She Loves Tech Startup Winner, Jawnt Launch, and Medikabazaar’s New CHRO and COO

Lios, an IT blockchain and technologies consulting company, wins the 8th She Loves Tech Startup Global Competition held in Singapore on November 7, 2022, besting 70+ other startups around the world. Formerly known as Restored Hearing, Lios was created with the aim of enabling a quieter world using advanced technologies.
Medikabazaar, a B2B healthcare tech startup, announces two top-level appointments:
Cybersecurity company Snyk lays off 198 employees
In an unprecedented move, cybersecurity company Snyk laid off 198 employees due to the continuous headwinds of the global economy. CEO
Digital receipts startup closes its operations
Flux, a FinTech startup that provides digital receipts, closes its operations in the UK. Founders informed their customers through email with a “Thank You, and Goodbye” subject. The company reached 1 million customers earlier this year with roughly 700,000 digital receipts produced.
HR tech spearheads India’s largest Series A SaaS funding
Keka, an HR tech startup, taps WestBridge to launch the largest Series A Saas funding in India at $57 million. CEO
OpenAI to provide 10 AI startups with $1M each
OpenAI, a San Francisco-based lab behind AI systems like GPT-3 and DALL-E 2, announces that they will provide 10 AI startups with $1M each. They will also give them access to five weeks of office hours, workshops and events with OpenAI staff.
Egyptian food-tech startup raises $600k seed round
Founded by
