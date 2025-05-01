Sick of Reading Docs? This Open Source Tool Builds a Smart Graph So You Don’t Have To

CocoIndex makes it easy to build and maintain knowledge graphs with continuous source updates. In this blog, we will process a list of documents (using CocoIndex documentation as an example). We will use LLM to extract relationships between the concepts in each document. We will generate two kinds of relationships:
- Relationships between subjects and objects. E.g., "CocoIndex supports Incremental Processing"
- Mentions of entities in a document. E.g., "core/basics.mdx" mentions
CocoIndexand
Incremental Processing.
We are constantly improving, and more features and examples are coming soon. Stay tuned and follow our progress by starring
⭐ our GitHub repo.
Prerequisites
- Install PostgreSQL. CocoIndex uses PostgreSQL internally for incremental processing.
- Install Neo4j, a graph database.
- Configure your OpenAI API key. Alternatively, you can switch to Ollama, which runs LLM models locally - guide.
Documentation
You can read the official CocoIndex Documentation for Property Graph Targets here.
Data flow to build knowledge graph
Add documents as source
We will process CocoIndex documentation markdown files (
.md,
.mdx) from the
docs/core directory (markdown files, deployed docs).
@cocoindex.flow_def(name="DocsToKG")
def docs_to_kg_flow(flow_builder: cocoindex.FlowBuilder, data_scope: cocoindex.DataScope):
data_scope["documents"] = flow_builder.add_source(
cocoindex.sources.LocalFile(path="../../docs/docs/core",
included_patterns=["*.md", "*.mdx"]))
Here
flow_builder.add_source creates a KTable.
filename is the key of the KTable.
Add data collectors
Add collectors at the root scope:
document_node = data_scope.add_collector()
entity_relationship = data_scope.add_collector()
entity_mention = data_scope.add_collector()
document_nodecollects documents. E.g.,
core/basics.mdxis a document.
entity_relationshipcollects relationships. E.g., "CocoIndex supports Incremental Processing" indicates a relationship between
CocoIndexand
Incremental Processing.
entity_mentioncollects mentions of entities in a document. E.g.,
core/basics.mdxmentions
CocoIndexand
Incremental Processing.
Process each document and extract summary
Define a
DocumentSummary data class to extract the summary of a document.
@dataclasses.dataclass
class DocumentSummary:
title: str
summary: str
Within the flow, use
cocoindex.functions.ExtractByLlm for structured output.
with data_scope["documents"].row() as doc:
doc["summary"] = doc["content"].transform(
cocoindex.functions.ExtractByLlm(
llm_spec=cocoindex.LlmSpec(
api_type=cocoindex.LlmApiType.OPENAI, model="gpt-4o"),
output_type=DocumentSummary,
instruction="Please summarize the content of the document."))
document_node.collect(
filename=doc["filename"], title=doc["summary"]["title"],
summary=doc["summary"]["summary"])
doc["summary"] adds a new column to the KTable
data_scope["documents"].
Extract relationships from the document using LLM
Define a data class to represent relationship for the LLM extraction.
@dataclasses.dataclass
class Relationship:
"""
Describe a relationship between two entities.
Subject and object should be Core CocoIndex concepts only, should be nouns. For example, `CocoIndex`, `Incremental Processing`, `ETL`, `Data` etc.
"""
subject: str
predicate: str
object: str
The Data class defines a knowledge graph relationship. We recommend putting detailed instructions in the class-level docstring to help the LLM extract relationships correctly.
subject: Represents the entity the statement is about (e.g., 'CocoIndex').
predicate: Describes the type of relationship or property connecting the subject and object (e.g., 'supports').
object: Represents the entity or value that the subject is related to via the predicate (e.g., 'Incremental Processing').
This structure represents facts like "CocoIndex supports Incremental Processing". Its graph representation is:
Next, we will use
cocoindex.functions.ExtractByLlm to extract the relationships from the document.
doc["relationships"] = doc["content"].transform(
cocoindex.functions.ExtractByLlm(
llm_spec=cocoindex.LlmSpec(
api_type=cocoindex.LlmApiType.OPENAI,
model="gpt-4o"
),
output_type=list[Relationship],
instruction=(
"Please extract relationships from CocoIndex documents. "
"Focus on concepts and ignore examples and code. "
)
)
)
doc["relationships"] adds a new field
relationships to each document.
output_type=list[Relationship] specifies that the output of the transformation is a LTable.
Collect relationships
with doc["relationships"].row() as relationship:
# relationship between two entities
entity_relationship.collect(
id=cocoindex.GeneratedField.UUID,
subject=relationship["subject"],
object=relationship["object"],
predicate=relationship["predicate"],
)
# mention of an entity in a document, for subject
entity_mention.collect(
id=cocoindex.GeneratedField.UUID, entity=relationship["subject"],
filename=doc["filename"],
)
# mention of an entity in a document, for object
entity_mention.collect(
id=cocoindex.GeneratedField.UUID, entity=relationship["object"],
filename=doc["filename"],
)
entity_relationshipcollects relationships between subjects and objects.
entity_mentioncollects mentions of entities (as subjects or objects) in the document separately. For example,
core/basics.mdxhas a sentence
CocoIndex supports Incremental Processing. We want to collect:
core/basics.mdxmentions
CocoIndex.
core/basics.mdxmentions
Incremental Processing.
-
Build knowledge graph
Basic concepts
All nodes for Neo4j need two things:
- Label: The type of the node. E.g.,
Document,
Entity.
- Primary key field: The field that uniquely identifies the node. E.g.,
filenamefor
Documentnodes.
CocoIndex uses the primary key field to match the nodes and deduplicate them. If you have multiple nodes with the same primary key, CocoIndex keeps only one of them.
There are two ways to map nodes:
- When you have a collector just for the node, you can directly export it to Neo4j.
- When you have a collector for relationships connecting to the node, you can map nodes from selected fields in the relationship collector. You must declare a node label and primary key field.
Configure Neo4j connection:
conn_spec = cocoindex.add_auth_entry(
"Neo4jConnection",
cocoindex.storages.Neo4jConnection(
uri="bolt://localhost:7687",
user="neo4j",
password="cocoindex",
))
Export
Document nodes to Neo4j
document_node.export(
"document_node",
cocoindex.storages.Neo4j(
connection=conn_spec,
mapping=cocoindex.storages.Nodes(label="Document")),
primary_key_fields=["filename"],
)
This exports Neo4j nodes with label
Document from the
document_node collector.
- It declares Neo4j node label
Document. It specifies
filenameas the primary key field.
- It carries all the fields from
document_nodecollector to Neo4j nodes with label
Document.
Export
RELATIONSHIP and
Entity nodes to Neo4j
We don't have explicit collector for
Entity nodes. They are part of the
entity_relationship collector and fields are collected during the relationship extraction.
To export them as Neo4j nodes, we need to first declare
Entity nodes.
flow_builder.declare(
cocoindex.storages.Neo4jDeclaration(
connection=conn_spec,
nodes_label="Entity",
primary_key_fields=["value"],
)
)
Next, export the
entity_relationship to Neo4j.
entity_relationship.export(
"entity_relationship",
cocoindex.storages.Neo4j(
connection=conn_spec,
mapping=cocoindex.storages.Relationships(
rel_type="RELATIONSHIP",
source=cocoindex.storages.NodeFromFields(
label="Entity",
fields=[
cocoindex.storages.TargetFieldMapping(
source="subject", target="value"),
]
),
target=cocoindex.storages.NodeFromFields(
label="Entity",
fields=[
cocoindex.storages.TargetFieldMapping(
source="object", target="value"),
]
),
),
),
primary_key_fields=["id"],
)
)
The
cocoindex.storages.Relationships declares how to map relationships in Neo4j.
In a relationship, there's:
- A source node and a target node.
- A relationship connecting the source and target. Note that different relationships may share the same source and target nodes.
NodeFromFields takes the fields from the
entity_relationship collector and creates
Entity nodes.
Export the
entity_mention to Neo4j.
entity_mention.export(
"entity_mention",
cocoindex.storages.Neo4j(
connection=conn_spec,
mapping=cocoindex.storages.Relationships(
rel_type="MENTION",
source=cocoindex.storages.NodesFromFields(
label="Document",
fields=[cocoindex.storages.TargetFieldMapping("filename")],
),
target=cocoindex.storages.NodesFromFields(
label="Entity",
fields=[cocoindex.storages.TargetFieldMapping(
source="entity", target="value")],
),
),
),
primary_key_fields=["id"],
)
Similarly here, we export
entity_mention to Neo4j Relationships using
cocoindex.storages.Relationships. It creates relationships by:
- Creating
Documentnodes and
Entitynodes from the
entity_mentioncollector.
- Connecting
Documentnodes and
Entitynodes with relationship
MENTION.
Main function
Finally, the main function for the flow initializes the CocoIndex flow and runs it.
@cocoindex.main_fn()
def _run():
pass
if __name__ == "__main__":
load_dotenv(override=True)
_run()
Query and test your index
🎉 Now you are all set!
-
Install the dependencies:
pip install -e .
-
Run following commands to setup and update the index.
python main.py cocoindex setup python main.py cocoindex update
You'll see the index updates state in the terminal. For example, you'll see the following output:
documents: 7 added, 0 removed, 0 updated
-
(Optional) I used CocoInsight to troubleshoot the index generation and understand the data lineage of the pipeline. It is in free beta now, you can give it a try. It just connects to your local CocoIndex server, with Zero pipeline data retention. Run following command to start CocoInsight:
python3 main.py cocoindex server -c https://cocoindex.io
And then open the url https://cocoindex.io/cocoinsight.
Browse the knowledge graph
After the knowledge graph is built, you can explore the knowledge graph you built in Neo4j Browser.
For the dev environment, you can connect to Neo4j browser using credentials:
- username:
Neo4j
- password:
cocoindexwhich is pre-configured in our docker compose config.yaml.
You can open it at http://localhost:7474, and run the following Cypher query to get all relationships:
MATCH p=()-->() RETURN p
Support us
We are constantly improving, and more features and examples are coming soon. If you love this article, please give us a star ⭐ at GitHub repo to help us grow.