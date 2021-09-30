Search icon
Sin7Y Researchers Dialogues - Thoughts on Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)

Sin7Y Researchers Dialogues - Thoughts on Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)

Sin7Y invited anonymous experts in the industry to provide some ideas and directions about EVM to think about - the problems currently under solving in a Q&A format. The security properties of smart contracts will require new audits with the new EVM behavior in mind. It will require developers to learn these new behaviors and be careful of them while they build smart contracts. There are two circuits(state circuit and EVM circuit) in the current zkevm scheme and maybe more (signatures circuit) Recursion allows for cheap onchain verification.
Sin7Y Hacker Noon profile picture

@sin7y
Sin7Y

Sin7Y is a tech team that explores layer 2, cross-chain, ZK, and privacy computing. #WHAT IS HAPPENING IN BLOCKCHAIN#

by Sin7Y @sin7y.Sin7Y is a tech team that explores layer 2, cross-chain, ZK, and privacy computing.
