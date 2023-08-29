Search icon
ReadWrite
    Simple Questions for Trading Your Day up
    Simple Questions for Trading Your Day up

    At Wunder Fund, we're advocates for the power of Daily Analysis. This isn't just a routine; it's a tool to elevate performance. Through consistent reflection, you can align your tasks with goals, notice minute improvements, and declutter your mind. The process is simple: Understand your intentions, recognize your outcomes, and then pinpoint the discrepancies. Practicing gratitude and positive reflection balance out the inherent challenges of high-failure-rate professions. Embrace this method not as a task but as a catalyst for professional growth. Give it a week, see the change, and embrace a clearer path forward.
    Georgy Cheremovsky

    @cheremovsky

    Georgy Cheremovsky

    wunderfund.io

