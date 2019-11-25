Skip the SSL w/ Serverless Telegram Bot via Now.js

@ jare Jarett Dunn https://jare.cloud Accelerating as a Service, Dropout Turned #Entrepreneur, Mental Health Advocate!

Note: these directions come without much conversation, let the hacking begin!

Set up a Bot with @BotFather



Create a package.json

{ "name" : "tg-bot-now" , "version" : "0.2.0" , "description" : "A sample Telegram bot via now.js" , "main" : "app.js" , "scripts" : { "start" : "node app.js" }, "dependencies" : { "axios" : "" , "body-parser" : "" , "express" : "*" , "request" : "^2.88.0" , "requests" : "^0.3.0" }, "license" : "MIT" }

Create a now.json

{ "version" : 2 , "builds" : [ { "src" : "app.js" , "use" : "@now/node-server" } ], "routes" : [ { "src" : "/(.*)" , "dest" : "app.js" } ] }

Create an app.js

var express = require ( "express" ); var app = express(); var request = require ( 'request' ); var bodyParser = require ( "body-parser" ); const axios = require ( "axios" ); app.use(bodyParser.json()); app.use( bodyParser.urlencoded({ extended : true }) ); console .log( "run" ); function sendMessage ( url, message, reply, res ) { axios.post(url, { chat_id : message.chat.id, text : reply }).then( response => { console .log( "Message posted" ); res.end( "ok" ); }).catch( error => { console .log(error); }); } app.get( '/' , function ( req, res ) { res.send( 'hello' ); }) var bots = [ "http://patbot1.duckdns.org/update" , "http://coindexbot.duckdns.org:8080/update" ] app.post( "/startbot" , function ( req, res ) { console .log( "startbot" ); const { message } = req.body; let reply = "Welcome to Jare's bot bot" ; if (message.text != undefined ) { if (message.text.toLowerCase().indexOf( "statusupdate" ) != -1 ) { reply = "" for ( var b in bots) { r = request.get(bots[b], function ( e, r, d ) { j = JSON .parse(d) start = j.btc[ 0 ][ 0 ] btc = j.btc[j.btc.length - 1 ][ 1 ] end = j.btc[j.btc.length - 1 ][ 0 ] diff = end - start var s = diff / 1000 var m = s / 60 var h = m / 60 var d = h / 24 var y = d / 365 var apr = (j.btc[j.btc.length - 1 ][ 1 ] - j.btc[ 0 ][ 1 ]) / y reply += r.request.uri.href.substring( 0 , r.request.uri.href.length - 7 ) + '

' reply += "Start: " + new Date (start) + '

' reply += "Now: " + new Date (end) + "

" reply += "BTC Notional traded recent memory: " + j.qty + "

" reply += "Current position: " + j.pos + "

" reply += "BTC % Delta: " + btc.toPrecision( 4 ) + '%

' reply += "BTC % ROI / day projected: " + (apr / 365 ).toPrecision( 4 ) + '%

' reply += "BTC % APR projected: " + (apr).toPrecision( 4 ) + '%



' }) } setTimeout( function ( ) { sendMessage(telegram_url, message, reply, res); }, 2000 ); } else { res.end( "ok" ); } } }); let telegram_url = "https://api.telegram.org/bot" + process.env.key + "/sendMessage" ; app.listen( 8000 , () => console .log( "Telegram bot is listening on port 8000!" ));

res.end in every case, or else your bot will get hung up on old messages it couldn’t process and no res.end was sent – putting it in a forever loop of never sending a response! Note: it’s important to send ain every case, or else your bot will get hung up on old messages it couldn’t process and nowas sent – putting it in a forever loop of never sending a response!

1. set your env key

export key = "whateverbotfathergaveyou"

2. install

npm i

3. install now

npm i -g now

4. run now

now

5. output

Register your POST callback wtih Telegram’s grandmasters

curl -F "url=https://URL_FROM_NOW/startbot" https: //api.telegram .org /botYOUR_TELEGRAM_API_TOKEN/setWebhook

Congrats!

Be notified about new articles? Welcome to the Jarett Dunn email subscriber list! Each new signup will receive a link to download the Coindex Labs non-NDA teaser, which includes information about the value proposition for my organization – where we’re setting our sights first on a money-printing machine, then returning later as conquering heroes in order to then defeat the world’s greater humanitarian issues.

(Disclaimer: The Author is the Chief Liquidity Officer at Coindex)

Try this bot on Telegram! https://t.me/JareBotBot

Tags