Sketches, Sensors, and Servo Hacks: The Making of Robonine’s Segway-Inspired Robot

In May Robonine completed a first variation of the full robot design. We want to show, step by step, what we started from and what we finally achieved.
Initial Requirements
- A 3D design concept needs to be created with consideration for the technical specifications of the structure.
- The model should be showcased in an environment – indoors, controlled by a person using a VR Oculus Quest 3.
- Source files must be provided.
External Parameters
- Matte black color. Alternative color schemes may be considered: white, yellow.
- Frame dimensions: 350 mm to 400 mm × (1300 mm to 1400 mm, including wheel height).
- Operating format similar to a Segway.
- The view of the upper П-shaped frame from the front and back should be identical.
- A depth camera and LiDAR should be installed on the upper frame.
- LED strips should be installed on the side frames.
- LED strips should also be installed on the lower platform.
- Depth cameras (similar to Intel RealSense D405) should be mounted on the manipulators.
Balancing Mechanism
The tail will be in a lowered position all the time and will have a straight shape resembling the letter П, with a roller at each end. The rollers are non-driven.
Wheels
Swiveling wheels, like in the image: 3-inch Small Industrial Caster Wheels – Alibaba
Manipulators
- The manipulators extend to the full height of the pole.
- Height: 1300 mm
- Length: 650 mm
- The appendage on the second joint should be adjusted. The engineer will determine whether to remove or shift the structure inward.
Design of the Gripper
Position of Manipulator Poles
- The poles should be turned at a 45-degree angle to ensure maximum reach.
- This angle provides as much working space as possible for the manipulators.
Top Sensors
- The depth camera should be able to rotate back and forth.
- Initially, we planned to use 3D LiDARs, so one was placed on top.
Lower Wheel Motors
- Size: 8.5 inches
- 8.5-inch wheels for electric scooters – Uralelectronica
First Version of the Robot's Main Frame
In this version:
- We decided to use a heavy back instead of an adaptive tail. Initially, we considered a water tank to provide ~20kg weight to compensate for the forward tipping moment when the arms are fully extended.
- The designer used orange color to make the robot visible from a distance.
Second Version of the Robot's Main Frame
Updates:
- Switched to black color, as tough engineering plastics are typically black.
- Flat surface on the back for users to place items.
- Instead of a water tank, we now use heavy-duty batteries to compensate for forward tipping.
- Front lights added on the mobile base.
- LiDAR and depth camera added at the top of the frame.
Latest Version of the Concept Design (Not Final)
- Designer added 2 manipulators.
- Added back light.
- Emergency stop button to prevent any extreme behavior. Like on a video:
- Second LiDAR added.
Notes
Final design will differ from the current version:
- We are currently working on compensating for motor backlash using a dual-servo design. The final arms will have a different design.
- Instead of 3D LiDARs, we will likely use a combination of 2D/1D LiDARs and ultrasonic distance sensors.