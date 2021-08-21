Should you Switch to a Challenger Bank in 2021?

A challenger bank is a bank that uses technology-based online banking with lower fees than the industry average and is user-friendly. Because of their decision to use an online approach, they benefit from much lower overhead costs than high street banks. However, challenger banks do not yet enjoy as much support from customers as currently have to contend with mainstream banks. The majority of digital banks are FSCS protected (UK), which means your amount is protected if your bank goes nit-luck. Some banks offer 24/7 customer service, so you can get service when you need it!