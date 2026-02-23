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SIFX Reports Growth in Multi-Asset Trading Activity

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bySanya Kapoor@sanya_kapoor

Expert Tech writer and Reporter

February 23rd, 2026
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Sanya Kapoor@sanya_kapoor

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TOPICS

web3#sifx-multi-asset-trading#cross-asset-cfd-trading#retail-trading-diversification#forex-commodities-crypto#multi-asset-trading-platform#cfd-margin-management#diversified-retail-trading#good-company

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