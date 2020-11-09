Simple Twitter Search Tricks for Developers

The elegant import button, built for your web app
Hey, guys, there is a huge community of developers on Twitter. So, it's just essential and cool to know some Twitter search tricks. All the search
tricks mention here are amazing and important for you.
Particular user tweets:
- Here what will happen is all tweets from iamsrk will be shown when you perform the search. iamsrk is the username.
from:iamsrk
Tweets from user mentioning someone but excluding retweets:
-> rahxuls is the username and the second one john too. This will show all the tweets from rahxul to john but not the retweets.
from:rahxul to:john -RT
Filter adult content:
-> This will filter all the adult content that is with the developing keyword.
developing filter:safe
Finding a YouTube video: web development youtube.com min_faves:100 -> This will find YouTube video that has keyword web development.
Find retweets:
-> This will find tweets that have a minimum of 100 retweets and have HTML as a keyword.
html min_retweets:10
Find an image with hashtag:
-> This will show tweets that have #CodeNewbie hashtag and have an image.
#CodeNewbie filter:images
Get the media:
-> This will show tsunami tweets, having media(photos or videos).
tsunami filter:media
Tweets in a particular language:
-> This will show all the tweets which are tweeted in the french language under #WebDevelopment tag.
#WebDevelopment lang:fr
Here I'm done showing some amazing tricks for Twitter searches. If you love then let me know!
