Side projects are the perfect excuse to learn a new skill, hone a new technique, try out a marketing tactic, or test out a concept on a small scale. The issue is that projects never seem to end. They keep incurring costs (hosting, paid APIs, etc.) or making small sums of money, neither which really bother me. I feel compelled to make sure they are still running, that the automation is still functional, and to check in on analytics at least a few times a week.