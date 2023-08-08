Should I Really Trust My VPN?

Every time we venture online, we leave a digital breadcrumb trail behind. It could be your name or number or, more concerning, a record of your online activity; this data has value. Governments claim the information can enhance national security, and commercial corporations can personalize your browsing experience, encouraging you to buy into their marketing spiel, and, as we all know, hackers can steal your identity and money. Virtual private networks, or , are increasingly on the frontline of internet security, with businesses and home users relying on them to hide data and online activity. VPNs But are we right to put so much trust in VPNs, especially ? free VPN services The recent data breach involving the free VPN SuperVPN allegedly leaking over suggests they may not live up to their promises. With consumer confidence shaken, this breach prompts a broader discussion about what to look for in a VPN provider and how to ensure your VPN is trustworthy. 360 million user data records What is an independent audit? A VPN audit is a comprehensive evaluation carried out by independent third-party cybersecurity firms. It aims to examine the VPN’s security, privacy, and overall performance to ensure it's living up to its claims and meeting industry standards. Primarily, VPN audits fall into two categories – security evaluations and privacy assessments, and most credible VPN providers will carry out both types. Security evaluations inspect a provider's infrastructure, checking applications and other services for any vulnerabilities that could open the door for hackers to access sensitive customer data. Privacy assessments focus on the no-log policy and its strategy for informing users about the collection, storage, and utilization of their data. Why is a no-log policy important? A is crucial for ensuring the privacy and security of users. When a VPN provider operates under a no-log or zero-log policy, they do not collect or retain any data related to the user's internet activities. This includes information about what websites the user visits, what data is downloaded or uploaded, and sometimes even when the user is connected to the VPN. no-log VPN policy However, privacy policies are occasionally deemed as the cybersecurity equivalent of "greenwashing,” given that it's nearly infeasible for a VPN server to refrain from logging any data entirely – some data is necessary to ensure service speed and user experience. Thus, the kind of data accumulated and its usage become crucial aspects to scrutinize in privacy policies. It can be challenging for users to place their faith in a provider that alleges a no-logs policy but has not yet validated this claim through an independent audit. Who carries out VPN audits? The significance of the audit is tied not only to its existence but also to who executes it, and many VPN providers have audits undertaken by one of the "Big Four" consulting firms – Deloitte, KPMG, PwC, or EY. Their endorsement of a no-logs policy significantly enhances consumer confidence. Several other cybersecurity companies, including Cure53, VerSprite, Leviathan, and MDSec, are conducting VPN audits. Which providers have undertaken VPN audits? have all had their security and privacy protocols independently verified. Other popular providers have had either their security or privacy evaluated, including CyberGhost, Private Internet Access, and Windscribe. NordVPN, Surfshark, ExpressVPN, and Proton VPN How to find a VPN provider you can trust Finding a reliable VPN provider involves careful research and consideration. Here are some key factors to consider: Third-party audits: Look for independent, third-party audits verifying the provider’s security measures and a no-logs policy Provider reputation: Investigate the provider's history, particularly any past security incidents or controversies involving user data Jurisdiction: The location of the provider's headquarters can affect how your data is handled due to differing data retention laws and international surveillance alliances Encryption standards: Check that the VPN uses strong encryption methods like AES-256 to protect your data Payment options: Providers that accept payment via cryptocurrencies or gift cards offer an extra layer of anonymity Customer support: Quality customer support can guide you through issues and answer your queries User reviews: Check reviews and recommendations for insights into the provider's reliability, speed, and ease of use. In conclusion, and transparency in the cybersecurity world. These independent, third-party assessments examine a VPN provider's security infrastructure, data handling practices, and adherence to their no-logs policy, providing consumers with a more accurate picture of their offerings. VPN audits provide an essential level of trust As users, it's important that we appreciate the significance of these audits and use them as a tool for making informed choices. They form a critical part of our decision-making process, reinforcing our efforts to protect our online privacy and security.