Short Guide to Best Practices When Naming Variables in Python

Budding Software Engineer
Variables in programming are something like containers storing some specific things.
Variables are a way we store store data on computer. This is how we create variables in python:
# Syntax:
variable_name = "data"
But, there’s a catch here, you cannot have some crazy names as variable names in python.
There are some best practices in python being followed by the python community when it comes to naming your variables.
... Traceback (most recent call last): File "./program.py", line (x), in <module> ...
Keep in mind that python is case sensitive, which means the variables like hello and Hello are completely different in python.
