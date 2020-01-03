6 Ground-Breaking Software Development Trends: 2020 Edition

Artificial Intelligence is going to push development

Artificial intelligence made significant headway in 2018. Last year resulted in many complex examples of Artificial Intelligence (AI) use, such as Gmail email reply play reading, programmed calls to book meetings, cyber assistants, driverless vehicles and even humanoid robots.

AI is changing various parts of many industries including healthcare, retail, and fintech with voice assistance in 2019. The outlook of software development — poised between ML, big data and complicated AI engines, is brings innovative and gripping outcomes across the board.

Revenue from Artificial Intelligence is poised to raise 2x in one year. The most important benefit in the case of self-regulation is how quickly it has incorporated responsibilities that once took so much of your time.



A Cross-Platform Solution is a king

The concept of cross-platform solutions “develop once, apply anywhere” is alike magical ideal and for administrators and a promising presence for developers. The simplicity of code repurposing is one of the most significant benefits that cross-platform app development provides. It’s cutting the work and time in half as opposed to that of native development. Also, it provides a comparatively more economical charge of development as opposed to native app development because the code applies to various platforms. Cross-platform apps offer the fastest route to market and broad market extension. And, as the app is accessible on various platforms as one and simultaneously, it preserves marketing activities.

Blockchain

Blockchain is certainly one of the most discussed techs in the IT business. Electronic money like bitcoin and Ethereum actually appeared with the introduction of this technology.

We've recently seen the increasing demand and forecasts for this technology. The protected and streamlined registration of activities in a decentralized record with the maintenance of blockchain make it especially valuable for companies in all industries.

Deloitte’s 2018 study received statements from over 1,000 C-level managers that work in different businesses. 84% of managers believe blockchain will reach the prevailing outcome.

Interesting fact: While CEOs were questioned on whether they thought blockchain was simply “a database for money” with limited app aside from financial services, only 18% of US interviewees coincided with that statement vs 61% of interviewees in France and the United Kingdom.



The internet of things (IoT)

The internet of things (IoT) has definitely started to emerge across the world. From smartwatches to self-managed microwaves, internet-connected gadgets are no longer committed to only laptops and smartphones. As techs like 4G start to turn out, more tools can benefit from better wireless bandwidth and energy-efficient, inspirit, innovative and exciting opportunities for the tomorrow of IoT.

The future of IoT has the capacity to be endless. Progress to the modern internet will be quickened through improved network coordination, combined with artificial intelligence (AI) and the ability to expand, automate, organize and guard different use cases at the wormhole.



Microservices will be habitual

Earlier we explained the term of microservices and its impacts on business in the healthcare, financial, and retail industries. The endorsement of microservices is rising and has turned into an essential approach for software developers.

An IDC report shows that 90% of apps will use microservices architecture to improve the capacity to fix, upgrade, support, and develop external code by 2022.

ResearchAndMarkets.com conducted a huge study called Microservices Architecture Market Research Report-Global Forecast 2023 where they reveal that the global microservices market size will grow from USD 865 Million in 2019 to USD 1,880.0 Million by 2023.

Outsourcing Software Development

The outsourcing market is expanding remarkably. Breakthrough outsourcing solutions — driven by cloud and automation — are changing traditional outsourcing. More than 44% of CIOs claim that they are more likely to use outsourcing vendors than they would have considered 4 years ago. This is proof of the increasing market for outsourcing worldwide.

The reasons for outsourcing are unchanging: organizations turn away from the hiring of internal developers to cut costs and access the most talented developers across the globe.

Software engineering demands are heightened in all industries. Companies are hunting for developers in nearly all areas, such as fintech, retail software development, healthcare software development, e-learning software development, etc.



Software development will continue to increase every year. By knowing the most advanced trends and keeping your business method consistent, your company has a higher possibility of success.

