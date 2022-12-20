Setting up Kafka on Docker for Local Development

Introduction is a streaming platform that is used to process data in real-time. In a world where data is king, Kafka is a valuable tool for developers and data engineers to learn. However, setting up Kafka locally can be frustrating, which can discourage learning. In this article, I will show you the fastest way to set up Kafka for development using Docker, and also show you how this setup can support connecting locally and from other local Docker containers. Kafka This tutorial assumes that you have some knowledge of using Docker and for development. If you are new to Docker, I recommend reading first. If you need to install Docker, follow the instructions . docker-compose this article here Kafka Overview The below diagram shows a high level overview of what Kafka is for beginners. (there's lot more to Kafka, like Zookeeper, Consumer Groups, Partitions, etc. but we'll leave that for another time.) Kafka categorizes data into topics. A topic is a category or feed name to which records are published. Producers publish messages to a specific topic. The messages can be in any format, with JSON and Avro being popular options. For example, a social media platform might use a producer to publish messages to a topic called posts whenever a user creates a post. Consumers subscribe to a topic to consume the records published by producers. In the social media example, there might be a consumer set up to consume the posts topic to perform safety checks on the post before it is published to the global feed, and another consumer may asynchronously send notifications to the user's followers. Setting up Kafka on Docker We will make use of the bitnami images for Kafka and Zookeeper. I prefer this over the wurstmeister images because it is easier to setup and more actively maintained. We will also make use of the tool to manage our containers. docker-compose Create a file called and add the following content: docker-compose.yml # docker-compose.yml\nversion: "3.7"\nservices:\n zookeeper:\n restart: always\n image: docker.io/bitnami/zookeeper:3.8\n ports:\n - "2181:2181"\n volumes:\n - "zookeeper-volume:/bitnami"\n environment:\n - ALLOW_ANONYMOUS_LOGIN=yes\n kafka:\n restart: always\n image: docker.io/bitnami/kafka:3.3\n ports:\n - "9093:9093"\n volumes:\n - "kafka-volume:/bitnami"\n environment:\n - KAFKA_BROKER_ID=1\n - KAFKA_CFG_ZOOKEEPER_CONNECT=zookeeper:2181\n - ALLOW_PLAINTEXT_LISTENER=yes\n - KAFKA_CFG_LISTENER_SECURITY_PROTOCOL_MAP=CLIENT:PLAINTEXT,EXTERNAL:PLAINTEXT\n - KAFKA_CFG_LISTENERS=CLIENT://:9092,EXTERNAL://:9093\n - KAFKA_CFG_ADVERTISED_LISTENERS=CLIENT://kafka:9092,EXTERNAL://localhost:9093\n - KAFKA_CFG_INTER_BROKER_LISTENER_NAME=CLIENT\n depends_on:\n - zookeeper\nvolumes:\n kafka-volume:\n zookeeper-volume: Notice that we set a few environment variables for the Kafka container. For more information, see the image documentation. See that we have also defined a service. This is because Kafka depends on Zookeeper to store metadata about the topics and partitions. For development purposes, you don't need to interact with it and\nyou can safely ignore it for the time being. bitnami/kafka zookeeper To run this, simply run and you should see the following output: docker-compose up -d $ docker-compose up -d\nCreating network "kafka-on-docker_default" with the default driver\nCreating volume "kafka-on-docker_kafka-volume" with default driver\nCreating volume "kafka-on-docker_zookeeper-volume" with default driver\nCreating kafka-on-docker_zookeeper_1 ... done\nCreating kafka-on-docker_kafka_1 ... done Interacting with the Kafka container from your local machine kafkacat offers a simple command line interface to interact with Kafka. It is a great tool to use to sanity check that Kafka is running. To install kafkacat, follow instructions from depending on your operating system. https://github.com/edenhill/kcat To sanity check that Kafka is running, run the following command to list all topics currently in Kafka: $ kcat -b localhost:9093 -L # list all topics currently in kafka\nMetadata for all topics (from broker 1: localhost:9093/1):\n 1 brokers:\n broker 1 at localhost:9093 (controller)\n 0 topics: Note that we are using instead of the default 9092 port. This is because we are using the port that is exposed to our local machine. localhost:9093 To test out the producer, run the following command: $ kcat -b localhost:9093 -t test-topic -P # producer\none line per message\nanother line The default delimiter between messages is a newline. When you are done, press to send the messages.\n(FYI - clicking will not work, you will have to try again.) ctrl-d ctrl+c To read the messages you have produced, run the following command to start a consumer: $ kcat -b localhost:9093 -t test-topic -C # consumer\none line per message\nanother line\n% Reached end of topic test-topic [0] at offset 2 Publishing arbitrary text is not quite what we want though, so let's try publishing JSON messages instead. To make this easier\nfor extension, we will write some Python scripts to produce and consume messages. To start, you must install the library. You can do this by running , or if you are\nmore advanced, use a and install from instead. kafka-python pip install kafka-python virtualenv requirements.txt # producer.py\nfrom kafka import KafkaProducer\nfrom datetime import datetime\nimport json\nproducer = KafkaProducer(\n bootstrap_servers=['localhost:9093'],\n value_serializer=lambda v: json.dumps(v).encode('utf-8')\n)\nproducer.send('posts', {'author': 'choyiny', 'content': 'Kafka is cool!', 'created_at': datetime.now().isoformat()}) Below is an example of a Python consumer that subscribes to and prints out every value. post # consumer.py\nfrom kafka import KafkaConsumer\nimport json\nconsumer = KafkaConsumer(\n 'posts',\n bootstrap_servers=['localhost:9093'],\n value_deserializer=lambda m: json.loads(m.decode('utf-8'))\n)\n# note that this for loop will block forever to wait for the next message\nfor message in consumer:\n print(message.value) Connecting to Kafka from another Docker container If you produce messages to a Kafka topic, you most likely have planned a destination for the messages. For example, the above\nsnippet shows how you can write your own python consumer. Sometimes though, you would want to transport your messages to another\ndatabase such as Clickhouse or Elasticsearch for further processing or visualizations. Although you can insert messages directly into Clickhouse, for a more scalable solution, you can make use of bulk insertions to\nminimize transactions. (Again, this is a topic for another time... our goal really is to get a POC up and running.) Let's show an example integration of our Dockerized Kafka to Clickhouse, an OLAP database. (What\nClickhouse is will be an article for another time...) To learn more about Clickhouse's table engine, see . Using the Kafka table engine Create a file called and add the following content: docker-compose.yml # docker-compose.yml\nversion: "3.7"\nservices:\n clickhouse:\n restart: always\n image: clickhouse/clickhouse-server\n ports:\n - "8123:8123"\n - "9000:9000"\n volumes:\n - "clickhouse-volume:/var/lib/clickhouse/"\nvolumes:\n clickhouse-volume: Now we are ready to connect to Clickhouse. Run the following command to start the Clickhouse container: $ docker-compose -f clickhouse.docker-compose.yml exec clickhouse clickhouse-client\nClickHouse client version 22.11.2.30 (official build).\nConnecting to localhost:9000 as user default.\nConnected to ClickHouse server version 22.11.2 revision 54460.\n\nWarnings:\n * Linux is not using a fast clock source. Performance can be degraded. Check /sys/devices/system/clocksource/clocksource0/current_clocksource\n\n0cd6f3269407 :) This is an interactive shell that allows you to run SQL commands. To create a table, run the following command: -- create messages queue\nCREATE TABLE default.message_queue\n(\n created_at DateTime,\n content String,\n author String\n)\nENGINE = Kafka(\n 'kafka:9092',\n 'posts',\n 'clickhouse',\n 'JSONEachRow'\n) settings kafka_thread_per_consumer = 1, kafka_num_consumers = 1; Note how we are using as the connection string instead of when connecting to Kafka locally. This\nis because we are connecting to it through the internal Docker network. kafka:9092 localhost:9093 Let's create a few more tables to visualize the data: -- create messages table\nCREATE TABLE default.messages\n(\n created_at DateTime,\n content String,\n author String\n)\nENGINE = MergeTree\nORDER BY created_at;\n\n-- create materialized view\nCREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW default.messages_mv\nTO default.messages\nAS SELECT * FROM default.message_queue; I'll leave it as an exercise to the reader to come up with the SQL queries to select the data in the table. messages Linking it all together For our demo app, we will create an API endpoint in Python Flask, and instead of saving it to a database directly, we are going to produce it to the Kafka topic . Follow along below or by cloning . On top of that, since we have setup Clickhouse to consume messages from Kafka, we will be able to see the messages in the Clickhouse UI. POST /posts posts this demo repo Here's the straight forward code for the API endpoint: # app.py\n# fun fact: This snippet was generated entirely by Copilot\nfrom flask import Flask, request\nfrom kafka import KafkaProducer\nfrom datetime import datetime\nimport json\n\napp = Flask(__name__)\nproducer = KafkaProducer(\n bootstrap_servers=['kafka:9093'],\n value_serializer=lambda v: json.dumps(v).encode('utf-8')\n)\n\n@app.route('/posts', methods=['POST'])\ndef create_post():\n post = request.get_json()\n # clickhouse can only parse strings without milliseconds\n post['created_at'] = datetime.now().strftime("%Y-%m-%dT%H:%M:%S")\n producer.send('posts', post)\n return 'ok' To run this, you can use the following command: $ flask run After running, you can try out the endpoint by executing a curl command: $ curl -X POST -H "Content-Type: application/json" -d '{"author": "choyiny", "content": "Kafka is cool!"}' http://localhost:5000/posts It would be cool if it worked first try, however, these are commands you can use to pull out the logs from Clickhouse to inspect errors: $ docker-compose exec clickhouse tail -f /var/log/clickhouse-server/clickhouse-server.log To remove corrupted messages from a kafka topic, it is sufficient to just delete the topic entirely with this command: $ docker-compose exec kafka /opt/bitnami/kafka/bin/kafka-topics.sh --bootstrap-server localhost:9092 --delete --topic posts Ideally, there are no errors. I'll leave it as an exercise to the reader to connect to Clickhouse again and inspect that data from Kafka is being consumed. And there you have it! An end to end solution with Kafka on Docker in a local environment. Again, all the code is available at . If you have any questions, feel free to drop a\ncomment below! this demo repo Also published . here