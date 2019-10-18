Six Django Template Tags Not Often Presented in Tutorials

Use Hacker Noon's RSS Feed
Visit Hacker Noon RSS Feed hackernoon.com/feedpromoted
Freelance Developer | I'm looking for work! www.icenreyes.xyz
clause whose text is displayed if the given array is empty or could not be found:
{% empty %}
{% for student in student_list %}
...
{% empty %}
...
{% endfor %}
{% if student-list %}
{% for student in student_list %}
...
{% endfor %}
{% else %}
...
{% endif %}
{% lorem [count] [method] [random] %}
will output the common “lorem ipsum” paragraph.
{% lorem %}
will output the common “lorem ipsum” paragraph and two random paragraphs each wrapped in HTML <p> tags.
{% lorem 3 p %}
will output two random Latin words.
{% lorem 2 w random %}
{% npw "jS F Y" %}
will reset the last
{% resetcycle %}
defined in the template.
{% cycle %}
{% for coach in coach_list %}
{{ coach.name }}
{% for athlete in coach.athlete_set.all %}
<p class="{ cycle 'odd' 'even' }>
{{ athlete.name }}
</p>
{% endfor %}
{% resetcycle %}
{% endfor %}
<h1>José Mourinho</h1>
<p class="odd">Thibaut Courtois</p>
<p class="even">John Terry</p>
<p class="odd">Eden Hazard</p>
<h1>Carlo Ancelotti</h1>
<p class="odd">Manuel Neuer</p>
<p class="even">Thomas Müller</p>
{% verabtim %}
{{ if dying }} Still alive. {{/if}}
{% endverbatim %}
as part of the unrendered contents:
{% endverbatim %}
{% verbatim myblock %}
{% verbatim %}
{% endverbatim %} block.
{% endverbatim myblock %}
<img src="#" alt="Imagine an image here"
height="10" width="{ % widthratio this_value max_value max_width % }">
is 175,
this_value
is 200, and
max_value
is 100, the image in the above example will be 88 pixels wide (because 175/200 = .875; .875 * 100 = 87.5 which is rounded up to 88).
max_width
{% widthratio this_value max_value max_width as width %}
{% blocktrans %}The width is: {{ width }}{%endblocktrans%}