Setting up Yandex Cloud Provider with Terraform and Terragrunt

Here's a practical guide on how to manage Terraform provider configurations for different Yandex Cloud regions using Terragrunt.
Let's look at how to use Terragrunt to dynamically create provider configs for Yandex Cloud. I'll break this down into digestible pieces:
Basic provider setup
First, we'll set up the base Yandex Cloud config in the root
terragrunt.hcl. This will automatically generate
versions.tf for each module:
locals {
tf_providers = {
yandex = ">= 0.129.0"
}
}
generate "providers_versions" {
path = "versions.tf"
if_exists = "overwrite"
contents = <<EOF
terraform {
required_version = ">= 1.9.7"
required_providers {
yandex = {
source = "yandex-cloud/yandex"
version = "${local.tf_providers.yandex}"
}
}
}
EOF
}
Region settings
For regions like the newly created KZ region, additional
endpoints need to be specified due to the default configuration for the RU region. We can specify them at the project level, for example
env.hcl and the
providers.tf is generated dynamically for each module:
locals {
cloud_id = "SOME_ID"
folder_id = "SOME_ID"
sa_key_file = "${get_repo_root()}/key.json"
endpoint = "api.yandexcloud.kz:443" # Region-Specific
storage_endpoint = "storage.yandexcloud.kz" # Region-Specific
}
generate "providers_configs" {
path = "providers.tf"
if_exists = "overwrite_terragrunt"
contents = <<EOF
provider "yandex" {
service_account_key_file = "${local.sa_key_file}"
cloud_id = "${local.cloud_id}"
folder_id = "${local.folder_id}"
endpoint = "${local.endpoint}"
storage_endpoint = "${local.storage_endpoint}"
}
EOF
}
Additional providers
If you're working with
Kubernetes /
Kubectl /
Helm in
Terraform, you'll need these additional provider configs to manage your cluster. The simplest and most straightforward solution would be to pass
cluster_id from a terragrunt dependency into the called module:
dependencies {
paths = ["path/to/your/mks"]
}
dependency "mks" {
config_path = "path/to/your/mks"
mock_outputs_allowed_terraform_commands = ["init", "validate", "plan", "destroy"]
mock_outputs_merge_strategy_with_state = "shallow"
mock_outputs = {
cluster_id = "cluster_id"
}
}
terraform {
source = "path/to/your/module"
}
inputs = {
cluster_id = dependency.mks.outputs.cluster_id
. . .
<OTHER_INPUTS>
. . .
}
Then use
data resources in the module to configure providers:
variable "cluster_id" {
type = string
default = null
description = "Managed Kubernetes Service cluster ID"
}
data "yandex_kubernetes_cluster" "this" {
cluster_id = var.cluster_id
}
data "yandex_client_config" "this" {}
provider "kubernetes" {
host = data.yandex_kubernetes_cluster.this.master.0.external_v4_endpoint
cluster_ca_certificate = data.yandex_kubernetes_cluster.this.master.0.cluster_ca_certificate
token = data.yandex_client_config.this.iam_token
}
provider "helm" {
kubernetes {
host = data.yandex_kubernetes_cluster.this.master.0.external_v4_endpoint
cluster_ca_certificate = data.yandex_kubernetes_cluster.this.master.0.cluster_ca_certificate
token = data.yandex_client_config.this.iam_token
}
}
provider "kubectl" {
host = data.yandex_kubernetes_cluster.this.master.0.external_v4_endpoint
cluster_ca_certificate = data.yandex_kubernetes_cluster.this.master.0.cluster_ca_certificate
token = data.yandex_client_config.this.iam_token
}
Using Terragrunt for configuration management:
Terragrunt simplifies configuration management for multiple environments by dynamically generating provider configurations via the generate block in the
.hcl files. This setup allows for easy handling of multi-region deployments from a single configuration source.
Setup JSON key for Terragrunt:
To access the Yandex Cloud resources, place the
JSON key for the service account in the root directory of your project. Don't forget to add it to
.gitignore. Alternatively you can use a
static access key.
Configuring the module:
Remember that even if you don't manage the terraform module directly, you can almost always override the configuration using
generate when calling the module in terragrunt.
This setup gives you a clean way to manage Terraform configs across different Yandex Cloud regions. It handles authentication properly and works well whether you're just using basic cloud resources or diving into Kubernetes and Helm deployments.