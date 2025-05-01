Sick of Reading Docs? This Open Source Tool Builds a Smart Graph So You Don’t Have To

CocoIndex makes it easy to build and maintain knowledge graphs with continuous source updates. In this blog, we will process a list of documents (using CocoIndex documentation as an example). We will use LLM to extract relationships between the concepts in each document. We will generate two kinds of relationships:





Relationships between subjects and objects. E.g., "CocoIndex supports Incremental Processing" Mentions of entities in a document. E.g., "core/basics.mdx" mentions CocoIndex and Incremental Processing .





Prerequisites

Documentation

You can read the official CocoIndex Documentation for Property Graph Targets here.

Data flow to build knowledge graph

Add documents as source

We will process CocoIndex documentation markdown files ( .md , .mdx ) from the docs/core directory (markdown files, deployed docs).

@cocoindex.flow_def(name="DocsToKG") def docs_to_kg_flow(flow_builder: cocoindex.FlowBuilder, data_scope: cocoindex.DataScope): data_scope["documents"] = flow_builder.add_source( cocoindex.sources.LocalFile(path="../../docs/docs/core", included_patterns=["*.md", "*.mdx"]))

Here flow_builder.add_source creates a KTable. filename is the key of the KTable.





Add data collectors

Add collectors at the root scope:

document_node = data_scope.add_collector() entity_relationship = data_scope.add_collector() entity_mention = data_scope.add_collector()

document_node collects documents. E.g., core/basics.mdx is a document.

collects documents. E.g., is a document. entity_relationship collects relationships. E.g., "CocoIndex supports Incremental Processing" indicates a relationship between CocoIndex and Incremental Processing .

collects relationships. E.g., "CocoIndex supports Incremental Processing" indicates a relationship between and . entity_mention collects mentions of entities in a document. E.g., core/basics.mdx mentions CocoIndex and Incremental Processing .

Process each document and extract summary

Define a DocumentSummary data class to extract the summary of a document.

@dataclasses.dataclass class DocumentSummary: title: str summary: str

Within the flow, use cocoindex.functions.ExtractByLlm for structured output.

with data_scope["documents"].row() as doc: doc["summary"] = doc["content"].transform( cocoindex.functions.ExtractByLlm( llm_spec=cocoindex.LlmSpec( api_type=cocoindex.LlmApiType.OPENAI, model="gpt-4o"), output_type=DocumentSummary, instruction="Please summarize the content of the document.")) document_node.collect( filename=doc["filename"], title=doc["summary"]["title"], summary=doc["summary"]["summary"])

doc["summary"] adds a new column to the KTable data_scope["documents"] .

Extract relationships from the document using LLM

Define a data class to represent relationship for the LLM extraction.

@dataclasses.dataclass class Relationship: """ Describe a relationship between two entities. Subject and object should be Core CocoIndex concepts only, should be nouns. For example, `CocoIndex`, `Incremental Processing`, `ETL`, `Data` etc. """ subject: str predicate: str object: str





The Data class defines a knowledge graph relationship. We recommend putting detailed instructions in the class-level docstring to help the LLM extract relationships correctly.





subject : Represents the entity the statement is about (e.g., 'CocoIndex').

: Represents the entity the statement is about (e.g., 'CocoIndex'). predicate : Describes the type of relationship or property connecting the subject and object (e.g., 'supports').

: Describes the type of relationship or property connecting the subject and object (e.g., 'supports'). object : Represents the entity or value that the subject is related to via the predicate (e.g., 'Incremental Processing').





This structure represents facts like "CocoIndex supports Incremental Processing". Its graph representation is:









Next, we will use cocoindex.functions.ExtractByLlm to extract the relationships from the document.

doc["relationships"] = doc["content"].transform( cocoindex.functions.ExtractByLlm( llm_spec=cocoindex.LlmSpec( api_type=cocoindex.LlmApiType.OPENAI, model="gpt-4o" ), output_type=list[Relationship], instruction=( "Please extract relationships from CocoIndex documents. " "Focus on concepts and ignore examples and code. " ) ) )

doc["relationships"] adds a new field relationships to each document. output_type=list[Relationship] specifies that the output of the transformation is a LTable.









Collect relationships

with doc["relationships"].row() as relationship: # relationship between two entities entity_relationship.collect( id=cocoindex.GeneratedField.UUID, subject=relationship["subject"], object=relationship["object"], predicate=relationship["predicate"], ) # mention of an entity in a document, for subject entity_mention.collect( id=cocoindex.GeneratedField.UUID, entity=relationship["subject"], filename=doc["filename"], ) # mention of an entity in a document, for object entity_mention.collect( id=cocoindex.GeneratedField.UUID, entity=relationship["object"], filename=doc["filename"], )

entity_relationship collects relationships between subjects and objects.

collects relationships between subjects and objects. entity_mention collects mentions of entities (as subjects or objects) in the document separately. For example, core/basics.mdx has a sentence CocoIndex supports Incremental Processing . We want to collect: core/basics.mdx mentions CocoIndex . core/basics.mdx mentions Incremental Processing .

collects mentions of entities (as subjects or objects) in the document separately. For example, has a sentence . We want to collect:

Build knowledge graph

Basic concepts

All nodes for Neo4j need two things:

Label: The type of the node. E.g., Document , Entity . Primary key field: The field that uniquely identifies the node. E.g., filename for Document nodes.





CocoIndex uses the primary key field to match the nodes and deduplicate them. If you have multiple nodes with the same primary key, CocoIndex keeps only one of them.





There are two ways to map nodes:

When you have a collector just for the node, you can directly export it to Neo4j. When you have a collector for relationships connecting to the node, you can map nodes from selected fields in the relationship collector. You must declare a node label and primary key field.

Configure Neo4j connection:

conn_spec = cocoindex.add_auth_entry( "Neo4jConnection", cocoindex.storages.Neo4jConnection( uri="bolt://localhost:7687", user="neo4j", password="cocoindex", ))

Export Document nodes to Neo4j





document_node.export( "document_node", cocoindex.storages.Neo4j( connection=conn_spec, mapping=cocoindex.storages.Nodes(label="Document")), primary_key_fields=["filename"], )

This exports Neo4j nodes with label Document from the document_node collector.

It declares Neo4j node label Document . It specifies filename as the primary key field.

. It specifies as the primary key field. It carries all the fields from document_node collector to Neo4j nodes with label Document .

Export RELATIONSHIP and Entity nodes to Neo4j





We don't have explicit collector for Entity nodes. They are part of the entity_relationship collector and fields are collected during the relationship extraction.





To export them as Neo4j nodes, we need to first declare Entity nodes.

flow_builder.declare( cocoindex.storages.Neo4jDeclaration( connection=conn_spec, nodes_label="Entity", primary_key_fields=["value"], ) )





Next, export the entity_relationship to Neo4j.

entity_relationship.export( "entity_relationship", cocoindex.storages.Neo4j( connection=conn_spec, mapping=cocoindex.storages.Relationships( rel_type="RELATIONSHIP", source=cocoindex.storages.NodeFromFields( label="Entity", fields=[ cocoindex.storages.TargetFieldMapping( source="subject", target="value"), ] ), target=cocoindex.storages.NodeFromFields( label="Entity", fields=[ cocoindex.storages.TargetFieldMapping( source="object", target="value"), ] ), ), ), primary_key_fields=["id"], ) )

The cocoindex.storages.Relationships declares how to map relationships in Neo4j.





In a relationship, there's:

A source node and a target node. A relationship connecting the source and target. Note that different relationships may share the same source and target nodes.

NodeFromFields takes the fields from the entity_relationship collector and creates Entity nodes.

Export the entity_mention to Neo4j.

entity_mention.export( "entity_mention", cocoindex.storages.Neo4j( connection=conn_spec, mapping=cocoindex.storages.Relationships( rel_type="MENTION", source=cocoindex.storages.NodesFromFields( label="Document", fields=[cocoindex.storages.TargetFieldMapping("filename")], ), target=cocoindex.storages.NodesFromFields( label="Entity", fields=[cocoindex.storages.TargetFieldMapping( source="entity", target="value")], ), ), ), primary_key_fields=["id"], )

Similarly here, we export entity_mention to Neo4j Relationships using cocoindex.storages.Relationships . It creates relationships by:

Creating Document nodes and Entity nodes from the entity_mention collector.

nodes and nodes from the collector. Connecting Document nodes and Entity nodes with relationship MENTION .

Main function

Finally, the main function for the flow initializes the CocoIndex flow and runs it.

@cocoindex.main_fn() def _run(): pass if __name__ == "__main__": load_dotenv(override=True) _run()

Query and test your index

🎉 Now you are all set!

Install the dependencies: pip install -e . Run following commands to setup and update the index. python main.py cocoindex setup python main.py cocoindex update You'll see the index updates state in the terminal. For example, you'll see the following output: documents: 7 added, 0 removed, 0 updated (Optional) I used CocoInsight to troubleshoot the index generation and understand the data lineage of the pipeline. It is in free beta now, you can give it a try. It just connects to your local CocoIndex server, with Zero pipeline data retention. Run following command to start CocoInsight: python3 main.py cocoindex server -c https://cocoindex.io And then open the url https://cocoindex.io/cocoinsight.





Browse the knowledge graph

After the knowledge graph is built, you can explore the knowledge graph you built in Neo4j Browser.





For the dev environment, you can connect to Neo4j browser using credentials:

username: Neo4j

password: cocoindex which is pre-configured in our docker compose config.yaml.





You can open it at http://localhost:7474, and run the following Cypher query to get all relationships:

MATCH p=()-->() RETURN p









