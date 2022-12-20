48,612 reads

Setting up Kafka on Docker for Local Development

by
byCho Yin Yong@cho

AI Engineering Leader, University Lecturer, and Entrepreneur at Heart.

December 20th, 2022
featured image - Setting up Kafka on Docker for Local Development
    Speed
    Voice
Cho Yin Yong
    byCho Yin Yong@cho

    AI Engineering Leader, University Lecturer, and Entrepreneur at Heart.

← Previous

How to Build a Scalable URL Shortener With Cloudflare Workers and KV Under 10 Minutes

Up Next →

OpenAPI or Bust: How I Made Lovable Play Nice with a Real Backend

About Author

Cho Yin Yong HackerNoon profile picture
Cho Yin Yong@cho

AI Engineering Leader, University Lecturer, and Entrepreneur at Heart.

Read my storiesAbout @cho

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

programming#kafka#docker#local-dev-environment#guide#coding#programming#tutorial#data

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLite
Coffee-web
Hashnode

Related Stories