape. We aim to create a unified ecosystem that unlocks massive opportunities for every participant of the SVL ecosystem.”— Shinsuke Sato, Founder of Slash Vision Labs.





Stay tuned for further updates and announcements as we prepare to launch SVL Alpha-Base and onboard many promising new projects.

About Slash Vision Labs

SVL (Slash Vision Labs) is pioneering the transformation of the cryptocurrency payments landscape with its innovative ecosystem, built on the Mantle Network. Embracing decentralization and community empowerment, SVL redistributes 100% of protocol fees back into the ecosystem, rewarding token stakers and fostering active participation.





SVL's flagship products, Slash Card and Slash Payment, redefine the digital payments landscape. Slash Card, the first-ever compliant credit card in Japan, bridges fiat and crypto economies, offering unmatched convenience. Meanwhile, Slash Payment, a crypto-to-crypto swap payment solution, empowers over 4,000 merchants, processing over 200 million USD worth of crypto transactions.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact: Masato Kato Business Development Slash Vision Labs [email protected]

Slash Team

[email protected]

