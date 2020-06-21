Setting Up Multiple Configurations for Feign Clients [A Step-by-Step Guide]

Use Hacker Noon's RSS Feed
@FeignClient(contextId = "fooContextId", value = "fooValue", url = "http://foo-server.com/services", configuration = FooConfig.class)
public interface FooFeignClient {
@GetMapping("{id}/foo")
void getFoo(@PathVariable("id") Long id);
}
@FeignClient(contextId = "barContextId", value = "barValue", url = "http://bar-server.com/services", configuration = BarConfig.class)
public interface BarFeignClient {
@GetMapping("{id}/bar")
void getBar(@PathVariable("id") Long id);
}
public class BarConfig {
@Bean
public BarRequestInterceptor barRequestInterceptor() {
return new BarRequestInterceptor();
}
}
public class FooConfig {
@Bean
public FooRequestInterceptor fooRequestInterceptor() {
return new FooRequestInterceptor();
}
}
public class BarRequestInterceptor implements RequestInterceptor {
private static final Logger LOGGER = LoggerFactory.getLogger(BarRequestInterceptor.class);
@Override
public void apply(RequestTemplate template) {
template.header("authorization", "auth-bar");
LOGGER.info("bar authentication applied");
}
}
public class FooRequestInterceptor implements RequestInterceptor {
private static final Logger LOGGER = LoggerFactory.getLogger(FooRequestInterceptor.class);
@Override
public void apply(RequestTemplate template) {
template.header("authorization", "auth-foo");
LOGGER.info("foo authentication applied");
}
}
@RestController
public class HomeController {
private static final Logger LOGGER = LoggerFactory.getLogger(HomeController.class);
@Autowired
private FooFeignClient fooFeignClient;
@Autowired
private BarFeignClient barFeignClient;
@GetMapping("test")
public void home() {
try {
LOGGER.info("calling getFoo");
fooFeignClient.getFoo(100L);
} catch (Exception e) {
}
try {
LOGGER.info("calling getBar");
barFeignClient.getBar(100L);
} catch (Exception e) {
}
}
}
2019-11-28 22:33:17.041 INFO 18208 --- [nio-8080-exec-1] com.example.feignconfig.HomeController : calling getFoo
2019-11-28 22:33:17.046 INFO 18208 --- [nio-8080-exec-1] c.e.f.foo.FooRequestInterceptor : foo authentication applied
2019-11-28 22:33:17.472 INFO 18208 --- [nio-8080-exec-1] com.example.feignconfig.HomeController : calling getBar
2019-11-28 22:33:17.473 INFO 18208 --- [nio-8080-exec-1] c.e.f.bar.BarRequestInterceptor : bar authentication applied