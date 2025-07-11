Six Orders of Magnitude: Muon Colliders' Unrivaled Signal-to-Background

Abstract and 1. Introduction

2 Muons vs. Protons

2.1 Muon annihilation

2.2 Vector boson fusion

2.3 Annihilation vs. VBF

2.4 Signal vs. background

3 Muon Colliders Are Gauge Boson Colliders

3.1 From the effective vector approximation to PDFs

3.2 PDFs with broken electroweak symmetry

3.3 Impact of subleading logs

3.4 Finite mass effects

4 Physics

4.1 Electroweak symmetry breaking

4.2 Dark matter

4.3 Naturalness

5 Complementarity

5.1 EDMs

5.2 Flavor

5.3 Gravitational waves

6 Summary and Future Directions

Acknowledgments

A. Simplified Models

A.1 Standard Model

A.2 Supersymmetry

A.3 Vector-like quarks

A.4 Higgs portal

A.5 Hidden valleys

A.6 Axion-like particles

References

A final generic advantage of a muon collider over a pp collider that we want to highlight has to do with the comparison of signal and background rates. Furthermore, this benefit is not restricted to production cross sections for high-mass states. This is not obvious at first glance; for low-mass states, including Standard Model particles, the rate advantage of pp colliders is considerable. For example, at √s = 14 TeV, the leading single Higgs production cross section is a factor of ∼ 50 larger at a pp machine than its µ +µ − counterpart. But ultimately, our ability to extract physics from the collider data sensitivity depends on the background rates, and here the advantage is decisively in favor of muon colliders.





As illustrated in Fig. 4, the ratio between the single Higgs production cross section and a representative “total” cross section at pp and µ +µ − colliders operating at the same √ s differs by roughly six orders of magnitude and is relatively insensitive to √ s. Here we have taken the representative “total” cross section at a pp collider to be the pp → b ¯b cross section, a relevant measure of Standard Model backgrounds; the total or inelastic pp cross sections are orders of magnitude larger. The corresponding “total” cross section at a µ +µ − collider is taken to be the sum of inclusive single electroweak boson cross sections. Assuming it









is possible to achieve comparable integrated luminosities at both experiments, it is clear that a precision Higgs program at a future muon collider provides many opportunities to study the Higgs sector in exquisite detail. Of course, these statements ultimately rest on details of detector performance and the ability to mitigate the beam induced muon collider backgrounds. Nonetheless, we see this as a clear sign that the muon collider will be an effective tool to probe both the precision and energy frontiers.





