She Loves Tech Startup Winner, Jawnt Launch, and Medikabazaar’s New CHRO and COO

Tech News Playlist brings you into the know with the fast-paced digital space from all corners of the industry – all in one platform. We’re giving you the latest updates, including news, funding announcements, product launches, events, campaigns, and more. This week’s series of news includes the winner of the She Loves Tech Startup Global Competition, the Elon University alum that launched Jawnt, and the newly appointed CHRO and COO of Medikabazaar.

Welcome to Tech News Playlist, a recap of the latest news, trends, products, and solutions from the most sought-after tech startups in the industry. For all things business and tech, we’ve got you covered.

Leading Stories

Nordics startup wins She Loves Tech Global Competition

Lios, an IT blockchain and technologies consulting company, wins the 8th She Loves Tech Startup Global Competition held in Singapore on November 7, 2022, besting 70+ other startups around the world. Formerly known as Restored Hearing, Lios was created with the aim of enabling a quieter world using advanced technologies.

Elon University alum launches transportation tech startup

Jeff Stade , an Elon university alum, launches Jawnt, a transportation tech startup that provides access to the city through unified transit. The company’s goal is to increase people’s mobility in the city, particularly for employers to provide transit to their employees.

Health tech startup finds its new CHRO and COO

Medikabazaar, a B2B healthcare tech startup, announces two top-level appointments: Sandeep Gandhi as chief human resource officer (CHRO) and Manish Gahlaut as the chief operations officer (COO). Gandhi is set to support the company's people-first culture and human resources strategy, while Gahlaut will optimize supply chain management.

Daily News

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity company Snyk lays off 198 employees

In an unprecedented move, cybersecurity company Snyk laid off 198 employees due to the continuous headwinds of the global economy. CEO Peter McKay announces that the company is restructuring and reducing its global manpower by 14% of its total workforce.

FinTech

Digital receipts startup closes its operations

Flux, a FinTech startup that provides digital receipts, closes its operations in the UK. Founders informed their customers through email with a “Thank You, and Goodbye” subject. The company reached 1 million customers earlier this year with roughly 700,000 digital receipts produced.

SaaS or APPs

HR tech spearheads India’s largest Series A SaaS funding

Keka, an HR tech startup, taps WestBridge to launch the largest Series A Saas funding in India at $57 million. CEO Vijay Yalamanchili affirms that finding the right investor and the timing played a critical role in making this venture possible being the fastest growing HR tech leader in the industry.

AI

OpenAI to provide 10 AI startups with $1M each

OpenAI, a San Francisco-based lab behind AI systems like GPT-3 and DALL-E 2, announces that they will provide 10 AI startups with $1M each. They will also give them access to five weeks of office hours, workshops and events with OpenAI staff.

Funding

Egyptian food-tech startup raises $600k seed round

Founded by Dalia Abou Omar , Egyptian food-tech startup Brotinni has raised US$600,000 in a seed funding round to help it scale. The company offers a platform to order hand-cut, farm-sourced and vacuum-sealed fresh meat and poultry.





