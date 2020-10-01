Should You Choose A Custom-Built Website Or A WordPress Theme?

Many people look forward to creating their own websites or look for opportunities to change it completely. They are often posed with a common question- which site should they choose for their website? Should they opt for a personalized website or select an existing WordPress theme?
Obviously, both options are available to the website owner. A personalized website requires a significant time and energy investment. You will have to build each aspect of the website from scratch. While this is a valid option, it may be difficult for people who have minimal to no idea about Website design. For the greater masses, WordPress themes are highly convenient. Either way, an elaborate discussion regarding the features of each option will provide readers with better insights into the intricacies of both.
As the name suggests, a custom-built website is generated from scratch, so there are plenty of advantages that you get to enjoy here.
Custom-built websites have certainly got their own appeal, but for novel investors, they can pose certain problems.
For smaller businesses, bloggers, and creators who do not require a custom-built website to establish their online presence, using WordPress themes is a smarter option. WordPress themes are actually as efficient as custom-built websites, and oftentimes, there are no noticeable differences at all. You can also customize the pre-existing template to suit your needs, thereby creating a high-performance, lead-generating website.
The recent trend of WordPress themes was triggered by the multiple themes that are now available on the platform.
Earlier, people shied away from using WordPress themes for fear of similarity. However, since the numbers and types of themes increased manifold, more and more people are finding this option particularly lucrative.
Here are some reasons why WordPress themes have scaled the popularity chart:
1. Affordability
WordPress themes are quite inexpensive, and particularly so when you compare them with the cost of creating a website from scratch. Many non-profit companies and start-ups may not have the capital investment required to hire a web design agency.
Premium themes on WordPress, on the other handed, are accessible to everyone. Plus, you also get free WordPress themes that are also marvelously designed to look as good as custom-built websites. All in all, WordPress themes are cost-effective and quite easy to maintain, requiring no special maintenance services.
2. Mobile Friendliness
Nowadays, almost everyone accesses the internet primarily through their mobile devices. To reach out to these users, you need to have a website that has a mobile-friendly mode.
In terms of custom-built websites, you will have to pay more to get a website that is readily available to mobile users. There are certain templates that have been designed for mobile websites, and employ special coding systems to adjust the resolution of the website according to the screen size.
Thereby, you will no longer require two versions of the same website. You need to have a mobile-friendly site if you want your website to show up high in Google’s search ranks, and WordPress themes offer the best option to achieve that. WordPress themes are designed to be highly SEO-friendly, which is the reason why these are in such demand today.
3. Personalization Options
The best thing about these free templates is that despite using free templates, you still have the option of customizing your website. This prevents the site from looking identical to other websites that use the same platform.
Most of the themes can be customized, allowing you to mold and shape them according to your liking. If you aren't confident about customizing the template yourself, you can do so by hiring a designer on your behalf- unlike customizing a website, this will not burn a hole in your pocket.
WordPress provides plug-ins to change the functional attributes of your website with ease. These simple plug-ins make it possible for you to revamp your website completely. If you want to change certain aspects of the given template to suit the needs of your business, you are welcome to do that by modifying the given code.
4. It is easier to manage content
WordPress themes come with highly sophisticated content management systems that use smart codes to analyze your content and structure it in the form of a website. All this is done without any coding on your part. All you need to do is provide your texts and pictures as required, and let the system work its magic.
5. Better to use
You can access every advantage when choosing a WordPress template. Not only is it affordable, customizable, and better to use, but the WordPress platform is created to aid people in their quest to create remarkable websites. You do not need advanced coding skills to create your website anymore- you can leave the task to the platform.
Now, not all WordPress themes can be perfect; some commonly observed drawbacks include things like:
While it all depends on precise business requirements, there are some general positives and drawbacks for both custom-built websites and WordPress themes.
Let us take a quick look at a comparison below.
No matter which option you choose, to make your website truly splendid, here are some vital considerations:
Conclusion
For the new creator, a WordPress website is far better than a customized one. This is mainly because WordPress is slowly overtaking custom design with its sophistication and ease of use, rendering the latter completely unnecessary. WordPress allows you to pump great content on an automatically mobile-friendly site that more people will be able to access.
