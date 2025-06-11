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Skilled Workers Sound the Alarm as Immigration Reform Sparks Record Petition Response in UK

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byIuliia Stasiuk@istasiuk

An introverted extrovert. Always apply my skills for good causes.

June 11th, 2025
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Iuliia Stasiuk

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Iuliia Stasiuk@istasiuk

An introverted extrovert. Always apply my skills for good causes.

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data-science#data-analysis#business-intelligence#society#technology#bi#data-visualization#uk-parliament-petitions#hackernoon-top-story

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