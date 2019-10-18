Six Django Template Tags Not Often Presented in Tutorials

This article is for those who don't read the documentation, and I, who had the Dash app for a few months now, which I never tinkered until last night.

During my first day on my internship a couple of months back, I was tasked to work on the scaffold of the company on which I was overwhelmed with the tags on it and never really bothered to research about them.

Some of these are taken from the scaffold, some not.

1. for...empty

{% empty %} clause whose text is displayed if the given array is empty or could not be found: The for tag can take an optionalclause whose text is displayed if the given array is empty or could not be found:

{% for student in student_list %} ... {% empty %} ... {% endfor %}

Which is also equivalent to:

{% if student-list %} {% for student in student_list %} ... {% endfor %} {% else %} ... {% endif %}

2. lorem

No, you don't need any other packages nor copy/paste a lorem text. This tag displays random “lorem ipsum” Latin text. This is useful for providing sample data in templates. Unless, of course, you don't.

{% lorem [count] [method] [random] %}

e.g.

{% lorem %} will output the common “lorem ipsum” paragraph.

{% lorem 3 p %} will output the common “lorem ipsum” paragraph and two random paragraphs each wrapped in HTML <p> tags.

{% lorem 2 w random %} will output two random Latin words.

3. now

Displays the current date and/or time, using a format according to the given string. Such string can contain format specifiers characters as described in the date filter section.

{% npw "jS F Y" %}

4. resetcycle

{% resetcycle %} will reset the last {% cycle %} defined in the template. Resets a previous cycle so that it restarts from its first item at its next encounter. Without arguments,will reset the lastdefined in the template.

{% for coach in coach_list %} {{ coach.name }} {% for athlete in coach.athlete_set.all %} <p class ="{ cycle ' odd ' ' even ' }> {{ athlete . name }} </ p > {% endfor %} {% resetcycle %} {% endfor %}

This example would return this HTML:

<h1>José Mourinho< /h1> <p class="odd">Thibaut Courtois</ p> < p class = "even" > John Terry </ p > <p class = "odd" >Eden Hazard< /p> <h1>Carlo Ancelotti</ h1> < p class = "odd" > Manuel Neuer </ p > <p class = "even" >Thomas Müller< /p>

5. verbatim

Stops the template engine from rendering the contents of this block tag.

A common use is to allow a JavaScript template layer that collides with Django’s syntax.

For example:

{% verabtim %} {{ if dying }} Still alive. {{/ if }} {% endverbatim %}

{% endverbatim %} as part of the unrendered contents: You can also designate a specific closing tag, allowing the use ofas part of the unrendered contents:

{% verbatim myblock %}

Avoid template rendering via the

{% verbatim %} {% endverbatim %} block. {% endverbatim myblock %}

6. widthratio

For creating bar charts and such, this tag calculates the ratio of a given value to a maximum value, and then applies that ratio to a constant.

<img src= "#" alt= "Imagine an image here" height= "10" width= "{ % widthratio this_value max_value max_width % }" >

this_value is 175, max_value is 200, and max_width is 100, the image in the above example will be 88 pixels wide (because 175/200 = .875; .875 * 100 = 87.5 which is rounded up to 88). Ifisis, andis, the image in the above example will bepixels wide (because 175/200 = .875; .875 * 100 = 87.5 which is rounded up to 88).

In some cases you might want to capture the result of widthratio in a variable. It can be useful, for instance, in a blocktrans like this:

{% widthratio this_value max_value max_width as width %} {% blocktrans %}The width is : {{ width }}{%endblocktrans%}

