Six Side Characters That Stole The Show In TV Shows

Every series needs interesting characters to be successful, and we’re not just talking about the main characters. Character development can help audiences relate better to the story, and even carry the series to new levels. In some rare cases, side characters can become a big hit with audiences, even surpassing main characters in some instances. We’ll look at some side characters who stole the show in TV shows:

George ‘Georgie’ Cooper - Young Sheldon

The Big Bang Theory’s spin-off focused on Sheldon’s formative years in East Texas and his relationship with his family. While the series touches on each member of the Cooper family, none has an arc as compelling as Georgie's. Everything Georgie did impressed viewers, from his relationship with people to his resourcefulness at a young age.

By the show's fifth season, his antics would take centre stage, with the teenager impregnating a 29-year-old woman arc. Georgie's popularity with fans and the character's charm made him the logical choice to build a spin-off around.

Klaus Mikaelson - The Vampire Diaries

Throughout its eight-season run, The Vampire Diaries saw many villains come and go, but none as iconic as the big bad wolf. The Alpha male himself was introduced in the second season and was only meant to be a temporary villain. By the third season, it became clear that Klaus Mikaelson was one of the biggest attractions on the show, making it difficult to kill off his character.

Despite being a villain, fans couldn't help liking the charismatic original vampire and wanted to see more of him. Ultimately, producers created a spin-off, “The Originals”, based on the adventures of the Mikaelson siblings, with Klaus in the middle.

Floki - Vikings

Vikings may have focused on the adventures of Ragnar Lothbrok and his famous sons, but all their antics would not have been possible without Floki. Floki is introduced in the first season as a close friend to Ragnar and is ultimately part of the first raiding party to England. Floki is the biggest comic relief in the series, often acting strangely even when fighting.

The ‘boatbuilder’ is a carpenter, and even likens himself to Christ when dealing with King Aelle and avenging Ragnar. He remains a mainstay through the series, and though he is presumed dead, he is later revealed to have settled in a new land.

Petyr ‘Littlefinger’ Baelish - Game Of Thrones

Game of Thrones holds a special place in the world of television, and with so many characters and plots, Petyr Baelish stands out. The Starks and Lannisters take centre stage with the War of Five Kings, drawing several characters into the war. Unbeknownst to everyone, Littlefinger is the mastermind behind the conflict as he seeks to rise from the chaos.

Strategizing, betrayal, and witty dialogue all contribute to making Petyr Baelish one of eh most beloved characters on the show. Despite meeting his end under questionable circumstances in the seventh season, fans still remember him fondly, thanks to his epic ‘Chaos Is a Ladder’ speech.

100 Eyes - Marco Polo

Marco Polo focuses on the titular character’s adventures in the court of the Mongol Emperor, Kublai Khan. While several characters influenced Polo’s stay, none had a presence like his teacher, 100 Eyes. After losing his eyesight, 100 Eyes is named ironically by Kublai and takes up the position of advisor to the Khan and several members of the court.

From the moment he is introduced as a Chinese monk fighting off Mongol soldiers, it is clear that 100 Eyes is a force to be reckoned with. He proves to be a treasure trove of wisdom to the imperial family and one of the best fighters in the series, despite his blindness. Marco Polo’s run was short-lived, but fans cannot forget 100 Eyes’ with and combat ability.

Alfred ‘Alfie’ Solomons - Peaky Blinders

Tommy Shelby was undoubtedly the biggest attraction in Peaky Blinders, but that didn't stop other characters from stealing the spotlight. Introduced in the second season, Alfie was Tommy’s partner and way into London, as the Peaky Blinders sought to expand. Alfie and Tommy’s relationship is an interesting one with betrayal, soulful conversations, and wit all on display.

A charismatic man, Alfie, was supposedly killed off in the fourth season, but was revealed to be alive in the fifth, to fans' delight. Alfie remains a constant throughout the rest of the series and ultimately helps Tommy expand operations into the USA.



