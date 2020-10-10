4 Strategies to Enhance Employee Engagement

With everything that’s going on in the world right now, the morale at the office – whether you’re able to meet in person or virtually – might be a little low. There might be uncertainty about the future of jobs or the company as a whole, which could be having an impact on employee productivity.

If you're a manager or business owner, you might be struggling to keep productivity high in the current circumstances. Let's take a look at some of the best ways to keep your employees productive right now so that everyone can work together for the greater good.

1. Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff – Celebrate it

While this might be sounding a bit micro-management-like, the reality is that sometimes you've got to celebrate employee achievements, no matter how big or small. This is especially important right now if things aren't looking too productive, and you feel like your employees need a bit more attention consistently.

This is why it's a good idea not to wait until the end of a task to show gratitude or encouragement to your employees. Let them know what you think of them right now. This will encourage them to complete the task with the same level of gusto.

2. Give Feedback as Much as Possible

One of the harder parts of being a business owner or a manager is having to come down hard on employees from time to time. However, if you’re in regular communication with your employees and they feel like they can talk to you in return, you should be able to give as much feedback as possible to keep them on task.

The more feedback you're able to give, the more clarity surrounds their current project, and how they're doing with it. This is also a great way to encourage them so that they continue with the same level of productivity. On the flip side, don't be afraid to be honest if they're not getting the job done quickly enough. As long as you can be diplomatic about it, your employees should respond positively.

3. Consider Trying an Employee Productivity Tracker

In light of recent events, you might be a little stretched thin when it comes to running the business and managing your employees. You might have added stress to worry about, which means that you have less time to spend making sure that your employees are productive.

This is where it's worth trying an employee productivity tracker. This way, you can step back physically and allow them to carry on without feeling micromanaged. However, to satisfy your end, you can stay on top of their progress, so that they don't fall behind.

4. Lead by Example

If you're a natural-born leader, you will know how much time and effort has to be put into a business for it to be successful. You also need to put that same amount of time and effort into your employees, so that they are successful in their roles.

The more you lead by example, the more productive your employees will be. If you don’t practice what you preach, they will be less inclined to follow suit.

Keeping your employees productive through a pandemic is no small feat. However, with the right resources and strategies, you can make it a bit more manageable for everyone involved.

